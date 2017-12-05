Sheriff: Suspect bit woman, threatened another person

A 30-year-old Amelia man allegedly bit a woman, threatened another person and damaged a cellphone and door during a Sunday incident, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert said in a news release.

—Huey Comeaux II, 30, of Beadle Street in Amelia, was arrested at 12:39 p.m. Sunday on charges of battery of a dating partner, two counts of criminal damage to property and aggravated assault.

Deputies responded to a report of a battery that occurred at a home in Amelia. Deputies learned that Comeaux, the suspect in the battery, had fled the area, Hebert said.

The K-9 Unit responded to the scene. K-9 Buddy was deployed and indicated the direction Comeaux fled. Deputies located Comeaux hiding beneath an unoccupied home. Deputies collected evidence that Comeaux bit a woman during an argument and threatened another person. Comeaux also damaged a cell phone and door, Hebert said. Comeaux was jailed with no bail set.

Hebert reported that deputies responded to 148 complaints and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Landon Rodriguez, 37, of Saturn Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 12:34 p.m. Friday on charges of theft and possession of Suboxone.

A narcotics detective responded to a call for service from a business in Bayou Vista regarding a suspicious person. The detective made contact with the person, identified as Rodriguez, and found evidence that he was attempting to leave the store without paying for an item, Hebert said.

The detective received consent to search Rodriguez and located a Suboxone strip. Rodriguez was unable to provide a prescription for the drug, the sheriff said. Rodriguez was jailed and then released on $2,250 bail.

—Lennis Paray, 33, of Fourth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 4:13 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for a drug court status conference and failure to comply with the terms and conditions of drug court. Narcotics detectives located Paray on Fourth Street in Berwick on the warrant. Paray was jailed with bail set at $100,000.

—Blaise Crane, 23, of Verdunville Road in Verdunville, was arrested at 5:13 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction of justice.

Narcotics detectives patrolling the Franklin area observed a vehicle fail to come to a complete stop at the intersection of Iberia and Third streets. Detectives conducted a traffic stop. As the vehicle came to a stop, detectives observed a passenger reaching his hand down into the center console and passenger seat area.

Detectives made contact with the passenger and identified him as Crane, Hebert said. During the investigation, detectives received consent to search the vehicle and located synthetic cannabinoids in the area where Crane was reaching, Hebert said. Detectives also located a synthetic cannabinoid cigarette belonging to Crane. Crane was jailed with no bail set.

—Christian Businelle, 50, of Versen Lane in Berwick, was additionally charged at 3:15 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Businelle was already incarcerated at the parish jail. The warrant was issued following a narcotics section investigation into illegal drug activity on Versen Lane in Berwick.

In September, with the assistance of Berwick police officers, detectives conducted a search warrant at Businelle’s home and located bags of crystal methamphetamine and marijuana, Hebert said. Detectives also found evidence that Businelle sold methamphetamine. No bail is set.

—Sally Taylor, 56, of Allison Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:09 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of DWI second offense.

A deputy responding to a separate complaint on Two Sisters Court in Bayou Vista came into contact with Taylor and located the active warrant for her arrest. Taylor was jailed with no bail set.

—Luis Garcia, 34, of Willowbend Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 3 p.m. Friday on a charge of theft. A deputy responded to a call for service from a business in Bayou Vista regarding shoplifting. The deputy located a subject matching the description of the suspect at a nearby business, who was identified as Garcia.

The deputy collected evidence that Garcia left the store without paying for an item. Garcia was released on a summons to appear in court March 7, 2018.

—Charles Lodrigue III, 38, of Bridge Road in Patterson, was arrested at 7:54 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of domestic abuse battery by strangulation. A deputy located Lodrigue at his home on the warrant. Lodrigue was jailed with bail set at $10,000.

—Tina Ordoyne, 38, of Fourth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:20 a.m. Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of theft of goods.

A deputy responding to a complaint on Lagonda Road in Bayou Vista came into contact with Ordoyne and located the active warrant for her arrest. Ordoyne was jailed with no bail set.

—Jessica Bourgeois, 37, of Two Brothers Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of leash law violation.

