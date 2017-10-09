Sheriff: Man tried to sell Epsom salt as methamphetamine

A 27-year-old Bayou Vista man is accused of trying to pass off Epsom salt as methamphetamine to sell it, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert said in a news release.

—Brad Derouen, 27, of South Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 4:46 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with false representation of a counterfeit controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of hydrocodone, possession of oxycodone, possession of clonazepam, violation of a controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A narcotics detective was informed that Derouen was being booked into the parish jail on other charges and made the arrest on the warrant.

The warrant charges stem from a search warrant conducted at Derouen’s home on South Road. Detectives located a large bag of Epsom salt along with pills, glass pipes and other items of drug paraphernalia, Hebert said. Detectives learned that Derouen was using the salt to sell as methamphetamine, Blair said. No bail is set.

—Dequenton Ruffin, 29, of Chirpy’s Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 1:14 p.m. Wednesday on a Louisiana State Police warrant in the 32nd Judicial District Court charging him with racketeering activity and distribution of cocaine.

Narcotics detectives assisting Louisiana State Police in Siracusa observed Ruffin outside of a home and took him into custody on the warrant. Ruffin was jailed with no bail set.

Hebert reported responding to 131 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Tiara Broomfield, 24, of West Admiral Doyle in New Iberia, was arrested at 3:40 p.m. Friday on charges of reckless operation of a vehicle, operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license and violation of the child passenger restraint system requirement.

A narcotics detective patrolling Bayou Vista observed a vehicle following within 1 foot of another vehicle on Universe Road. The detective then observed the vehicle accelerate and pass the other vehicle at a high rate of speed without signaling the maneuver.

The detective conducted a traffic stop and found that the driver, Broomfield, was operating the vehicle with a suspended license. The detective also observed a child who was riding in the vehicle without a car seat or seat belt. Broomfield was released on a summons to appear in court Jan. 3.

—Alvin Carter, 34, of Frederick Drive in Thibodaux, was arrested at 2:24 p.m. Friday on a charge of disturbing the peace.

A deputy responded to a call for service regarding a suspicious person at a business off U.S. 90 in Bayou Vista. The deputy spoke with the subject, Carter, and advised him to leave. Carter complied, Hebert said.

About an hour later, the deputy responded to a second call of a suspicious person at another business. The deputy spoke with Carter a second time and found that he was causing a disturbance at the location, Hebert said.

Carter was booked into jail and then released on a summons to appear in court Jan. 3.

—Scott Faulk, 47, of Mercury Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 8:53 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of reckless operation of a vehicle.

A deputy went to Faulk’s home in reference to a separate incident and located the active warrant for his arrest. Faulk was released on a summons to appear in court Jan. 3.

—Noah Sierra, 17, of Main Street in Patterson, was arrested at 5:54 p.m. Saturday on charges of criminal trespass and criminal damage to property.

—Chance Jewett, 18, of Country Village Lane in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:54 p.m. Saturday on charges of criminal trespassing and criminal damage to property.

A deputy responded to a call for service regarding a reckless driver on Bridge Road in Patterson. The deputy arrived at the location where Patterson police had stopped two vehicles covered in mud.

The deputy collected evidence that Sierra and Jewett, the drivers of the trucks, were mud riding on private property off Zenor Road, Hebert said. Both suspects were jailed and then were released on recognizance bail.

—William Richardson, 23, of Taft Street in Patterson, was arrested at 2:32 p.m. Saturday on a warrant charging him with domestic abuse battery by strangulation-child endangerment law and theft. Richardson was also arrested on a warrant from Patterson police charging him with simple battery.

A deputy located Richardson at a business of U.S. 90 in Bayou Vista on the warrants and transported him to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. The sheriff’s office warrant was issued following an investigation into a battery in July.

The deputy found evidence that Richardson placed his hands around the neck of a woman and choked her, Hebert said. Several children were present at the time of the battery. No bail is set.

Marilyn Hatch, 38, 1805 Federal Avenue, Morgan City, LA was arrested on October 7, 2017 at 10:00 pm for theft of goods. A deputy responded to a report of shoplifting at a store in Bayou Vista. The deputy received information from store personnel that Hatch was seen concealing items in her purse and had also taken other items from the store. Following the investigation, Hatch was released on a summons to appear in court on January 3, 2017.

John Gibson, 53, 104 Oak Street, Morgan City, LA was arrested on October 7, 2017 at 11:01 pm for failure to properly signal a turn and operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. A deputy observed a vehicle fail to signal a turn onto Greenwood Road in Morgan City and conducted a traffic stop. The deputy spoke with the driver, Gibson, and found that he was operating the vehicle with a suspended license. Gibson was released on a summons to appear in court on January 3, 2017.

Tonya Wade, 43, 1369 Chess Broussard Road, Lafayette, LA was arrested on October 8, 2017 at 7:07 pm for criminal trespass, simple battery, and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of theft of goods. A deputy responded to a call for service regarding a battery in Siracusa. While speaking with the subjects involved, the deputy found evidence that Wade entered private property, grabbed a female victim, and pulled her to the ground. The deputy also located the active warrant for Wade’s arrest. Wade to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. She was released on a $4,500 bond.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported responding to 100 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Lawrence A. Garrett, 21, of Florida Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:06 a.m. Friday on charges of possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free-zone.

