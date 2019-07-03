Sheriff: Man fled, resisted arrest after narcotics detectives saw transaction

A 42-year-old man was arrested in the Patterson area after narcotics detectives saw a hand-to-hand transaction and fled and later resisted detectives , St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Johnell Dyer, 42, of End Street in Patterson, was arrested at 6:37 p.m. Tuesday on charges of two counts of resisting a police officer with force or violence, one count of second-degree battery of a police officer, possession of crack cocaine with the intent to distribute, possession of powdered cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, violation of controlled dangerous substance law in a drug-free zone (school, church), obstruction of justice and resisting an officer by giving false information.

Narcotics detectives were patrolling the area of Patterson when they observed a subject on a bicycle on Como Street near Plum Street conduct a hand-to-hand transaction with another individual. When detectives attempted to make contact with the subject, later identified as Dyer, he began to flee but was quickly apprehended, Smith said.

During the investigation, drugs were located. During the arrest, Dyer became irate and resisted detectives, the sheriff said. Dyer was jailed with bail set at $200,000.

Smith reported that deputies responded to 36 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Tristen Alexander Naquin, 24, of Laurel Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:59 a.m. Tuesday on charges of expired license plate, no insurance and a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of telephone harassment.

A deputy was traveling west on U.S. 90 in Patterson when he observed a vehicle traveling under the speed limit with emergency flashers on. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Naquin.

Naquin’s license plate was expired, and he had no insurance on the vehicle, Smith said. The deputy was advised by dispatch that Naquin held a warrant for his arrest. Naquin was jailed with bail set at $500.

—Katelynn A. Perez, 24, of Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 3:36 p.m. Tuesday on two warrants for failure to appear on charges of probation violation, theft and violation of a protective order.

Perez was located at a business in Franklin on the warrants and jailed with no bail set.

—Laci Lanclos, 36, of Seneca Street in Port Barre, was arrested at 10:03 p.m. Tuesday on charges of no taillights and driving under suspension.

A deputy was patrolling the area of U.S. 90 west in Berwick when he observed a vehicle with an inoperable taillight. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Lanclos. The deputy was advised by dispatch that Lanclos held a warrant for her arrest. She was issued a summons to appear in court Oct. 16.

—Trey Michael Hebert, 23, of La. 1012 in Napoleonville, was arrested at 11:33 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with probation violation.

A deputy was dispatched to a disturbance at a business in Amelia. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Hebert. During the investigation, dispatch learned that Hebert held a warrant for his arrest. Hebert was jailed with no bail set.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 41 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Juan Ramirez Torres Jr., 30, of Stacy Street in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on warrants charging him with probation violation and three counts of contempt of court. Torres was located at St. Mary Parish jail and arrested on Morgan City court warrants. He was jailed.

—Javien Jawan Francis, 22, of Oregon Street in Berwick, was arrested at 3:16 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with direct contempt of court. Francis was located and arrested in city court. He was jailed.

—Herman Charpentier, 53, of Lake Palourde Road in Amelia, was arrested at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with possession of marijuana. Charpentier turned himself in at the police department on warrants from 2008. He was jailed.

—Courtland Jermain Phillips, 19, of Robicheaux Street in Berwick, was arrested at 11:19 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana less than 14 grams first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of person under 17 years old.

A patrol officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Sixth and Onstead streets. During the traffic stop, Phillips was identified as a passenger in the vehicle and found in possession of suspected marijuana, Blair said. A juvenile and infant were present in the vehicle. Phillips was jailed.

—Charles Little Gash, 65, of Freret Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:56 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of remaining after forbidden and warrants charging him with two counts of failure to appear in court.

Officers were dispatched to Mallard Street in reference to a disturbance. Upon officers arriving, they came into contact with Gash. A computer check revealed he was banned from housing authority property and city court had warrants for his arrest, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Kenneth Allridge, 54, of Oil Tank Alley in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:12 a.m. Wednesday on warrants charging him with failure to appear in court.

A patrol officer came into contact with Allridge in the area of Federal Avenue and Egle Street. A warrants check revealed 16th Judicial District Court had warrants for his arrest. He was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.