A deputy responded to a complaint of a dog running loose in Amelia, Hebert said. The deputy collected evidence that Bourgeois’ dog ran into the street and chased a male juvenile. Bourgeois was released on a summons to appear in court March 7, 2018.

—Heather Welch, 26, of Jones Street in Berwick, was arrested at 2:44 p.m. Sunday on a charge of theft of goods. A deputy responded to a complaint of shoplifting at a store in Bayou Vista. The deputy found evidence that Welch concealed items from the shelves in her purse and intended to leave the store without paying for the goods. Welch was released on a summons to appear in court March 7, 2018.

—Rodrick Bennett, 46, of Vaughn Alley in Patterson, was additionally charged at 8:28 p.m. Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family.

Bennett was already incarcerated at the parish jail. A corrections deputy located the active warrant and booked Bennett on the charge. No bail is set.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that the department responded to 110 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Bradley Griffin, 38, of Terrebonne Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:33 p.m. Friday on the charges of domestic battery abuse-child endangerment, second offense of possession of marijuana and resisting an officer.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Terrebonne Street in regard to a domestic disturbance. Officers arrived and Griffin was identified as one of the people involved.

Blair said that according to reports, Griffin allegedly struck the victim during the altercation. There were also several children present. Griffin struggled with officers when taking him into custody.

Griffin was found to be in possession of suspected marijuana. Griffin was jailed.

—Darlene Dupre, 70, of Martin Luther King Drive in Baldwin, was arrested at 5:56 p.m. Friday and charged with possession of Vyvanse , possession of hydrocodone, improper lighting, improper turning, and no insurance

—Dawn Height, 48, of La. 182 in Patterson, was arrested at 5:56 p.m. Friday and charged with a hold for St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office and for resisting an officer by given false information.

Patrol officers initiated a traffic stop after observing a vehicle being operated in the area of Ditch Avenue negotiate an improper turn. The vehicle being operated also did not have proper lighting as required

Dupre was identified as the operator of the vehicle, and Height was identified as an occupant in the vehicle.

Dupre was found to be in possession of Vyvanse and hydrocodone for which she did not have a prescription. The vehicle Dupre was operating was found not to have proper insurance as required by Louisiana law.

When officers initially spoke with Height, she provided them with a false name. Height was found to hold an active warrant through the 16th Judicial Court. Dupre and Height were jailed.

—Ethlin Simmons, 35, of Fifth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Friday on the charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal use of dangerous instrumentalities, possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle and driving under suspension, and on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear to pay fines on Aug. 8.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Fifth Street in regard to a vehicle being operated in an erratic manner. The vehicle described was observed stopping at a home in the area of Fifth Street, Hebert said.

While responding to the vehicle complaint, officers received reports of a female subject being armed with a firearm at a residence in the same area. Officers arrived and determined that the two calls were linked.

Simmons was identified as the subject involved.

Blair said that according to reports, evidence was uncovered that Simmons arrived at a residence in the area and discharged a firearm into the ground during the disturbance. The firearm was recovered and Simmons was found to be a convicted felon, prohibiting her from possessing a firearm.

Officers also recovered an open container of an alcoholic beverage in the vehicle and found that her driver’s license was found to be under suspension. Simmons also held active warrants through the 6th Ward Morgan City Court. Simmons was jailed.

—Joshua Engleton, 23, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:16 a.m. Saturday on a warrant charging him with armed robbery.

Engleton was located and arrested in the area of Federal Avenue on an active warrant held by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. Engleton was jailed.

—Gregorio Ramirez, 35, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:44 a.m. Saturday on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Sixth Street in regard to a domestic disturbance.

Officers arrived, and Ramirez was identified as one of the people involved. Ramirez allegedly struck the victim during the altercation. Ramirez was jailed.

—Joshua Robertson Sr., 26, of Grizzaffi Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:09 a.m. Saturday on the charge of resisting an officer and warrants for the charges of domestic battery abuse-child endangerment and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Third Street in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived and one of the subjects involved fled on foot. The subject, identified as Robertson, was apprehended a short time later and taken into custody.

