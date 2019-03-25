Sheriff: Man booked on sex offender warrant

A 41-year-old Morgan City man was charged Friday with failure to provide notification as a sex offender, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Danny Paul Savoie, 41, of Kentucky Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:37 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with failure to provide notification as a sex offender.

Savoie turned himself in on the warrant. Savoie was jailed with bail set at $500.

Smith reported that deputies responded to 129 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Manuel Paul Fabre, 35, of Cecilia Street in Amelia, was arrested at 7:53 a.m. Friday on charges of expired license plate, expired or no inspection sticker, no insurance and a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of speeding.

A deputy was patrolling the area of Lake Palourde Road near Julia Street in Amelia when he observed a vehicle with an expired inspection sticker. The deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and identified the driver as Fabre.

Fabre was unable to provide proof of insurance. The vehicle also had an expired license plate. A background check on Fabre revealed he had a warrant charging him with failure to appear for speeding, Smith said. Fabre was jailed with bail set at $8,250.

—Jude Geraldo Franklin, 40, of South Clausen Road in Franklin, was arrested at 3:31 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia first offense.

Franklin was located at the Iberia Parish jail and transported to the St. Mary Parish jail with bail set at $1,500.

—Jovian Jerome Clark, 37, of Friendship Alley in Amelia, was arrested at 2:57 a.m. Saturday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for possession of synthetic cannabinoids first offense.

Deputies located Clark in the Amelia area. He was arrested on the warrant. Clark was jailed with no bail set.

—Michael Miguel Gonzales, 31, of Ditch Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:26 p.m. Saturday on warrants for failure to appear for revocation on a charge of simple criminal damage to property and failure to appear on charges of resisting an officer and disturbing the peace.

Gonzales was located at St. Mary Parish jail and booked on warrants with no bail set.

—Joshua Paul Francois, 27, of K Street in Patterson, was arrested at 12:01 a.m. Sunday on a Patterson Police Department warrant for failure to appear on a charge of telephone harassment, a Morgan City Police Department warrant for failure to appear on a charge of DWI second offense and probation violation.

A deputy was patrolling the area of Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista when he observed a vehicle with only one working tail light. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Francois. A background check revealed Francois had warrants for his arrest. Francois was jailed with no bail set.

—Tricia Margret Vicknair, 35, of Ledet Drive in Thibodaux, was arrested at 6:31 p.m. Sunday on a charge of theft and a Lafourche Parish warrant charging her with failure to appear for contempt of court.

A deputy was dispatched to a business in Bayou Vista in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, the deputy spoke with a witness who observed Vicknair taking items and putting them in her purse.

After further investigation, authorities learned that Vicknair did take items from the business, Smith said. A background check revealed Vicknair had an active warrant from Lafourche Parish. Vicknair was jailed with bail set at $1,500.

—Marquis Jamal Clark, 31, of Gabriel Street in Patterson, was arrested at 1:32 a.m. Monday on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A deputy traveling east on U.S. 90 observed a vehicle with no rear view mirror. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Clark. As the deputy was speaking to Clark, he admitted to having a firearm inside of his vehicle, Smith said.

A background check revealed Clark was a convicted felon. Clark was jailed with no bail set.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 148 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Edward Aaron Briggs Jr., 29, of East Kruger Street in Westwego, was arrested at 6:40 p.m. Friday on warrants charging him with seven counts of failure to appear for trial. Briggs was located at the police department and booked on city court warrants. He was jailed.

—Kimberly Glynn, 29, of General Hodges Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:48 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging her with theft less than $1,000. Glynn turned herself in to the police department on a warrant. She was jailed.

—Rayan Paul Payton, 32, of Felterman Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 7:58 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for arraignment. Payton was located at the police department and arrested on a city court warrant. He was jailed.

—Amanda Lynn Smith, 37, of Everett Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:26 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging her with hit-and-run. Smith turned herself in to the police department on a warrant. She was jailed.

—Trey Minos Estelle, 26, of Mallard Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:19 a.m. Saturday on charges of driving under suspension and possession of synthetic marijuana first offense.

