Sheriff: Man threatened to bust vehicle windows

A 26-year-old man was arrested in Siracusaville after authorities learned he was threatening to bust a vehicle’s windows, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Brennan Norton Skinner Sr., 26, of Grace Street in Siracusaville, was arrested at 10:40 a.m. Thursday on a charge of resisting arrest or an officer and warrants for failure to appear on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, simple escape, attempted possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and domestic abuse battery first offense child present.

Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Grace Street in Siracusaville in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, deputies learned Skinner was threatening to break out windows in a vehicle, Smith said.

When deputies arrived, Skinner began to flee. They were able to locate Skinner on Joseph Street in Siracusaville a short time later. A background check on Skinner revealed the active warrants. He was jailed with no bail set.

Smith reported that deputies responded to 47 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Darren Joseph Jackson, 34, of Jordin Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 3:15 p.m. Thursday on a charge of violation of protective orders.

A deputy was dispatched to the 100 block of Todd Lane in Bayou Vista in reference to a violation of a protective order. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the complainant who stated Jackson was making contact with her by phone. The deputy learned Jackson violated a protective order that was in place, Smith said. He was jailed with bail set at $2,500.

—Russell Quintin Francis Jr., 34, of Mill Road in Patterson, was arrested at 3:38 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with disturbing the peace intoxicated. Francis was located at his home on the active warrant. He was released on a summons to appear in court Aug. 28.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 39 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Passion Harris, 22, of 11th Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:40 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging her with three counts of failure to appear in court. Harris was located at the police department and arrested on a city court warrant. Harris was jailed.

—Jesse Blakeman, 25, of Cypress Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:08 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with two counts of failure to appear in court.

Officers came into contact with Blakeman on Cypress Street. A warrant check revealed city court had a warrant for his arrest. He was jailed.

—Joynique Phillips, 22, of Apple Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:11 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging her with two counts of simple battery.

Officers came into contact with Phillips on Apple Street. A warrant check revealed police had two separate active warrants for simple battery. The warrants allege Phillips committed a battery on a victim March 13 and March 27. She was jailed.

—Angela Marie Boudreaux, 43, of Chester Bowles Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:12 p.m. Thursday on charges of proper equipment required on vehicles and driving under suspension.

An officer observed a traffic violation on La. 182 and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Boudreaux. A computer check revealed her license was under suspension. She was jailed.

—Renata Jolene Harris, 38, of Bush Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:39 p.m. Thursday on charges of tail lamps-license plate light, expired license plate and driving under suspension.

An officer observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation on La. 70 and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Harris. A computer check revealed her vehicle’s license plate was expired and her driver’s license was under suspension, Blair said. She was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrest:

—Eddie Ramirez-Sanchez Jr., 28, of Oriole Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:10 p.m. Thursday on a charge of disturbing the peace by alarming the public. Cash bail was set at $356.

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the following arrest relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—James Therold, 35, of Berwick, was arrested Friday on charges of remaining where forbidden and disturbing the peace by public intoxication. He was transported to parish jail. An officer responded to a tribal business in reference to an intoxicated person. During the investigation, the officer learned Therold was involved and was arrested, Hutchinson said.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported no arrests.