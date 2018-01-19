Sheriff: Man arrested on meth charge

A 27-year-old Bayou Vista man was found unconscious with a bag of methamphetamine next to him and was later arrested after being treated at a hospital, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

—Brad Derouen, 27, of South Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 5:15 a.m. Friday on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy responded to a call for service regarding an unconscious person at a home in Bayou Vista. The deputy identified the person as Derouen. While checking on Derouen’s well-being, the deputy observed a glass pipe used to smoke methamphetamine and a small plastic bag containing methamphetamine next to him, Anslum said.

Acadian Ambulance transported Derouen to Teche Regional Medical Center. Upon Derouen’s release from the medical facility, he was transported to parish jail with no bail set.

Anslum reported that deputies responded to 40 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Cindy Denman, 24, of Ninth Street in Austin, Texas, was arrested at 3:38 p.m. Thursday on charges of improper lane usage, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The K-9 Unit observed a vehicle cross over the fog line of U.S. 90 in the Patterson area and conducted a traffic stop. The detective identified the driver as Denman.

While speaking with her, the detective learned that Denman had marijuana in her possession, Anslum said. Marijuana was located in her purse along with multiple items of drug paraphernalia, Anslum said. Denman was jailed with bail set at $3,750.

—Daniel Edlin, 29, of Patton Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:58 p.m. Thursday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane usage and driver must be licensed.

A deputy responded to a call for service about a reckless driver on La. 182 in the Amelia area. The deputy located the suspect vehicle stopped in the lane of travel on Railroad Avenue in Morgan City.

The deputy then observed the vehicle accelerate and move into the opposite lane of travel before driving down the middle of the roadway. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Edlin.

The deputy smelled the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on Edlin and observed several other signs of intoxication, Anslum said. The deputy also found that Edlin did not have a driver’s license, Anslum said. Following the investigation, Edlin was jailed with bail set at $3,000.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 27 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Audreauxa Johnson, 36, of Bowman Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:50 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear for court.

Johnson was located and arrested in the area of U.S. 90 on a city court warrant. Johnson was jailed.

—Joshua N. Bertrand, 39, of Levee Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:47 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear to pay a fine. Bertrand was located and arrested in the area of La. 182 on a city court. Bertrand was jailed.

—Lamonta L. Thomas, 21, of Mill Road in Patterson, was arrested at 11:13 p.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of marijuana second offense.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Sixth Street without any operable headlights. A stop was initiated, and Thomas was identified as an occupant of the vehicle.

Thomas was in possession of suspected marijuana, Blair said. Thomas was jailed.

—Gannon T. Broussard Jr., 27, of Seventh Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:50 a.m. Friday on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

Patrol officers responded to a home in the area of Seventh Street in regard to a domestic disturbance. Officers arrive, and Broussard was identified as one of the people involved.

Broussard allegedly struck the victim during the altercation, Blair said. Broussard was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Aaron Cage, 26, of Wise Street in Patterson, was arrested at 2 p.m. Thursday on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant charging him with failure to appear for an imposition hearing. Cage was transferred to parish jail.