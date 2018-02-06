Sheriff: Man arrested on drug charges after home search

A 37-year-old Amelia man was booked on multiple drug charges after sheriff’s detectives located crack cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and over $1,600 in cash during a search, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

—Derek Gaskins, 37, of Friendship Alley in Amelia, was arrested at 6:07 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of crack cocaine over 28 grams with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, transactions involving drug proceeds and violation of a controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

Narcotics detectives developed information that illegal drug activity was taking place at Gaskins’ home and obtained a search warrant for the location.

Detectives found crack cocaine, marijuana and over $1,600 in cash on Gaskins, Anslum said. The money is suspected of being gained from the sale of illegal drugs. Detectives also located marijuana, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, a firearm, and items of drug paraphernalia inside the home, Anslum said.

Gaskins is a convicted felon, and the home where the drugs were found is located within 2,000 feet of a church, Anslum said. Gaskins was jailed with bail set at $81,500.

Anslum reported that deputies responded to 37 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrest in east St. Mary Parish:

—Alyssa Ashmore, 28, of Third Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:45 p.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of possession of diazepam, simple battery and disturbing the peace by appearing in an intoxicated condition.

A deputy responding to a call for service at a business in Bayou Vista came into contact with Ashmore and located the active warrant for her arrest. The deputy transported Ashmore to parish jail. Bail is set at $15,000.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 56 complaints and reported the following arrests:

—Quincy J. Johnson, 24, of South Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:04 a.m. Monday on a charge of simple burglary.

Patrol officers responded to the area of South Railroad Avenue in regard to a residential burglary. Officers spoke with the victim who positively identified Johnson as the person who had gained entry into the home, Blair said. Johnson was located in the area and jailed.

—Keishia L. Howard, 42, of Mount Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:56 a.m. Monday on warrants charging her with accessory after the fact to simple burglary, obstruction of justice and two counts of failure to appear for trial.

Detectives continued an investigation initiated by patrol officers in which Shawn Harding was arrested for simple burglary, Blair said.

Howard was contacted by Harding to move and conceal items from other burglaries that had been reported, Blair said. A search warrant was conducted on Howard’s home, in which multiple items that had been reported stolen were located, Blair said.

Police found evidence linking Howard to the attempted concealment of the items, Blair said. Warrants were prepared for her arrest. Howard also had arrest warrants through 16th Judicial District Court. Howard was jailed. The investigation is ongoing.

—Tremayne Skinner, 41, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:53 p.m. Monday on warrants charging him with failure to register as a sex offender and probation and parole violation.

Skinner was located and arrested in the area of Railroad Avenue on warrants through St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana Probation and Parole. Skinner was jailed.

—Rebecca F. Matherly, 35, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:14 p.m. Monday on warrants charging her with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Matherly was located and arrested at the Harding County, Texas, Detention Center on Morgan City police warrants. The warrants stem from two separate investigations conducted by the narcotics and patrol divisions in November 2015 and March 2016 when Matherly was in possession of suspected methamphetamine on the 2016 incident and drug paraphernalia in 2015, Blair said.

The investigation in both incidents continued and warrants were prepared for Matherly’s arrest. Matherly was jailed.

—Danny M. Fulks, 32, of Parish Road in Franklin, was arrested at 12:10 a.m. Tuesday on two warrants charging him with failure to appear to pay a fine and a warrant charging him with two counts of failure to appear.

Fulks was located and arrested in the area of La. 182 on city court warrants. Fulks was jailed.

—Jolene M. Hebert, 39, of La. 70 in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:18 a.m. Tuesday on charges of DWI first offense and disregard of traffic controls.

Patrol officers responded to a business in the area of La. 182 in regard to an intoxicated person. The person left prior to officers’ arrival in a vehicle.

A description was obtained and the vehicle was located in the area a short time later. The vehicle disregarded a red light in the area of La. 182. A stop was initiated, and Hebert was identified as the driver.

Hebert was in an intoxicated state and performed poorly on a field sobriety test. Blair said. Hebert registered 0.228 grams-percent blood alcohol content, Blair said. Hebert was jailed.

—John C. Knowles, 24, of Highway 41 in Repton , Alabama, was arrested at 1:32 a.m. Tuesday on charges of DWI first offense and reckless operation of a motor vehicle

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Seventh Street in a reckless manner. A stop was initiated, and Knowles, the driver, was in an intoxicated state, Blair said.

Knowles performed poorly on a field sobriety test and refused to a chemical test for intoxication, Blair said. Knowles was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.