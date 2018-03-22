Sheriff: Marijuana was to be sold in St. Mary

A 29-year-old Bayou Vista man was caught Wednesday with marijuana believed to be destined for sale in St. Mary Parish, Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

—Lawrence Levine, 29, of Beau Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 4:43 p.m. Wednesday on charges of failure to signal a lane change, no driver’s license, possession of open alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.

The K-9 Unit detective observed a vehicle fail to signal a maneuver on U.S. 90 in the Patterson area and conducted a traffic stop. The detective identified the driver as Levine.

While speaking with Levine and the other occupants of the vehicle, the detective smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the car, Anslum said. During a search of the vehicle, the detective located two bags of marijuana, plastic baggies, a digital scale, and an open beer, the sheriff said.

Through investigation, the detective found evidence that the drugs were purchased outside of the parish to be sold in St. Mary Parish, Anslum said. One of the occupants inside the vehicle was a minor. Levine was jailed on $2,500 bail.

Anslum reported that deputies responded to 41 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Lynette Charpentier, 60, of Clark Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 9:17 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

A deputy responding to a call for service at a home in Bayou Vista found evidence that Charpentier struck a man in the face multiple times during an argument, Anslum said. Charpentier was jailed and then released on $2,500 bail.

—Alicia Bertrand, 33, of Cremo Street in Patterson, was additionally charged at 12:56 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging her with theft.

The warrant was issued following a deputy’s investigation into a report of shoplifting at a store in Bayou Vista. The deputy found that Bertrand left the store without paying for some items, Anslum said.

During booking for another agency at St. Mary Parish jail, a correctional deputy located the active warrant for Bertrand’s arrest. Bertrand was booked into jail on $6,500 bail and then released.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 35 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Jacob N. Klenert, 24, of South Everett Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday on charges of criminal damage to property and introduction of contraband into a penal facility.

Correction officers with the Morgan City jail detected smoke coming from one of the cells on the cell block. The smoke was located in a cell that was occupied by Klenert.

Klenert was in possession of a razor blade, Blair said. Klenert also damaged property that was issued to him during his stay that belonged to the police department, Blair said. Klenert was booked on the additional charges.

—Jude Resignola, 22, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:51 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with probation violation. Resignola was located and arrested in the area of Federal Avenue on a city court warrant. Resignola was jailed.

—Harley M. Campo, 23, of Ledet Drive in Thibodaux, was arrested at 9:53 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of possession of marijuana.

—Brennan M. Moore, 22, of Levet Lane in Franklin, was arrested at 9:53 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of possession of marijuana.

—Trent H. Duhon, 23, of St. Luke Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:53 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear to pay a fine.

—Mark L. Murphree, 56, of Third Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:53 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Patrol officers detected an odor of marijuana in the area of Third Street. An investigation was conducted to discover the source of the odor when officers located Campo, Moore and Duhon outside in the area.

Campo and Moore were in possession of suspected marijuana, Blair said. Duhon had an active warrant through city court. A fourth person was located in the area and identified as Murphree.

Murphree was in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Campo, Moore, Duhon and Murphree were all jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Jamie Scarbrough Jr., 28, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 12:17 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with possession of a stolen firearm. No bail was set yet.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.