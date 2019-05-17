Sheriff: Steroids, meth found in Bayou Vista home

Two people were charged with steroid and methamphetamine possession after authorities searched a Bayou Vista home, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Rena Wilson, 40, of Nini Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 8:44 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of steroids, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of stolen things.

—Tyler Wilson, 46, of Nini Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 8:44 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of steroids, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of stolen things.

Deputies were investigating a stolen bike complaint in the 100 block of Nini Road in Bayou Vista when they could smell a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the home.

Narcotics detectives were contacted and a search warrant was obtained. During the search of the home, detectives located methamphetamine, steroids and numerous items of drug paraphernalia, Smith said. Both Rena Wilson and Tyler Wilson were jailed with no bail set.

Smith reported that deputies responded to 42 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Jeremie Martin Paul Jr., 28, of David Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:24 a.m. Thursday on charges of criminal trespass and attempted simple burglary.

—Shanna Orgeron, 26, of Neptune Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 1:11 p.m. Thursday on charges of criminal trespass and attempted simple burglary.

Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Southwest Road in Bayou Vista in reference to an attempted residential burglary. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with a witness who observed two subjects attempting to gain entry into the home, Smith said.

Upon further investigation, Paul and Orgeron were identified as the two subjects. Both were jailed. Bail on Orgeron was set at $3,500. No bail has been set on Paul.

—Brandon Michael Gaudet, 29, of La. 317 in Centerville, was arrested at 4:24 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with domestic abuse battery. Gaudet was located at his home on the active warrant. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Aisha Delean Davis, 39, of Chetta Lane in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:01 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear for direct contempt of court and traffic offenses.

—Jaliyah Charles, 22, of Dulles Drive in Lafayette, was arrested at 8:01 p.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Deputies were patrolling U.S. 90 West when he observed a vehicle with no operating license plate lights. A traffic stop was conducted and contact was made with the driver, identified as Davis, and the passenger, identified as Charles.

While speaking to both subjects, deputies could smell a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle, Smith said. Consent to search the vehicle was granted by Davis. During the search of the vehicle, a hand-rolled marijuana blunt was located inside Charles purse, the sheriff said.

A background check on Davis revealed the active warrant. Charles was issued a summons to appear in court Aug. 28. Davis was jailed with bail set at $365.

—Jonathan Wayne Ashley, 30, of La. 182 in Centerville, was arrested at 8:44 p.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of stolen things.

Deputies were dispatched to the area of Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista. in reference to a stolen bike complaint. Upon further investigation, authorities learned Ashley was in possession of the stolen bike, Blair said. Ashley was booked into jail and later released on a summons.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 44 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Bridgette Alexis Fradieu, 25, of Bowman Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:21 p.m. Thursday on warrants charging her with possession of marijuana first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of controlled dangerous substance laws-drug-free zone and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17 years old.

Fradieu turned herself in at the police department on a warrant stemming from a May 11 investigation. The warrant alleges officers came into contact with Fradieu at a Bowman Street home during a narcotics investigation.

During the investigation, police learned she was in possession of suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a small child was present at the time, Blair said. Fradieu was within a drug-free zone. She was jailed.

—Ricardo Zermeno, 20, of Aycock Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:35 p.m. Thursday on warrants charging him with probation violation and two counts of failure to appear in court. Zermeno was located in city court and arrested on warrants. He was jailed.

—Shauna Angele Singelton, 46, of Louisa Drive in Thibodaux, was arrested at 2:45 p.m. Thursday on warrants charging her with two counts of failure to appear in court. Singelton was located and arrested at the police department on city court warrants. She was jailed.

—Rena Wilson, 40, of Snead Street in Berwick, was arrested at 1 a.m. Friday on warrants charging her with four counts of failure to appear in court and three counts of contempt of court. Wilson was located at the police department and arrested on city court warrants. She was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Charlie D. Koger, 29, of Oak Knoll Road in Cleveland, Texas, was arrested at 12:54 p.m. Thursday on charges of speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone and suspended driver’s license. Koger posted $596 bail.

—Charnique B. Morris, 26, of Utah Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:35 p.m. Thursday on charges of speeding 67 mph in a 55 mph zone and suspended driver’s license. Morris posted $596 bail.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrest:

—Kimberly Evans, 27, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 1:38 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear in court for illegal possession of pit bulls. Evans posted $527 bail.