Sheriff: Intoxicated man threatened people outside Walmart

A 58-year-old Florida man, who appeared intoxicated, threatened customers Wednesday outside of Walmart in Bayou Vista, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert said in a news release.

—James Parramoure, 58, of Sixth Street in St. Petersburg, Florida, was arrested at 6:36 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

A deputy responded to a complaint of a man making threatening gestures and verbal threats to customers outside of Walmart in Bayou Vista.

The deputy located the man, identified him as Parramoure, and observed several indicators of impairment including the smell of an alcoholic beverage on his breath and body.

Following his arrest, the deputy transported Parramoure to an area hospital for evaluation due to his intoxicated state. Following Parramoure’s release from the medical facility, the deputy transported him to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Hebert reported responding to 42 complaints.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported the following arrests:

—David Lopez, 41, of Elk Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:35 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug free zone and monetary instrument abuse.

Narcotics division investigators executed a search warrant at a home on Elk Street and located multiple items of drug paraphernalia, marijuana and counterfeit money. Police found evidence linking Lopez to the items located. The area where the incident took place was in a drug free zone. Lopez was jailed.

—Christopher A. Marquez, 31, of Tower Tank Road in Stephensville, was arrested at 8:32 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear for arraignment. Marquez was located and arrested in the area of La. 70 on 16th Judicial District Court warrants. Marquez was jailed.

—Joshua S. Smith, 21, of West Side Park Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 4:35 p.m. Wednesday on warrants charging him with no driver’s license and stop sign violation.

Smith was transported from the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center and arrested on city court warrants. Smith was jailed.

—Chrisjana R. Seals, 26, of Halsey Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:16 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging her with unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Seals was located and arrested in the area of La. 182 on a warrant. The warrant stems from a September 2015 investigation in which the victim alleged that Seals entered a home without proper authorization while the victim was sleeping. Seals was jailed.

—Christopher C. Adams, 43, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:19 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of simple battery.

Adams was located and arrested at a home on Sixth Street on a warrant. The warrant stems from a January investigation in which Adams allegedly committed a battery on someone. Adams was jailed.

—Passion M. Harris, 20, of Greenwood Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:05 p.m. Wednesday on two warrants for failure to appear and warrants charging her with probation violation and theft less than $300.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Orange Street in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived and located Harris.

Officers learned that Harris held active warrants through the Morgan City Police Department and St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office. Harris was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Gabrielle Favors, 47, of Mike Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 9:16 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of theft by shoplifting. Favors posted $301 bail.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.