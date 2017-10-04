Sheriff: Five drug arrests made after Berwick home search

Five people were arrested Tuesday after narcotics detectives searched a Berwick home and found methamphetamine, Adderall pills and various drug paraphernalia, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert said in a news release.

—Jared Bergeron, 36, of Fourth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 3:23 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of Adderall with intent to distribute, transactions involving drug proceeds, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice and on warrants charging him with failure to appear for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law in a drug-free zone and possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law in a drug-free zone and possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine and improper turn or failure to give required signal.

—Christina Pitre, 38, of Fourth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 3:23 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Braylon Latiolas, 19, of Fourth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 3:23 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Bridget Bergeron, 41, of Fourth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 3:23 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, transaction involving drug proceeds and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Angela Crochet, 45, of First Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:23 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Narcotics detectives and Berwick police officers conducted a search warrant at a Fourth Street home in Berwick.

Upon their arrival, detectives made contact with Jared Bergeron, Pitre, Crochet, Latiolas and Bridget Bergeron. During a search throughout the home, detectives located several bags of methamphetamine, Adderall pills, and items used as drug paraphernalia, including glass pipes, syringes, and a digital scale, Hebert said.

Detectives learned that prior to entering the home, Jared Bergeron threw a container with illegal narcotics and paraphernalia out of a window, Hebert said. The container was recovered.

While conducting a search of Jared Bergeron, detectives located $500 believed to be derived from illegal narcotics sales, Hebert said. Jared Bergeron, Bridget Bergeron, Pitre and Latiolas were transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set. Crochet was released on a summons to appear in court Jan. 3.

Hebert reported responding to 45 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Brad Derouen, 27, of South Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 11:36 a.m. Tuesday on charges of theft, resisting arrest or officer, simple criminal damage to property and criminal trespass.

—Bryan Faulk, 33, of Village Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 11:36 a.m. Tuesday on charges of theft, resisting arrest or officer, simple criminal damage to property and criminal trespass.

Deputies patrolling Bayou Vista responded to a business in reference to a report of a shoplifter. Upon arrival, deputies learned that Faulk and Derouen were concealing items throughout the store, Hebert said. Faulk and Derouen left the store shortly after learning that they were observed, the sheriff said.

Deputies in the area observed Faulk and Derouen on the property of a nearby business and attempted contact with them, but they did not stop, Hebert said. After a short foot chase, deputies apprehended both Faulk and Derouen, and also recovered some of the items stolen from the store, