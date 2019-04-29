Sheriff: Man hit, choked woman in Morgan City

A 34-year-old man was charged with domestic abuse after he hit and choked a woman in Morgan City, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Wilbert Sereal Harrison, 34, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:24 p.m. Friday on charges of two counts of domestic abuse battery by strangulation.

A deputy was dispatched to the Berwick Police Department in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy spoke to the complainant who stated she had been hit and choked by Harrison earlier that day in Morgan City, the sheriff said.

When Harrison was questioned about the incident, he admitted to choking the complainant, Smith said. Harrison was jailed with no bail set.

Smith reported that deputies responded to 110 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Bryan Paul Scully Sr., 56, of Pecan Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:04 p.m. Saturday on a warrant from Morgan City Police Department charging him with principal to hit-and-run.

Deputies observed a vehicle fail to come to a complete stop at a stop sign on the corner of Lake Palourde Road and Friendship Alley in Amelia. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and contact was made with the driver, identified as Scully. A background check on Scully revealed the active warrant. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Harvey Morgan, 38, of Duke Street in Morgan City was arrested at 9:01 p.m. Saturday on a charge of no license plate light and a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of theft of goods less than $500.

A deputy was patrolling the area of Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista when he observed a vehicle with no license plate light. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and contact was made with the driver, identified as Morgan. A background check on Morgan revealed the active warrant. He was jailed with bail set at $750.

—Jorge Correa-Morales, 63, of Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested Sunday on charges of resisting an officer, flight from an officer and no driver’s license.

A deputy was dispatched to U.S. 90 west in reference to a reckless driver. Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the vehicle initially did not stop. After several minutes, the vehicle pulled over, Smith said.

Deputies made contact with the driver, identified as Correa-Morales. Correa-Morales resisted deputies and refused to get out of the vehicle. Authorities learned Correa-Morales did not possess a valid driver’s license. Correa-Morales was jailed with bail set at $4,000.

—Ronald Joseph Grow, 46, of Iowa Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:37 a.m. Sunday on warrants from the Morgan City Police Department charging him with two counts of failure to appear in court. Grow was located on Canal Street in Bayou Vista on the active warrants. He was jailed with bail set at $706.50.

—Bethany Nicole Mecom, 26, of Tiffany Street in Patterson, was arrested at 2:41 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of operating a vehicle while license is suspended-revoked- canceled, operating a vehicle without proof of insurance and improper lane usage. Mecom was located at parish jail on the active warrant. Bail was set at $5,000.

—Tyler Paul Ray, 29, of Miracle Street in Bourg, was arrested at 2:48 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated first offense, possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle and speeding. Ray was located at parish jail on the active warrant. Bail was set at $10,000.

—Yvishia Sherrell Levine, 28, of Railroad Avenue in Patterson, was arrested at 7:45 p.m. Sunday on warrants for failure to appear on charges of attempted simple escape, possession of marijuana (14 grams or less), theft of less than $1,000, and battery on a police officer and failure to appear for contempt hearing for criminal neglect of family.

Levine was located at parish jail on the active warrants. No bail was set.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 123 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Karen Duval Ledet, 42, of Murial Street in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 3:33 p.m. Friday on a charge of possession of methamphetamine less than 2 grams.

An officer conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 90 for a traffic violation. During the stop, officers located a bag of suspected methamphetamine on a passenger identified as Ledet . She was jailed.

—Jalen Anthony Walker, 27, of Willow Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:34 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with disturbing the peace fighting.

Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Fifth Street and Brashear Avenue and identified the driver as Walker. A warrant check revealed police held an active warrant for his arrest. He was jailed.

—Thepsavahn Phongsavanh, 57, of West Syls Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 9:53 p.m. Friday on charges of reckless operation of a motor vehicle and DWI first offense.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Front and Ann streets in reference to a single vehicle crash. Upon officers arriving, they identified the driver as Phongsavanh. Officers learned Phongsavanh lost control of his vehicle, striking the seawall on Front Street, Blair said.

