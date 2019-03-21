Sheriff: Man charged with cruelty to animals

A 43-year-old Patterson man was charged Wednesday with cruelty to animals after authorities located him at his home, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Wynn Candler Whitehurst, 43, of Joey Street in Patterson, was arrested at 8:02 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with cruelty to animals.

Whitehurst was located in the 500 block of Joey Street in Patterson on the warrant. He was jailed with no bail set.

Smith reported that deputies responded to 29 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Desmond Jerrod Richard, 37, of Mike Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 7:03 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for criminal neglect of family.

Richard was located at parish jail and booked on the warrant. Bail was set at $8,023.39.

—Cody Nicholas Parker, 35, of Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 12:14 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of an expired inspection sticker and a warrant charging him with driving under suspension.

A deputy was patrolling the area of Main Street near Lipari Street in Patterson when he observed a vehicle with an expired inspection sticker.

A traffic stop was conducted and the deputy made contact with the driver, identified as Parker. A background check on Parker revealed he had a warrant for driving under suspension. Parker was issued a summons to appear in court June 19.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported officers responded to 38 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Davida Reshelle Bias, 35, of Grace Street in Siracusa, was arrested at 6:04 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of theft less than $1,000.

Officers responded to a call of a shoplifter at a business located on La. 182. Upon officers arriving, they learned from witnesses Bias had concealed several items of merchandise valued at $37 on her while in the store, Blair said. Bias was jailed.

—Bradley J. Griffin, 39, of Terrebonne Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:23 p.m. Wednesday on charges of disturbing the peace intoxicated and resisting an officer.

Officers were dispatched to a Terrebonne Street home in reference to a disturbance. Upon officers arriving, Griffin fled on foot from officers, Blair said. He eventually surrendered to pursuing officers on Ash Street where he was taken into custody.

Police noted Griffin’s speech was slurred and a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was on his breath, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Ashlyn Monique Reaux, 26, of Willow Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:30 a.m. Thursday on a charge of probation violation.

Reaux turned herself in at the police department on a warrant for city court. She was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported no arrests.