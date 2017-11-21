Sheriff: Man kicked window of deputy’s unit

A 33-year-old Bayou Vista man, who was charged with attempted unauthorized entry of a home, also allegedly kicked the window of a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office unit during his arrest, Sheriff Mark Hebert said in a news release.

—Therold James, 33, of Teche Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 12:34 p.m. Monday on charges of attempted unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts criminal damage to property.

A deputy conducting a security check on a home on Teche Road observed signs that someone had entered the home illegally. The deputy made contact with a man inside the home, identified as James. The deputy knew that James was not allowed on the property as per the property owner.

During the investigation, the deputy also found evidence that James had removed a window and door to gain entry into the home. During his arrest, James kicked the window of a sheriff’s office unit, causing damage to it. James was jailed with no bail set.

Hebert reported responding to 29 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Geraldine Soto, 54, of Marin Street in Calumet, was arrested at 11:52 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of amphetamine, possession of atorvastatin without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy investigating a disturbance on Marin Street located a bag containing drugs. The deputy also located a glass pipe used for smoking illegal drugs. During the investigation, the deputy collected evidence that the bag and pipe belonged to Soto. Soto was jailed with no bail set.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported responding to 28 complaints and reported the following arrests:

—Corey A. Mire, 29, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:52 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with two counts of failure to appear for criminal neglect of family.

Mire was located in the area of La. 182 and 11th Street. A warrant check revealed that Mire held active warrants for the 16th Judicial District Court. Mire was jailed.

—Victor M. Gonzales, 37, of North First Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:43 p.m. Monday on charges of improper lane usage and no driver’s license.

A patrol officer in the area of Sixth and Marguerite streets observed a vehicle cross the center line several times. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Gonzales, didn’t have a valid driver’s license, Blair said. Gonzales was jailed.

—Sarah Crappell, 32, of Arenz Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:13 p.m. Monday on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

Officers responded to a home on Bush Street in regard to a domestic disturbance. The victim stated that Crappell had committed a battery on him during an altercation, Blair said. Officers located Crappell inside the home. She was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported the following arrests:

—Treylon J. Jenkins, 24, of Guyther Street in Patterson, was arrested at 1:36 a.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, open container in a motor vehicle, no insurance and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Witnesses stated that Jenkins fired a gun in the air in the area of Mike Drive. No one was injured in the incident, LaSalle said. No bail is set yet.

—Carl Lucas, 71, of Shannon Street in Patterson, was arrested at 12:16 p.m. Monday on a charge of remaining where forbidden. Lucas posted $229 bail.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.