Officers suspected driver impairment, and Phongsavanh did poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said. He was transported to a medical facility where he submitted a blood test for intoxication. He was then jailed. Phongsavanh’s blood test results are pending.

—Agatha Maria McCleary, 26, of Brashear Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:17 p.m. Friday on warrants charging her with five counts of failure to appear in court.

Officers came into contact with McCleary on Brashear Avenue. A warrant check revealed city court held active warrants for her arrest. She was jailed.

—Destiny N. Escort, 23, of Mallard Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:44 p.m. Saturday on a charge of disturbing the peace.

—A juvenile, 17, of Morgan City, was arrested at 4:44 p.m. Saturday on charges of disturbing the peace and simple battery on an officer.

Officers were dispatched to Terrebonne Street in reference to a disturbance. Upon officers arriving on the scene, officers witnessed Escort and the 17-year-old involved in a verbal argument. When officers attempted to separate them, the 17-year-old juvenile struck an officer, Blair said. Both Escort and the juvenile were booked into jail.

—Bryan P. Scully, 56, of Pecan Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5 p.m. Saturday on a warrant charging him with principal to hit-and-run.

Scully was located at St. Mary Parish jail on an active warrant held by the Morgan City Police Department. The incident stems from a March 9 crash investigation. Police learned that Scully was a passenger in a vehicle involved in the crash that fled the scene, Blair said. The driver informed investigators that Scully advised the driver to leave the scene and not to report the crash, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Harpreet Singh, 39, of Victor II Boulevard in Morgan City, was arrested at 6 p.m. Saturday on a warrant charging him with three counts of probation violation. Singh was located at St. Mary Parish jail on a warrant. He was jailed.

—Kayla Michelle Francise, 21, of Keith Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:52 p.m. Saturday on a charge of criminal trespassing.

Officers came into contact with Francise on housing authority property in Shannon Homes. Police learned Francise had been previously barred from housing authority property. She was jailed.

—Jose Cornelio Lopez, 21, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:10 a.m. Sunday on charges of hit-and-run and no driver’s license.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Pine and Sixth streets in reference to a single vehicle crash. Upon officers arriving they learned a vehicle had left the roadway, striking a street sign and shrubs before fleeing the scene, Blair said. Officers later located the vehicle and driver, Lopez. A computer check revealed Lopez did not possess a valid driver’s license, Blair said. He was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Toby R. Rodriguez, 44, of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Grand Coteau, was arrested at 11:34 p.m. Friday on charges of suspended driver’s license and speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone. Rodriguez posted $596 bail.

—Rolins J. Anslum, 31, of Felterman Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 7:57 p.m. Friday on charges of suspended driver’s license and speeding 42 mph in a 35 mph zone. Anslum posted $582 bail.

—Joseph Anthony Singleton Jr., 18, of Jason Street in Patterson, was arrested at 6:28 a.m. Sunday on charges of no seat belt, unsafe vehicle and possession of marijuana. Singleton posted $2,500 bail.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrest:

—Hakeem Carbins, 28, of Paint Brush Place in Lancaster, Texas, was arrested at 12:50 a.m. Sunday on charges of suspended driver’s license and speeding 61 mph in a 30 mph zone. Carbins posted $327 bail.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reports the following arrest relating to the area:

—Kobbie George, 39, of Elaine Street in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested on charges of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of Klonopin, possession of Xanax, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of controlled dangerous substances.

As part of an ongoing narcotics investigation, narcotics agents developed intelligence that indicated George was engaging in illegal drug activity in the Bayou L’Ourse area and was in possession of a variety of controlled dangerous substances, Falcon said.

Supported by probable cause, agents secured a search warrant for George’s home in the 100 block of Elaine Street. Agents converged on the area late Thursday afternoon and conducted a search of the premises. Deputies seized firearms, quantities of methamphetamine, Xanax, Klonopin, marijuana and two firearms, Falcon said.

As a result, George was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center where he remained pending a bail hearing.