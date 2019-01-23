Sheriff: Patterson teen charged with battery

A Patterson teen was charged with domestic abuse battery after she threw another female to the ground during a fight, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Gabrielle Billiot, 17, of La. 182 in Patterson, was arrested at 6:14 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of domestic battery.

A deputy was dispatched to a home on La. 182 in reference to a fight. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Billiot, who stated that she and another female had gotten into an argument.

Through the investigation, the deputy spoke with witnesses and learned that Billiot had thrown the female to the ground during the fight, Smith said. Billiot was jailed with no bail set.

Smith reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Sheila Ruffin, 61, of Bayou Black Road in Gibson, was arrested at 4:32 a.m. Sunday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and three warrants for failure to appear on three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies patrolling the Amelia area observed a woman walking in the cold with a bag hanging over her arm that seemed to be weighing her down. The deputies made contact with the woman, identified as Ruffin.

Through the stop, the deputies learned of active warrants for Ruffin. The deputies also found that Ruffin had drug paraphernalia in her possession, Smith said. Ruffin was jailed with no bail set.

—Benjamin Strawn Jr., 47, of Park Drive in Idabel, Oklahoma, was arrested at 10:41 p.m. Sunday on charges of disturbing the peace intoxicated and resisting arrest or officer.

Deputies patrolling Amelia were dispatched to a local business in Amelia in reference to an intoxicated couple in the parking lot. Upon arrival, the deputies observed another deputy walking behind a man, identified as Strawn, attempting to stop him.

While being taken into custody, Strawn struggled to get free of the deputies. Strawn was booked into jail and then released on $2,000 bail.

—Troy Carnley, 38, of Henry Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10:44 a.m. Tuesday on charges of failure to signal turn and no insurance.

A deputy patrolling U.S. 90 in the Berwick area observed a vehicle make a turn without giving a turn signal. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Carnley.

Through the stop, the deputy learned that Carnley didn’t have insurance on the vehicle, Smith said. Carnley was released on a summons to appear in court April 4.

—Meghan Cheramie, 27, of Park Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:44 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of contempt of court.

A deputy patrolling U.S. 90 in the Berwick area observed a vehicle make a turn without giving a turn signal. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Cheramie.

Through the stop, the deputy learned of an active warrant for Cheramie’s arrest. Cheramie was jailed with no bail set.

—Dennis Driskell Jr., 17, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 2:34 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of theft.

Deputies went to a home on River Road in reference to a subject with an active warrant for his arrest. Upon arrival, the deputies made contact with Driskell and advised him of the warrant.

The warrant stems from a July 27, 2018, incident in which a business in Berwick had a supply of angle iron and other items stolen. Through the investigation, detectives discovered that Driskell had stolen the items and a warrant was obtained for his arrest, Smith said. Driskell was jailed with bail set at $2,000.

—Jerome Williams, 41, of Second Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:32 p.m. Tuesday on charges of disturbing the peace intoxicated, resisting arrest or officer and entry/remaining on premises after being forbidden.

Deputies went to a home on Columbus Avenue in reference to a request that someone be removed from that home. Upon arrival, the deputies made contact with a female who stated that Williams came to her home uninvited and caused a disturbance.

She further stated that he had been told by sheriff’s deputies before not to return to the home. The deputy located Williams later at a business. Williams fled on foot from the deputies but was apprehended, Smith said.

The deputies could smell a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from Williams, the sheriff said. Williams was booked into jail and released on $4,000 bail.

—Marcus Gray, 34, of First Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:07 a.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana, obstruction of justice and on a warrant charging him with theft.

—Timothy Gaskins, 30, of Apple Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:36 a.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana, speeding 11 to 15 mph and no child restraint.

A deputy patrolling La. 182 near the Bayou Ramos bridge observed a vehicle traveling over the posted speed limit. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Gaskins, and several passengers, one of them was identified as Gray.

Through the stop, the deputy observed a child in the back seat without a proper restraint system. Another deputy arrived on the scene to assist and spoke to Gray. The deputy found marijuana in Gray’s possession that Gray attempted to swallow, Smith said.

Gray stated Gaskins handed him the marijuana earlier, the sheriff said. Gray and Gaskins were jailed. Bail was set at $1,000 for Gray. Gaskins was released on $2,500 bail.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 43 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Irvian A. Singleton III, 19, of Cypress Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:14 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

Officers responded to a business on Brashear Avenue in regard to domestic disturbance. Officers arrived and spoke with the victim. The victim stated that she and her boyfriend, Singleton, had gotten into a verbal altercation, but later it became physical when Singleton committed a battery on her, Blair said.

Officers observed marks on the victim consistent with her statement, Blair said.

—Jose M. Morales, 42, of Franklin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9 a.m. Tuesday on warrants charging him with failure to appear for arraignment for theft and four counts of failure to pay fines. Morales was arrested at the police department on city court warrants. Morales was jailed.

—Meghan L. Cheramie, 27, of Park Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:43 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging her with contempt of court.

Cheramie was transported from St. Mary Parish jail to the Morgan City Police Department on a city court warrant. Cheramie was jailed.

—Jeremy J. Watson, 31, of Maple Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:49 a.m. Tuesday on charges of driving under suspension, stop sign violation and no insurance.

Watson was the driver of a vehicle involved in a vehicle crash in the area of La. 70 near the U.S. 90 up ramp. No injuries were reported at the time of the crash. A computer check of Watson’s driver’s license revealed that his license was suspended. Also, the vehicle Watson was driving did not have valid insurance, Blair said. Watson was jailed.

Singleton was located on Cypress Street and arrested. Singleton was jailed.

—Daryl L. Bess, 51, of Holt, Florida, was arrested at 11 p.m. Tuesday on charges of DWI first offense, obstruction of highway and possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle.

An officer in the area of La. 182 near Grizzaffi Street observed a vehicle stopped in the right lane travel. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver, Bess, appeared intoxicated, Blair said.

Bess performed poorly on a field sobriety test and registered 0.169 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said. Bess was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Demarcus T. Skipper, 23, of Hickory Street in Patterson, was arrested at 11:06 p.m. Saturday on a charge of simple battery-domestic violence. No bail was set. Skipper was also booked at 8:58 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for leash law violation.

—Ronald Johnson Sr., 59, of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Patterson, was arrested at 7:54 p.m. Sunday on a charge of simple assault. Johnson was jailed on $230 bail.

—Robert Gussman III, 24, of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Patterson, was arrested at 10:05 p.m. Sunday on charges of simple battery-domestic violence and violation of protective orders. No bail was set.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the following arrest relating to the area.

—Megan Marie Archilla, 34, of Bowen Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested Saturday morning on charges of possession of oxycodone, alprazolam (Xanax), marijuana and on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Archilla flagged down a patrol deputy in Bayou L’Ourse Saturday morning and requested assistance to attempt to retrieve a friend’s phone.

As a routine measure, the deputy asked Archilla to identify herself. Archilla provided a fictitious name to the deputy, Falcon said. The communications center determined that the name Archilla provided did not exist in the database.

The deputy advised Archilla and requested that she provide her correct name at which time she complied. The communications center determined that a warrant for failure to appear in court on a drug related charge was active.

The deputy also detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from Archilla, who admitted that she had marijuana on her, Falcon said. She turned the marijuana over to the deputy. The plastic bag also contained doses of alprazolam and oxycodone, and Archilla had no prescriptions for those drugs, Falcon said.

Archilla was jailed at Assumption Parish Detention Center. Bench warrant bail was set at $839 cash.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard reported no arrests.