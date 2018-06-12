Sheriff: Man choked, struck victim in domestic incident

A 28-year-old Patterson man was booked on domestic abuse charges stemming from an incident in which he choked and struck a victim in front of children, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

—Brandon Gaudet, 28, of Ledoux Circle in Patterson, was arrested at 5:03 a.m. Tuesday on charges of domestic abuse battery by strangulation, domestic abuse child endangerment and criminal damage to property.

A deputy patrolling Centerville responded to a disturbance at a home on La. 317. Through the investigation, the deputy found evidence that Gaudet struck and choked the victim in the presence of children, Anslum said.

The deputy also found evidence that Gaudet caused damage inside the home, the sheriff said. Deputies located Gaudet in the Bayou Vista area where he was taken into custody. Gaudet was jailed with no bail set.

Anslum reported that deputies responded to 54 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrest in east St. Mary Parish:

—Teraza Foster, 51, of Carol Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested on a warrant charging her with issuing worthless checks. A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista responding to an unrelated call for service made contact with Foster. The deputy learned that Foster held an active warrant for her arrest. Foster was released on a summons to appear in court Sept. 4.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 47 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Marquil Singleton, 18, of Laurel Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:40 a.m. Monday on warrants charging him with switched license plate, resisting an officer, registration required and no insurance.

Singleton was located and arrested at the police department on warrants. The warrants stem from a May 13 investigation when officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Second Street with an expired license plate. A stop was initiated when the driver fled on foot and evaded officers, Blair said.

Singleton was identified during the investigation as the driver who had fled. The vehicle Singleton was operating did not have the required registration and did not have proper insurance, Blair said. The investigation continued when warrants were prepared for Singleton’s arrest. Singleton was jailed.

—Sindy Martinez, 28, of Chennault Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:09 a.m. Monday on charges of careless operation of a motor vehicle and no driver’s license.

Patrol officers responded to the area of La. 182 in regard to a crash. Officers arrived when Martinez was identified as one of the parties involved. Police found evidence placing Martinez at fault during the crash. Martinez also didn’t have a valid driver’s license. Martinez was jailed.

—Samantha R. Jones, 34, of Seventh Street in Franklin, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Monday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting.

—Sidney L. Wainwright, 22, of Morgan City, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Monday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting.

Correction officers with the police department responded to the recreation yard in regard to a disturbance. When they arrived, they observed two inmates identified as Jones and Wainwright involved in a fist fight, Blair said. Both inmates were booked on the additional charge.

—Kurtis J. Wesley, 34, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:16 a.m. Tuesday on a city court warrant charging him with two counts of failure to appear for arraignment, a warrant charging him with domestic abuse battery, a 16th Judicial District Court warrant charging him with failure to appear for trial and a Patterson police warrant charging him with possession of stolen things.

Wesley was located and arrested in the area of Railroad Avenue on warrants. The warrant from Morgan City police stems from a May 29 investigation when police responded to the area of Railroad Avenue in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived when they learned that Wesley had struck the victim during an altercation, Blair said. Wesley fled the scene prior to officers' arrival.

The investigation continued when warrants were prepared for Wesley’s arrest. Wesley was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported the following arrests:

—William Leblanc, 63, of Main Street in Patterson, was arrested at 11:18 a.m. Monday on charges of unauthorized movable, simple criminal damage to property and criminal trespass. No bail was set yet.

—Larry Faria, 60, of Main Street in Patterson, was arrested at 2:12 p.m. Monday on charges of unauthorized movable, simple criminal damage to property and criminal trespass. No bail was set yet.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.