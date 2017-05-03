Sheriff: Stolen gun found in Bayou Vista home

A 40-year-old Bayou Vista man was caught Tuesday with a stolen gun and another firearm with an obliterated serial number after narcotics detectives searched his home, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert said in a news release.

—Terrance White, 40, of Pluto Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 5:56 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number and illegal possession of stolen firearms.

Narcotics section detectives conducted a search warrant at White’s home and located cocaine and marijuana. Detectives also recovered two firearms, one with an obliterated serial number and one that was reported stolen out of Berwick.

White has a prior felony conviction. Following the investigation, White was jailed with no bail set.

Hebert reported responding to 43 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Joshua D. Johnson, 25, of Friendship Alley in Amelia, was arrested at 3:02 p.m. Tuesday on two warrants for failure to comply with the terms and conditions of drug court.

Narcotics detectives patrolling Amelia observed Johnson standing in the yard of a home. Detectives knew Johnson was wanted on the warrants and took him into custody. Johnson was jailed with bail set at $200,000.

—Deonte Harris, 19, of Clines Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 2:37 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Narcotics section detectives conducted a search warrant at Harris’ home and located bags of cocaine, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, including a digital scale.

Detectives also collected evidence that Harris sold the illegal drugs. Harris was jailed with no bail set.

—Derrick Aucoin, 42, of Lima Street in Berwick, was arrested at 7:50 a.m. Tuesday on charges of stop sign and yield sign violation, operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license and no motor vehicle insurance.

A deputy investigating a two-vehicle crash in Bayou Vista found that Aucoin failed to yield to oncoming traffic as he turned off U.S. 90 onto La. 182. The deputy also found that Aucoin was operating the vehicle with a suspended license and without insurance. Aucoin was released on a summons to appear in court Aug. 15.

—James Austin Jr., 17, of Patti Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:35 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of assault on a school teacher.

A school resource officer responded to a report of a possible assault at the St. Mary Alternative Program school in Verdunville. Through investigation, the school resource offcer found evidence that Austin approached a school employee in a threatening manner. Austin was booked into jail and released on $1,000 bail.

—Abel Terrell, 22, of Sebby’s Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 12:28 p.m. Tuesday on warrants for failure to appear on the charges of direct contempt, speeding, no proof of insurance, and failure to honor written promise to appear and for failure to appear on the charges of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, illegal possession of weapons in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of Schedule I drugs.

Terrell turned himself in at the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office in Morgan City. A deputy transported him to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

—John Diggs Sr., 56, of Truman Circle in Thibodaux, was arrested at 4:19 p.m. Tuesday on warrants for failure to appear on the charge of disturbing the peace, for failure to appear for remaining where forbidden, flight from an officer, theft, and for failure to appear on the charges of criminal damage to property, simple battery, aggravated assault, and entry after being forbidden.

While responding to an unrelated complaint at a home in Amelia, a deputy made contact with Diggs and located the active warrants for his arrest. Diggs was jailed with no bail set.

—Terri Ganel, 50, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:35 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging her with theft of goods.

On April 29, a deputy responded to a complaint of a shoplifter at Walmart in Bayou Vista. The deputy obtained video surveillance footage of the suspect concealing several bottles of alcohol in bags before leaving the store without paying for the items.

A picture of the suspect was released through the public information office. A short time later, detectives received multiple tips and information about the suspect’s identity. The detective positively identified the suspect as Ganel and obtained a warrant for her arrest.

Ganel turned herself in at the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office in Morgan City. Ganel was released on a summons to appear in court Aug. 15.

—Carl Leblanc Jr., 28, of Country Boy Court in Houma, was arrested at 7:25 p.m. Friday for improper lane usage and possession of marijuana.

A deputy patrolling U.S. 90 in Berwick observed a vehicle crossing onto the shoulder of the roadway. The deputy conducted a traffic stop in Morgan City and spoke with the driver, identified as Leblanc.

While speaking with Leblanc, the deputy smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and observed a marijuana cigarette inside the van. The marijuana was recovered. Leblanc was released on a summons to appear in court Aug. 15.

—Nicole Borja, 29, of Ann Street in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 7:48 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of speeding. A deputy patrolling U.S. 90 in Berwick observed a vehicle traveling 73 mph in a posted 45 mph construction zone.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop and spoke with the driver, identified as Borja. She was released on a summons to appear in court Aug. 15.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported responding to 53 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Curtis A. Richard, 40, of Glenwood Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:55 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear for revocation.

Richard was located and arrested in the area of Marguerite Street on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant. Richard was jailed.

—Robert J. Gussman Jr., 44, of Bush Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:51 p.m. Tuesday on two warrants for failure to appear to pay a fine.

Gussman was located and arrested at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on a city court warrant. Gussman was jailed.

—Brandon Poole, 30, of Garber Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of resisting an officer.

Officers located Poole while conducting patrols in the area of Garber Street. Poole was allegedly acting in a suspicious nature and made gestures that he had a firearm. During the encounter, Poole allegedly began to pull away and resist officers. Poole was jailed.

—Rebecca Martin, 45, of Terrebonne Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:48 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear for arraignment.

Martin was located and arrested in the area of Clothilde Street on active warrants issued by 32nd Judicial District Court in Terrebonne Parish. Martin was jailed.

—Christian A. Brown, 39, of Mark Street in Pierre Part, was arrested at 3 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear for arraignment. Brown was located and arrested at the Morgan City Police Department on a city court warrant. Brown was jailed.

—Sydnie Wainwright, 21, of New Horizons Drive in New Iberia, was arrested at 3:25 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging her with illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

Wainwright was located and arrested at the Morgan City Police Department on active warrants held by the Berwick Police Department. Wainwright was jailed.

—Kyler A. Ross, 30, of Broken Arrow Road in New Iberia, was arrested at 6:57 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear for arraignment. Ross was located and arrested in the area of Garber Street on a city court warrant. Ross was jailed.

—Eddie B. Norman, 38, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:36 a.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, distribution of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug free zone.

While patrolling the area of Federal Avenue, narcotics division investigators saw a man conducting a hand-to-hand transaction with a person in a vehicle.

The vehicle then left the area and a stop was initiated. The subject observed by investigators was identified as Norman.

Norman was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine. During the investigation, evidence was uncovered the suspected methamphetamine was intended for sale and Norman allegedly admitted to selling suspected methamphetamine to the subject that investigators first observed.

The investigation led to a Railroad Avenue home where drug paraphernalia items were located. The incident took place in a drug free zone. Norman was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrests:

—Sydnie Wainwright, 21, of New Horizons Drive in New Iberia, was arrested at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging her with illegal possession of stolen firearm. No bail is set.

—Ruth Chataignieur, 37, of Cypress Drive in Berwick, was arrested at 11:58 p.m. Tuesday on a Pike County, Mississippi, Sheriff’s Office warrant charging her with felony bad checks. No bail is set.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported the following arrests:

—O’Neal S. Price, 52, of Fifth Street in Patterson, was arrested at 12:11 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of aggravated battery. No bail is set yet.

—Jeremy Jamarcus Hall, 26, of Patterson, was arrested at 7:56 p.m. Tuesday on charges of simple escape and theft and on 16th Judicial District Court warrants. No bail is set yet.