Officers observed a vehicle traveling on Mallard Street flashing its headlights at passing motorists. Police conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Estelle. During the traffic stop, Estelle was in possession of suspected synthetic marijuana, Blair said.

Estelle also had a suspended driver’s license. He was jailed.

—Madison Evelyn Mehrtens, 27, of General Hodges Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:05 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.

An officer observed a vehicle traveling east on La. 182 cross the center line. The driver was identified as Mehrtens. During the traffic stop, Mehrtens was found in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. She was jailed.

—Huey J. Comeaux III, 31, of Ditch Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:44 a.m. Saturday on charges of two brake lights required, violation of registration-altered license plate, no registration, no insurance and driving under suspension.

An officer observed a vehicle slowing to turn from La. 182 onto Ditch Avenue did not have two proper working brake lights. Police also noticed the expiration tag on the license plate appeared to have been altered. The officer conducted the traffic stop and identified the driver as Comeaux.

Officers learned that Comeaux had altered the expiration tag on his license plate and had no current registration and insurance on his vehicle, Blair said. Comeaux also had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. He was jailed.

—David Tyronne Francois, 47, of Barrow Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:03 p.m. Saturday on charges of entry on or remaining after forbidden, resisting an officer, battery on an officer and a 16th Judicial District Court warrant charging him with three counts of neglect of family.

An officer observed Francois on Egle Street. The officer had knowledge of a district court warrant for Francois’ arrest. When the officer attempted to arrest Francois, he fled on foot, Blair said.

While Francois was eluding officers, he struck an officer with a garbage can and ran onto Housing Authority property from which he had been previously barred, Blair said. Francois eventually surrendered to the pursuing officer and was taken into custody. He was jailed.

—Kyle Rhett, 28, of General McArthur Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:42 p.m. Saturday on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant charging him with failure to appear for a revocation hearing and warrants charging him with four counts of failure to appear for trial and one count of failure to appear to pay a probation violation.

Rhett was located at the police station and booked on district court and city court warrants. He was jailed.

—Joseph Obanion, 24, of Sea Blue Lane in Gray, was arrested at 9:22 p.m. Saturday on charges of disturbing the peace and remaining after forbidden.

—Maison Rivere, 24, of La. 402 in Napoleonville, was arrested at 9:22 p.m. Saturday on charges of disturbing the peace and remaining after forbidden.

Officers were called to a business on Brashear Avenue involving two individuals causing a disturbance and refusing to leave the property. Officers arrived and witnesses identified Obanion and Rivere as the individuals causing the disturbance and refusing to leave, Blair said. Both Obanion and Rivere were jailed.

—Kenedrick Deshawn Webber, 34, of Canary Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:46 p.m. Sunday on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

Officers were dispatched to a Mallard Street home in reference to a domestic abuse battery complaint. Upon officers arriving they were advised by the victim that Webber had committed a battery on the victim. Officers located Webber on Canary Street and arrested him. He was jailed.

—Chaunte A. Johnson, 40, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:20 p.m. Sunday on warrants charging her with four counts of failure to pay fines and one count of probation violation.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 90 and identified Johnson as a passenger in the vehicle. A warrant check revealed city court had warrants for Johnson. She was jailed.

—Quentin Theodore Delco, 36, of Bowman Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:45 p.m. Sunday on a warrant charging him with probation violation.

Delco was located at the Patterson Police Department on active warrants for City Court of Morgan City. He was transported to Morgan City Police Department and jailed.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrests:

—Taylor Cox, 21, of 4th Street in Berwick, was arrested at 6:05 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and promethazine. Cox posted $1,500 bail.

—Brenda Stratton, 40, of 2nd Street in Berwick, was arrested at 12:40 a.m. Sunday on a charge of simple battery. Stratton posted $301 bail.

—Jason Cavalier Sr., 44, of Hilda Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:15 a.m. Monday on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant charging him with stalking and a charge of turn signals required. Cavalier was awaiting bail to be set.

Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly reported the following arrest relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Rochelle Williams, 42, of St. Michael Street in Patterson, was arrested at 12:31 a.m. Monday on charges of attempted unauthorized entry into an inhabited dwelling and vagrancy. Williams was jailed with no bail set yet.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.