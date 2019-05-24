Sheriff: Man caught with drugs, $17K in cash

A 36-year-old man was caught with methamphetamine, Xanax pills and $17,000 in cash after a deputy made a traffic stop in Berwick, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Travis Morin, 36, of Main Street in Patterson, was arrested at 11:09 p.m. Thursday on charges of improper lane usage, following too closely, possession of Xanax with the intent to distribute, transactions involving drug proceeds, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy was patrolling La. 182 in the Berwick area when he observed a vehicle following too close and crossing over the fog line several times. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and contact was made with the driver, identified as Morin.

While speaking with Morin, he appeared to be nervous, Smith said. The deputy asked Morin for consent to search the vehicle at which he denied. K9 Vickie was deployed to conduct an open-air sniff. K9 Vickie was alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle, the sheriff said.

During the search of the vehicle, Xanax pills, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and $17,000 in cash were located, Smith said. Morin was jailed with no bail set.

Smith reported that deputies responded to 42 complaints in the parish.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 59 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Cory Chapman, 54, of Verdun Lane in Verdunville, was arrested at 10:13 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with theft less than $1,000.

Chapman was located at Hunt Correctional Center and arrested on a warrant for the Morgan City Police Department. The warrant stems from an April 24, 2018, incident. The warrant alleges Chapman committed a theft valued at $80. He was jailed.

—Michael Joseph Thomson Jr., 33, of Allison Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:20 a.m. Thursday on a charge of domestic abuse battery-strangulation.

Officers were dispatched to an Allison Street home in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon officers’ arrival, they identified Thomson as being involved in the domestic disturbance.

Officers learned from the victim that Thomson had choked the victim during a domestic dispute, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Amanda K. Parker, 29, of Allison Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:31 a.m. Thursday on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

Officers were dispatched to a complaint of a domestic disturbance on Allison Street. Officers learned that Parker had committed a battery on a dating partner, Blair said. She was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.