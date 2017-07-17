Sheriff: Man, high on Mojo, strikes deputy, tries to take gun

A 30-year-old Amelia man, who was allegedly under the influence of a synthetic cannabinoid, struck a deputy in the face and tried to take the deputy’s Taser and firearm, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert said in a news release.

—J.C. Ford Jr., 30, of Friendship Alley in Amelia, was arrested at 6 p.m. Sunday on charges of disturbing the peace by intoxication, second-degree battery of a police officer, disarming of a police officer and resisting a police officer with force or violence.

On July 7, a deputy responded to a medical emergency at a home on Friendship Alley in Amelia. The deputy received information that the person had ingested Mojo, a type of synthetic cannabinoid.

The deputy located the person, identified as Ford, lying down in a yard kicking and flailing his arms, Hebert said. The deputy and other people at the scene attempted to calm Ford and reassure him that medical help was available.

As the deputy spoke with Ford and others, Ford got up, lunged at the deputy and struck the deputy in the face, Hebert said. Ford then attempted to remove the deputy’s Taser and firearm.

The deputy detained Ford with the assistance of a family member. Ford was then transported to Teche Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Ford was later released from the medical center. The deputy sought medical treatment for injuries sustained during the encounter with Ford. The deputy suffered a facial fracture and shoulder injury.

On Friday, Ford was booked at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on a parole violation. He was later charged with the additional offenses. No bail is set.

Hebert reported responding to 107 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Mario Verdun Jr., 40, of Wedell Street in Patterson, was additionally charged on warrants for failure to notify law enforcement of a change of address as a sex offender and failure to pay registration fee as a sex offender.

Verdun was convicted of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles-sexually immoral acts in St. Mary Parish in 2000. A detective of the Sex Offender Compliance Section conducting a compliance check on Verdun found that he was no longer living at his registered address and failed to notify the Compliance Section within the required amount of time.

Verdun was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on a parole violation and later charged on the warrants. Verdun remains in jail with no bail set.

—Robert Schexnayder, 46, of Kem Street in Patterson, was arrested at 2:07 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with simple battery.

A deputy investigating a complaint of a disturbance at a home in Franklin collected evidence that Schexnayder struck a male victim, Hebert said.

Schexnayder turned himself in on the warrant at the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office in Franklin. He was booked into parish jail and released on $2,500 bail.

—A juvenile male, 14, of Amelia, was arrested at 4:27 p.m. Sunday on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

A deputy was dispatched to a report of domestic violence at a home in Amelia. The deputy found evidence that the juvenile male pushed a female victim against a wall during an argument, Hebert said. The juvenile was released to a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported responding to 130 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Matilda Amos, 24, of Pond Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:10 p.m. Friday on a charge of simple battery.

Correctional officers with the Morgan City jail responded to the cell block in the jail in regard to a disturbance. Investigators learned that Amos had committed a battery on another inmate, Blair said. Amos remains jailed.

—Fredis Ramos, 30, of Village Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 9:25 p.m. Friday on charges of speeding 37 mph in a 25 mph zone, no driver’s license and open container in a motor vehicle.

—Marvin Gonzales, 26, of Louisa Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:31 p.m. Friday on a charge of open container in a motor vehicle.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle traveling 37 mph in a 25 mph zone in the area of Sixth Street. A stop was initiated, and Ramos was identified as the driver.

Ramos didn’t have valid driver’s license and was in possession of an open alcoholic beverage, Blair said. Gonzales, a passenger in the vehicle, was also found to be in possession of an open alcoholic beverage, Blair said. Ramos and Gonzales were jailed.

—Kevin Rodriguez, 44, of Onstead Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:47 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of methamphetamine and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

Patrol officers responded to the area of La. 182 in regard to an investigation being conducted. While conducting that investigation, officers located Rodriguez, who was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine.

The incident took place in a drug-free zone. Rodriguez was jailed.

—Jaye Bliss, 28, of Watkins Street in Berwick, was arrested at 11:15 p.m. Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear to pay a fine.

Bliss was transported from the Berwick Police Department to the Morgan City jail and arrested on a Morgan City Court warrant. Bliss was jailed.

—Robert M. Sizemore III, 28, of Ann Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:18 a.m. Sunday on charges of disturbing the peace intoxicated and obstruction of public passages.

Patrol officers responded to the area of La. 182 in regard to a person running in the middle of the highway and obstructing traffic.

A description of the person was obtained. When patrol officers arrived in the area, they located Sizemore crossing the highway and identified him as a suspect. Sizemore was found to be in an intoxicated state, Blair said. Sizemore was jailed.

—Susan Ardoin, 57, of Second Street in Berwick, was arrested at 11:43 a.m. Sunday on a warrant charging her with failure to return leased merchandise.

Ardoin was located and arrested in the area of Second Street on a warrant. The warrant stems from a charge filed by the alleged victim when Ardoin allegedly did not return leased equipment to the victim, Blair said. Ardoin was jailed.

—Carl R. Miller, 25, of Kirby Lane in Gibson, was arrested at 3:44 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of Suboxone and disturbing the peace.

Patrol officers responded to Lake End Park in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived, and Miller was located and identified as the suspect causing the disturbance. Officers observed Miller yelling profane language, Blair said.

Miller was also found to be in an intoxicated state and was in possession of suspected Suboxone for which he did not have a valid prescription, Blair said. Miller was jailed.

—Austin J. Albarado, 25, of Rue De Kajun in Pierre Part, was arrested at 7:04 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

—Kasey L. Thomas, 33, of Gracie Lane in Plaquemine, was arrested at 7:04 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Legend Drug-Meloxicam, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone and possession of stolen things less than $500.

—Addie G. Breaux, 35, of Shell Beach Road in Pierre Part, was arrested at 7:04 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone, possession of stolen things less than $500 and on a warrant for failure to appear for arraignment.

Patrol officers responded to a hotel in the area of La. 182 in regard to assisting the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office with an investigation.

Officers arrived and, according to reports, located were Thomas, Breaux and Albarado. Reports indicate that officers located suspected methamphetamine, suspected marijuana, suspected Meloxicam, and drug paraphernalia. Evidence was uncovered linking Albarado , Thomas and Breaux to the suspected marijuana and methamphetamine and Thomas to the drug paraphernalia and suspected Meloxicam.

Thomas and Breaux were also found to be in possession of stolen property from Assumption Parish which led to the initial investigation. The incident took place in a drug-free zone. Albarado, Thomas and Breaux were jailed.

—Addie M. Guidry, 38, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:14 p.m. Sunday on charges of criminal trespassing and disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Patrol officers responded to a residence in the area of Sixth Street in regard to a complaint of criminal trespassing. Officers arrived and learned that the complainant located Guidry swimming in their pool when they arrived home, Blair said. Guidry was found to be in an intoxicated state. Guidry was jailed.

—Demetrius R. Green, 28, of Mike Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 12:10 a.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear for arraignment. Green was located and arrested in the area of Fifth Street on a city court warrant. Green was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported the following arrests:

—Carl J. Trahan, 46, of Bernard Street in Carencro, was arrested at 8:07 p.m. Friday on charges of DWI and no driver’s license. No bail is set yet.

—Carter James Burke, 19, of South Stanford Street in Sulphur, was arrested at 12:47 a.m. Saturday on charges of speeding 70 mph in a 45 mph zone, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Burke posted $4,000 bail.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrests:

—Jaye Bliss, 28, of Watkins Street in Berwick, was arrested at 10:10 a.m. Saturday on a warrant charging him with contempt of court.

—Victor Chavis Jr., 34, of Rose Street in Berwick, was arrested at 2:53 a.m. Sunday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.