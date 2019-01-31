Sheriff: Marijuana found in stop

A Patterson man was arrested Wednesday after a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped a vehicle, and authorities found marijuana inside, Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Jesse Joseph, 39, of Bernard Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10:36 p.m. Wednesday on charges of obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper lane usage.

A deputy patrolling Siracusa observed a vehicle cross the fog line several times. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Joseph. During the stop, the deputy could smell an odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle, Smith said.

Moments later, the sheriff’s office K9 unit arrived to assist, and K9 Buddy was deployed to conduct an open-air sniff. K9 Buddy alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle. Marijuana was located in the vehicle as well as drug paraphernalia, Smith said. Joseph was jailed with bail set at $3,750.

Smith reported that deputies responded to 40 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrest relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Christopher Fryar, 35, of 6th Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of driving under suspension.

A deputy patrolling the area of the Port of West St. Mary observed a vehicle cross the fog line and center line multiple times. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Fryar. The deputy was advised by dispatch that Fryar’s driver’s license was suspended, Smith said. Fryar was released on a summons to appear in court April 4.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 57 calls and reported the following arrests:

—John D. Thibodeaux, 32, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:21 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of general speed law violation and a warrant charging him with failure to pay probation fees.

An officer in the area of La. 182 near Everett Street observed a vehicle traveling faster than the posted speed limit. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver, Thibodeaux, had a city court warrant for his arrest. Thibodeaux was jailed.

—Marilyn Hatch, 39, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:06 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging her with contempt of court. Hatch was arrested in city court. Hatch was jailed.

—Kayla M. Francise, 21, of Keith Street in Morgan City, was placed under arrest at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging her with contempt of court.

—Brennan G. Giandelone, 19, of Pluto Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with criminal trespass and on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Francise and Giandelone were both located on Federal Avenue and arrested on a warrant. Francise had a warrant for her arrest through city court, and Giandelone had a warrant through the police department. Giandelone was also in possession of suspected marijuana, Blair said. Both were jailed.

—Kevin J. Rodriguez, 45, of Onstead Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:01 p.m. Wednesday on charges of hit-and-run and report required following an accident.

Rodriguez was placed under arrest at the Morgan City Police Department. Reports indicate that Rodriguez admitted to being involved in a vehicle crash on Levee Road that occurred Jan. 27 and leaving the scene of the crash. Rodriquez was booked and incarcerated.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrest:

—Scott Thompson, 55, of Sugarhouse Road in Patterson, was arrested at 4:35 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of remaining after being forbidden. Cash bail was set at $332.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard reported no arrests.