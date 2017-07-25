Sheriff: Man threatened to burn house after pouring gas on floor

A 37-year-old Centerville man allegedly poured gasoline on a kitchen floor of a home in Centerville on Monday and held a burning piece of paper over the gas, threatening to burn down the house, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert said in a news release.

Anthony Brooks, 37, of Chandra Lane in Centerville, was arrested at 9:10 p.m. Monday on a charge of attempted aggravated arson. Deputies responded to a report of possible arson at a home on Chandra Lane in Centerville.

Deputies entered the home, smelled the strong odor of gasoline, and escorted several subjects, including juveniles, out of the home for their safety. The Centerville Volunteer Fire Department also responded and used ventilation fans to help remove the fumes from the home.

Through investigation, deputies found evidence that Brooks poured gasoline onto the kitchen floor and then held a burning piece of paper over the gas while making threats to burn the house down, Hebert said. Brooks was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.