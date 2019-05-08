Sheriff: Man booked on aggravated battery warrant

A 22-year-old Patterson man was booked Tuesday on an aggravated battery warrant, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Tony Broussard, 22, of La. 182 in Patterson, was arrested at 7:14 p.m. Tuesday on warrants charging him with aggravated battery and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Broussard turned himself in to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office in Morgan City on the active warrants. Broussard was transported to parish jail. Bond was set at $2,500.

Smith reported that deputies responded to 37 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Janet Lavern Melancon, 60, of Wilson Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 8 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of Xanax, Gabapentin and drug paraphernalia.

A deputy was patrolling the area of Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista when he observed a vehicle turn without using a turn signal. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and contact was made with the driver and two passengers inside the vehicle.

During the search of the vehicle, the deputy observed one of the passengers, identified as Melancon, attempting to place something in her waistband area. Authorities learned it was a Xanax pill, the sheriff said.

The deputy located drug paraphernalia and Gabapentin pills inside the vehicle. Melancon was jailed with no bail set.

—Shirley G. Jones, 52, of East Stephensville Road in Stephensville, was arrested at 7:33 p.m. Monday on a charge of possession of marijuana.

—Leslie G. Taylor, 54, of East Stephensville Road in Stephensville, was arrested at 7:33 p.m. Monday on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Narcotics detectives were traveling on Veterans Boulevard in Morgan City when they observed a vehicle turn onto Fig Street without activating a turn signal. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and the detectives made contact with the driver, identified as Taylor, and the passenger, identified as Jones.

Consent to search the vehicle was granted and detectives located marijuana, Smith said. Both Taylor and Jones were issued a summons to appear in court Aug. 28.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 28 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Destiny Ann Dinger, 31, of Franklin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:58 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of driving under suspension.

A patrol officer conducted a traffic stop on La. 182 and identified the driver as Dinger. A computer check revealed her driver’s license was under suspension, Blair said. She was jailed.

—Nolan Ross, 19, of East Street in Houma, was arrested at 2:05 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of possession of marijuana second offense.

A patrol officer conducted a traffic stop on La. 182 and identified the driver as Ross. During the traffic stop, Nolan was found in possession of suspected marijuana, Blair said. He was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Jessie L. Beebe, 35, of Fence Row Street in Schriever, was arrested at 10:23 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia. No bail was set.

—Jonathan Sam, 32, of Jordan Street in New Iberia, was arrested at 10:53 a.m. Monday on charges speeding 75 mph in a 55 mph zone and suspended driver’s license. Sam posted $702 bail.

—James Jones, 33, of Williams Street in Patterson, was arrested at 6:01 a.m. Saturday on charges of disturbing the peace by alarming the public and criminal trespassing. He was released by the magistrate for time served.

—Kennie Dwight Maryland Jr., 42, of Lakeview Court in Dulac, was arrested at 12:20 a.m. Saturday on speeding 82 mph in a 55 mph zone. Maryland posted $393 cash bail.

—Sergio D. Mejia, 33, of Nicholas Street in Houma, was arrested at 7:11 p.m. Saturday on charges of speeding 71 mph in a 55 mph zone and no driver’s license. Mejia posted $565 cash bail.

—Julance J’Wade Phillips, 23, of Compton Street in New Iberia, was arrested at 9:56 p.m. Saturday on charges of speeding 77 mph in a 55 mph zone and no driver’s license. Phillips posted $579 cash bail.

—Traylon Grogan, 27, of Neptune Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 10:38 p.m. Saturday on a charge of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. No bail was set yet.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrests:

—Rhonda Baines, 51, of Knight Street in Berwick, was arrested at 11:16 a.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, hydrocodone and drug paraphernalia. No bail was set.

—Lennis Paray, 34, of Fourth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 9:25 a.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Pre-set bail was $3,500.