Sheriff: Man, who drove through yard, had cocaine

A 23-year-old Siracusa man was caught Thursday after he drove a vehicle through a yard and then fled from narcotics detectives on foot before being captured while possessing a bottle with cocaine residue, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert said in a news release.

—Bryson Skinner, 23, of Grace Street in Siracusa, was arrested at 6:38 p.m. Thursday on charges of improper lane usage, possession of cocaine, obstruction of justice, resisting a police officer with force or violence, reckless operation of a vehicle, criminal trespass and violation of a uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug free zone.

Narcotics section detectives observed a vehicle moving in the opposite lane of travel on Joseph Street in Siracusa. As detectives approached the vehicle, the driver, Skinner, drove through a yard, got out of the car and fled on foot.

Detectives followed on foot and observed Skinner discard a pill bottle as he ran through several residents’ yards. Detectives apprehended Skinner. As he was being detained, Skinner refused to comply with detectives’ orders, pushed detectives and wrapped his arms around one of the detectives.

During the subsequent investigation, cocaine residue was found inside the pill bottle which was located within 2,000 feet of a church. Skinner was jailed with no bail set.

Hebert reported responding to 49 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Frederick Guzzetta, 19, of Utah Street in Berwick, was arrested at 9:48 p.m. Thursday on charges of general speed law violation, no insurance and no motor vehicle registration.

While speaking to complainants involved in a separate incident along La. 182 in Bayou Vista, a deputy of the patrol section observed a motorcycle traveling east at a high rate of speed into Berwick.

The deputy notified Berwick police, who stopped the vehicle at the intersection of La. 182 and Tournament Boulevard. The deputy went to the location and made contact with the driver who was identified as Guzzetta. The deputy found that Guzzetta was operating the motorcycle without insurance and without registration. Guzzetta was released on a summons to appear in court Sept. 8.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported responding to 46 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Tiffany R. Guidry, 29, of La. 182 in Franklin, was arrested at 1:05 p.m. Thursday on charges of improper lane usage, driving under suspension, ignition interlock device offenses and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A patrol officer in the area of Sixth and Franklin streets observed a vehicle cross the center line and stopped the vehicle. The driver, Guidry, had a suspended driver’s license, and her vehicle didn’t the required ignition interlock device.

Upon transporting Guidry to the police department, officers found items used to smoke illegal narcotics in her purse. Guidry was additionally charged and jailed.

—Mallory Dove, 29, of Keithville, was arrested at 11:30 p.m. Thursday on charges of simple battery, disturbing the peace by using offensive language and resisting an officer.

Officers responded to a hotel on La. 182 in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived and spoke to the victim. The victim stated that she arrived at the hotel and another woman, Dove, began yelling and using profanities towards her.

The victim also stated that Dove then struck her in the face. Officers were given a description of Dove and she was later located in the area. Dove allegedly admitted to hitting the victim. While placing Dove under arrest, she began to resist the officer. Dove was subdued and jailed.

—Alan P. Sylvester, 31, of Bernice Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:54 a.m. Friday on charges of driving under suspension and hit and run.

Officers responded to the parking lot of a business on La. 182 in regard to a disturbance. The individuals that were causing the disturbance were inside a vehicle parked at the location.

Officers located the vehicle and spoke with the driver, Sylvester. While speaking with Sylvester, the officer observed heavy damage to the front of the vehicle.

Sylvester stated that he had just crashed his vehicle into a pole at another location and left the scene. Sylvester was found to have a suspended driver’s license. Sylvester was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Lance Pfaff, 50, of Connecticut Boulevard in Holland, Ohio, was arrested at 11:34 p.m. Thursday on a charge of disturbing the peace first offense. Pfaff posted $176 bail.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.