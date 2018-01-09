Sheriff: Man caught with drugs in home search

A 27-year-old Morgan City man was jailed on drug charges after St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s deputies searched his home and found him inside smoking a synthetic cannabinoid cigar, Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

—Brandon Durkins, 27, of Mallard Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:59 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of synthetic cannabinoids with intent to distribute, transactions involving drug proceeds, two counts possession of hydroxyzine pamoate and cyclobenzaprine without a prescription, violation of a controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor and on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of operating a vehicle not covered by security-no insurance, operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, failure to carry vehicle registration certificate and improper use of registration.

Narcotics detectives and the Morgan City Police Department conducted a search warrant at Durkins’ home after developing information that illegal drug activity was taking place at the location, Anslum said.

When detectives entered the home, they observed Durkins on a sofa smoking a synthetic cannabinoid cigar, Anslum said. Durkins was detained. During the search of the property, detectives located a bag of synthetic marijuana, pills, and just over $400 in cash, Anslum said.

The money is suspected of being gained through the sale of the illegal synthetic drug. The home is within the Morgan City Housing Authority, and there was a juvenile at the home. Detectives also located the active warrant for Durkins. He was jailed with no bail set.

Anslum reported that deputies responded to 34 complaints in the parish.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 39 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Gage Ford, 26, of Ditch Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:56 p.m. Monday on warrants charging him with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and obstruction of justice.

Ford was located and arrested in the area of Ditch Avenue on warrants. The warrants stem from a Sunday investigation when officers responded to the area of Headland Street in regard to a disturbance.

During that incident, Ford allegedly brandished a firearm and threatened the victim, Blair said. Ford was arrested on that incident. The investigation continued, and after subsequent interviews, police found evidence that Ford had concealed evidence after the initial incident, Blair said.

Police also learned that Ford was a convicted felon prohibiting him from possessing a firearm. Warrants were prepared for Ford’s arrest. Ford was jailed.

—Jimmy R. Davis, 35, of Ridgefield Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:01 p.m. Monday on charges of three counts of possession of Legend Drug without a prescription and improper lighting.

Patrol officers observed a subject on a bicycle without proper lighting. A stop was initiated and Jimmy R. Davis was identified. Davis was found to be in possession of paroxetine hydrochloride, trazodone hydrochloride and benztropine mesylate, for which he could not provide a valid prescription, Blair said. Davis was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Druvan Robinson, 20, of Fourth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 2:16 p.m. Monday on charges of attempted aggravated escape, aggravated battery on a police officer and on a warrant charging him with simple assault. Robinson was transferred to parish jail.

Robinson had been in the Berwick jail on different charges. Officers attempted to pull Robinson out of his jail cell to book him on additional charges at which time Robinson attacked one of the officers, Richard said.

Robinson used a pencil to stab an officer in an attempt to escape, and hit the officer in the side of the neck, Richard said. But the pencil didn’t break the skin of the officer, the chief said.

Other officers assisted in apprehending Robinson, who never actually escaped from the jail cell area, Richard said.