—Brodie Boudreaux, 23, of McDermott Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:38 a.m. Friday on charges of possession of synthetic marijuana and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

Investigators with the Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division located Garrett and Boudreaux at a motel in the area of La. 182. Garrett and Boudreaux were in possession of suspected synthetic marijuana, Blair said.

Garrett was also in possession of drug paraphernalia, Blair said. The area where the incident had taken place was within a drug-free zone. Garrett and Boudreaux were jailed.

—Troy S. Carswell, 47, of Lottie Lane in Grovetown, was arrested at 12:46 p.m. Friday on charges of sexual battery and disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Patrol officers responded to a business in the area of La. 182 in regard to a suspicious person. Officers arrived and Carswell was identified. Carswell was in an intoxicated state, Blair said.

Carswell allegedly committed a sexual battery on a woman while in the establishment, Blair said. Carswell was jailed.

—Ashley Clark, 32, of Ricohoc, was arrested at 3:39 p.m. Friday on a charge of theft by shoplifting.

Patrol officers responded to a business in the area of La. 182 in regard to a shoplifter. Officers arrived, and Clark was identified. Clark allegedly took merchandise valued at $689.94 without paying for it, Blair said. Clark was jailed.

—David A. Turner, 26, of Monarch Street in Houma, was arrested at 1:06 a.m. Saturday on a charge of failure to appear to pay a fine. Turner was located and arrested in the area of Front Street on city court warrants. Turner was jailed.

—Brittan M. Boudreaux, 32, of Lizabeth Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:52 a.m. Saturday on a warrant charging him with five counts of failure to appear to pay a fine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Patrol officers responded to the area of McDermott Drive in regard to a suspicious person. Officers arrived, and Boudreaux was identified. Boudreaux held several warrants for city court and was in possession of drug paraphernalia. Boudreaux was jailed.

—Travis Hayes, 38, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:33 p.m. Saturday on a warrant charging him with simple assault.

Hayes was located and arrested in the area of Sixth Street on a warrant. The warrant stems from a July 29 investigation when Hayes allegedly committed an assault on the victim.

Hayes had already departed the area. Therefore, a warrant was prepared for his arrest. Hayes was jailed.

—Stephen Cortez, 51, of Second Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:49 p.m. Saturday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

—Roslyn Cortez, 52, of Second Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:49 p.m. Saturday on charges of disturbing the peace intoxicated

Patrol officers responded to the area of Second Street in regard to two people arguing in the roadway. Officers arrived and Stephen Cortez and Roslyn Cortez were identified as the two people arguing. Both were both in an intoxicated state, Blair said. They were jailed.

—John Gibson, 53, of Oak Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:31 p.m. Saturday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for arraignment. Police located Gibson in the area of Oak Street on a warrant. Gibson was jailed.

—Santos Rivera, 27, of Chapa Street in Pharr, Texas, was arrested at 12:15 a.m. Sunday on charges of DWI first offense, improper lane usage, improper turning, no driver’s license and open container of alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of La. 182 swerving from lane to lane. The vehicle was also observed negotiating an improper turn.

A stop was initiated, and Rivera was identified as the operator of the vehicle. Rivera was in an intoxicated state, Blair said. Rivera also did not have a valid driver’s license and in possession of an open container of alcohol in the motor vehicle, Blair said.

Rivera was arrested and refused to take a chemical test for intoxication, Blair said. Rivera was jailed.

—Alex Francois, 38, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:19 a.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

Patrol officers responded to a motel in the area of La. 182 in regard to a narcotics complaint. Officers arrived, and Francois was identified.

Francois was in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. The incident took place in a drug-free zone. Francois was jailed.

—Jose M. Aleman, 46, of Spruce Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:54 a.m. Sunday on charges of improper turning and no driver’s license.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle negotiate an improper turn in the area of La. 182. A stop was initiated, and Aleman, the driver, did not have a valid driver’s license, Blair said. Aleman was jailed.

—Jacob N. Klenert, 23, of South Everett Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:35 p.m. Sunday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for review and 16th Judicial District Court warrant charging him with failure to appear for trial. Klenert was located and arrested at the police department on warrants. Klenert was jailed.

—Sarah N. Pierce, 23, of Lawson Street in Austin, was arrested at 5:15 p.m. Sunday on a charge of battery on a correctional officer.

Correction officers were dealing with Pierce during a standard move from one cell to another while she was incarcerated into the Morgan City jail. While placing Pierce into handcuffs, she pulled away and allegedly struck a correctional officer, Blair said. Pierce was charged and remains in jail.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported the following arrests:

—David Douglas, 61, of Taft Street in Patterson, was arrested at 7:33 a.m. Oct. 3 on a charge of theft by shoplifting. Douglas was jailed on $373 bail.

—Gerald G. Thomas, 54, of Cleveland Street in Patterson, was arrested at 8:06 p.m. Thursday on warrants for another jurisdiction. Thomas was jailed on $4,740.20 bail.

—Ryan James Kemp, 34, of Joseph Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:14 p.m. Friday on charges of second-degree battery with medical attention required and disturbing the peace. No bail was set yet.

—William Joseph Hale III, 29, of Cedar Street in Franklin, was arrested at 3:45 a.m. Saturday on charges of DWI second offense, suspended driver’s license, driving left of center, reckless operation and improper lane usage. Hale posted $7,000 bail.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Danayr’e Smith, 22, of Burchfield Lane in Berwick, was arrested at 5:14 p.m. Friday on a charge of disturbing the peace. Smith posted $176 bail.