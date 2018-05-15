Sheriff: Suspect booked on animal cruelty, domestic abuse warrants

A 36-year-old Amelia man was caught with drug paraphernalia in Bayou Vista last week and also booked on animal cruelty and domestic abuse warrants, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

—Jason Matthews, 36, of Friendship Alley in Amelia, was arrested at 12:51 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, resisting an officer, violation of a controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor, warrants charging him with domestic abuse battery and resisting an officer, aggravated cruelty to animals, failure to appear on a charge of criminal neglect of family, failure to appear on a charge of possession of heroin and failure to appear on the charge of resisting an officer.

Narcotics detectives executing arrest warrants for Matthews at a home on Canal Road in Bayou Vista observed Matthews run out of the back of the home. Detectives apprehended Matthews. Inside the home, detectives observed glass pipes used to smoke methamphetamine and found that the drug paraphernalia belonged to Matthews, the sheriff said.

A juvenile was present at the home at the time of the investigation. Also, the home is within 2,000 feet of a park, church and school.

The warrant for aggravated cruelty to animals stems from an investigation that took place in January. A deputy patrolling Amelia observed a dog inside of a doghouse in the front yard of a home on Friendship Alley. The deputy observed that the animal was unresponsive and found that the dog was dead, Anslum said.

During the subsequent investigation, the deputy collected evidence that residents left the animal outdoors during extremely cold weather without proper shelter which resulted in the dog’s death, the sheriff said. The deputy obtained warrants for the residents on animal cruelty charges including Matthews. Other arrests have already been made in this case.

The warrant for domestic abuse battery and resisting an officer was issued after a deputy was called to a report of a disturbance at a home in Amelia. The deputy found evidence that Matthews pushed a woman during a confrontation, Anslum said. During the investigation into the battery, Matthews fled from the area on foot.

Following Matthews arrest at the home on Canal Road in Bayou Vista, he was jailed. Bail was set at $24,764.45.

Anslum reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Kenneth Francis, 42, of Bernard Street in Patterson, was arrested at 4:59 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of failure to appear on the charge of failure to provide notice as a sex offender. Francis was transported from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on the warrants. Francis was released on $3,000 bail.

—Herman Delco, 36, of Odile Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 2:22 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with simple burglary.

A deputy investigating a call for service regarding a burglary on Barrow Street in Amelia identified Delco as a suspect in the crime. The deputy collected evidence that Delco entered the victim’s home and stole multiple items, Anslum said.

Delco was an acquaintance of the victim. The deputy obtained a warrant for Delco’s arrest. A deputy assigned to court security located Delco at the St. Mary Parish Courthouse on the warrant. Delco was jailed with no bail set.

—Jessica Comeaux, 25, of Sun Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 4:09 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of resisting an officer by providing false information. Comeaux was transported from the Iberia Parish jail to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking on the warrant.

—Lee Broussard, 25, of Arbor Circle in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 8:24 p.m. Friday on charges of obstructed license plate, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Kayla Broussard, 25, of La. 182 East in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:24 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling on U.S. 90 in Morgan City after observing that the license plate number was obstructed by a license plate cover. The deputy identified the driver as Lee Broussard and a passenger as Kayla Broussard.

While speaking with the occupants, the deputy smelled the strong odor of marijuana coming from the pick-up truck and located marijuana inside two containers commonly referred to as dug-outs along with two pipes used for smoking the drug, Anslum said. Both occupants were released on summonses to appear in court Aug. 15.

—Jaye Bliss, 29, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 2:12 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana and general speed law violation.

—Aaron Dinger, 25, of Jupiter Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 2:12 a.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of marijuana.

—Kimber Thompson, 30, of Pacific Street in Berwick, was arrested at 2:12 a.m. Saturday on a warrant charging her with theft of goods.

A deputy patrolling Amelia observed a vehicle moving at a high rate of speed on Lake View Street and conducted a traffic stop. The deputy identified the driver as Bliss and the two passengers as Dinger and Thompson.

While speaking with the driver, the deputy smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the car. During a subsequent investigation, the deputy located marijuana in Dinger’s pants pocket and a marijuana cigar and partially burnt marijuana cigar inside the vehicle, Anslum said.

The deputy also found that Thompson was wanted on an active warrant. The warrant was issued after Thompson was positively identified as a suspect in a shoplifting case at a store in Bayou Vista, the sheriff said. Thompson was seen on video surveillance leaving the store without paying for an item in her possession.

Thompson was booked into jail and then released on $1,000 bail. Bliss and Dinger were released on summonses to appear in court Aug. 15.

—Kendall Frank, 38, no address available, was arrested Sunday evening on a charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. A deputy investigating a vehicle crash on La. 182 in Bayou Vista at Southeast Boulevard identified one of the drivers as Frank and found that he was operating the vehicle with a suspended license, Anslum said. Frank was released on a summons to appear in court Aug. 15.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 57 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Deondray A. Thomas, 30, of Lena Street in Lafayette, was arrested at 1 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with five counts of failure to appear to pay a fine and a warrant charging him with failure to appear to pay a fine.

Thomas was located and arrested at the Lafayette Parish Detention Center on Morgan City Court warrants. Thomas was jailed.

—Archie Jones, 22, of Birch Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for arraignment. Jones was located and arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Jones was jailed.

—Dawn R. Height, 48, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:45 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear for arraignment. Height was located and arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Height was jailed.

—Gregory Free, 34, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:35 p.m. Monday on charges of driving under suspension and disregard of traffic controls.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Freret Street fail to stop at a stop sign. The officer initiated a stop on the vehicle when Free was identified as the driver. Free had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. Free was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Terrell Alexander, 30, of Garber Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:35 p.m. Monday on charges of driver must be licensed, passing in a marked no passing zone and no insurance. Bail was set at $750.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.