Officers found that Robertson held active warrants. The warrants stem from an investigation conducted by patrol officers Oct. 9.

Officers also responded to the area of Grizzaffi Street in regard to a domestic disturbance. Robertson fled the area prior to officers arriving. Robertson allegedly committed a battery on the victim and threatened them with a firearm, Blair said.

Warrants were prepared for Robertson’s arrest. Robertson was jailed.

—Kyle Rhett, 26, of Gen. MacArthur Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:31 a.m. Saturday on warrants for the charges of failure to appear for revocation on Oct. 6 and third offense driving under suspension.

Rhett was located and arrested in the area of Terrebonne Street on active warrants held by the 16th Judicial Court and the Morgan City Police. The warrant through the Morgan City Police stems from an investigation conducted by patrol officers on Nov. 4 when Rhett was observed operating a vehicle in the area of Wren Street.

It was found by the officer that Rhett’s driver’s license was under suspension. Warrants were prepared for Rhett’s arrest. Rhett was jailed.

—Heather LaCoste, 33, of Marshall Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:22 p.m. Saturday on a warrant for the charges of five counts of failure to appear to pay fine on Nov. 7.

LaCoste was located and arrested in the area of Bowman Street on active warrants held by the 6th Ward Morgan City Court. LaCoste was jailed.

—Tracy Vidos III, 38, of Roderick Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:14 p.m. Saturday on the charges of possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, improper turning, disregard of traffic controls and expired driver’s license.

Patrol officers initiated a traffic stop after observing a vehicle in the area of Allison Street fail to stop at a stop sign and negotiate an improper turn. Vidos was identified as the operator of the vehicle.

Vidos’ driver’s license was found to be expired. Vidos was also found to be in possession of suspected marijuana and methamphetamine. Vidos was jailed.

—Tammy Wilson, 46, of Mendoza Street in Franklin, was arrested at 8:32 a.m. Sunday on a charge of theft by shoplifting.

Patrol officers responded to a business in the area of Victor II Boulevard in regard to a shoplifter. Officers arrived and Wilson was identified as the person involved.

Wilson allegedly was observed concealing merchandise valued at $93.98 in her purse, Blair said. Wilson was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrests:

—Dean Beranek, 31, of Burchefield Lane in Berwick, was arrested at 4:30 p.m. Friday on warrants for the charges of criminal trespassing and theft. Beranek was jailed with no bail set.

—Terry Peterson, 36, of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Lafayette, was arrested at 6:45 p.m. Friday on warrants for the charges of failure to appear for schedule II narcotic, failure to appear for speeding and driving uninsured, and failure to appear for driving uninsured.

Peterson was jailed with no bail set

—Melissa Blanco, 44, of Fifth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10 p.m. Friday on the charges of switched license plate and no proof of insurance. Blanco was jailed and released on $250 bail.

—Steve Berryhill, 46, of La. 182 in Franklin, was arrested at 11:04 p.m. Saturday on the charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule III narcotic buprenorphine, possession of amphetamine, possession of Schedule IV narcotic clonazepam, and lights required. Berryhill was jailed with no bail set.

—Janice Fabre, 64, of Brashear Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:36 a.m. Sunday on the charges of lights required, no proof of insurance, license plate expired, opened container, and third offense driving while intoxicated.

Fabre was jailed with no bail set.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported the following arrests:

—Charleston Grogan, 23, of Mill Road in Patterson, was arrested at 7:59 p.m. Friday on the charge of simple battery involving domestic violence. Grogan was jailed with no bail set.

—Travis Blanchard, 41, of Moon Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 5:14 a.m. Monday on the charges of second degree battery with medical attention, simple criminal damage to property and two counts of simple battery. Blanchard was jailed with no bail set.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrest regarding east St. Mary:

—Javien Francis, 20, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:26 p.m. Friday on a warrant for the charge of failure to appear on the charge of possession of marijuana and contempt of court held by Morgan City Court.

Francis was additionally charged with switched license plate, no insurance, no driver’s license, and resisting by giving false information. Francis was jailed and released on a $3,500 bail.