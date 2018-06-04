Sheriff: Man caught with marijuana in Amelia

A 21-year-old Lafayette man was booked on drug charges after detectives in Amelia saw him throw a bag on the ground, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

—Taj Broussard, 21, of Texas Street in Lafayette, was arrested at 4:57 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, transactions involving drug proceeds, obstruction of justice and violation of controlled dangerous substance in a drug-free zone.

While patrolling the area of Friendship Alley in Amelia, detectives of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office narcotics section observed Broussard throw a bag on the ground while walking away from a vehicle, Anslum said.

Detectives recovered the plastic bag and located other small, individually wrapped baggies of marijuana. While speaking with Broussard, detectives located cash on him, the sheriff said. Broussard was jailed with no bail set.

Anslum reported that deputies responded to 119 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Brionne Bogan, 22, of Charlotte Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 4:19 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended license and failure to stop at a stop sign.

A deputy responded to a call for service for a stranded motorist. The deputy made contact with Bogan and learned of an active warrant. Bogan was booked into parish jail and then released on $1,000 bail.

—Dustin Vaughn, 41, of Clark Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 12:33 a.m. Saturday on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

A deputy responded to an address on Clark Road in Bayou Vista for a domestic abuse incident. Through the investigation, the deputy found evidence that Vaughn struck the victim several times, Anslum said. Vaughn was booked into jail and then released on $2,500 bail.

—David Chaisson, 39, of Southwest Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 10:05 a.m. Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of possession of marijuana.

A deputy responded to an unrelated call for service and located Chaisson. The deputy learned that Chaisson held an active warrant for his arrest. Chaisson was jailed with no bail set.

—Susette Anslum, 43, of Second Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:06 p.m. Saturday on Morgan City failure to appear warrants on charges of contempt of court and disturbing the peace by language.

A deputy responded to a home on Lake Palourde Road in Amelia for an unrelated call for service and located Anslum. The deputy learned that Anslum held active warrants through the Morgan City Police Department. Anslum was jailed with no bail set.

—Travis Skeen, 29, of Aristile Road in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 7:39 p.m. Saturday on an Assumption Parish warrant for failure to appear on the charges of theft and unauthorized use of an access card.

A deputy received information that Skeen was traveling on La. 182 in Amelia, and that he held an active warrant for his arrest. A traffic stop was conducted and contact was made with Skeen. Skeen was jailed with no bail set.

—A juvenile male, 14, of Centerville, was arrested at 1:13 a.m. Sunday on charges of ungovernable juvenile, curfew violation and no driver’s license.

A deputy responded to a home in the Centerville area in reference to an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle complaint. The deputy learned that the juvenile male took a vehicle without permission.

Through the investigation, the deputy made contact with the juvenile male. The juvenile male was released to his guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

—Cody Allemand, 30, of Lydia Street in Gray, was arrested at 1:39 p.m. Sunday on a charge of attempted theft.

—Jody Crawford, 40, of St. Francis Street in Houma, was arrested at 1:39 p.m. Sunday on a charge of attempted theft.

Deputies responded to a business in Bayou Vista for a shoplifting incident. Deputies made contact with a store employee and found evidence that Allemand and Crawford attempted to remove $815.20 worth of merchandise from the store, Anslum said.

Both were jailed. Allemand was released on $1,000 bail. No bail was set for Crawford.

—Corneilius Burrell, 42, of Richmond Highway in Warsaw, Virginia, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Sunday on charges of hit and run and driving under suspension.

A deputy responded to a business in Bayou Vista for a hit-and-run incident. The deputy made contact with the victim and learned that someone struck their vehicle and left the scene.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle and made contact with Burrell, the sheriff said. Deputies found evidence that the vehicle being operated by Burrell was involved in an accident and also that Burrell was operating the vehicle with a suspended driver’s license, Anslum said. Burrell was jailed with bail set at $2,000.

—Somoa Scott, 21, of Hilda Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of obstruction of justice and a warrant for failure to appear on charges of possession of synthetic cannabinoids with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal use of weapons.

While being booked on a different charge, a corrections officer learned that Scott held two active warrants for his arrest. No bail was set.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 110 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Ashlyn M. Reaux, 26, of Willow Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:51 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging her with hit and run.

Reaux was arrested at the police department. The warrant stems from an incident in May during which Reaux allegedly backed into another vehicle in the parking lot of a business and fled the scene, Blair said. Reaux was jailed.

—Susette M. Anslum, 43, of Two Sisters Court in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 5:49 p.m. Saturday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear.

Anslum was transported from the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office jail to the Morgan City Police Department for a city court warrant. Anslum was jailed.

—Casey Chenevert, 21, of Elk Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:25 a.m. Sunday on a warrant charging her with monetary instrument abuse.

Chenevert was arrested at Morgan City Police Department on a warrant for St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office. Chenevert was jailed.

—Melvin Richard, 34, of Signe Road in Patterson, was arrested at 9:41 a.m. Sunday on a warrant charging him with theft less than $1,000.

Richard was located in the area of Cottonwood Street and La. 182. A warrant check revealed that he had an active warrant for the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office. Richard was transported to the Morgan City Police Department and jailed.

—Adam Landry, 34, of Levee Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:08 p.m. Sunday on a charge of hit and run.

Officers responded to the parking lot of a business on Victor II Boulevard in regard to a hit-and-run vehicle crash. Officers arrived and spoke to witnesses on scene.

A description of the vehicle was given out to officers. The vehicle was located a short time later on Levee Road. The driver was identified as Landry, who admitted to crashing into the vehicle in the parking lot and leaving the scene, Blair said. Landry was jailed.

—Tracy N. Loc, 17, of Mobile, Alabama, was arrested at 9:52 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Ricardo Zermeno, 19, of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, was arrested at 9:52 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Francisco R. Sierra, 20, of Main Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:52 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers responded to Spruce Street in regard to a suspicious vehicle in the area. Officers arrived and a witness pointed out the vehicle to officers. Officers approached the vehicle and located individuals inside the vehicle identified as Loc, Zermeno and Sierra.

Officers could smell a strong odor of suspected marijuana emitting from the vehicle. Police received consent to search the vehicle, and officers located suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Loc, Zermeno and Sierra were all jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported the following arrest:

—Lashaunda Bridget, 42, of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Patterson, was arrested at 12:52 p.m. Saturday on a charge of failure to appear for improper supervision of a minor by a parent. Bridget was jailed on $2,500 bail.

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the following arrest relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Kord Atkinson, 31, of Aucoin Street, Morgan City, was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant for failure to appear on a charge of possession of marijuana first offense, a Morgan City Police Department warrant charging him theft less than $1,000 and a Morgan City Police Department warrant for failure to appear on charges of disturbing the peace by fighting and possession of drug paraphernalia first offense. He was transported to the parish jail.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.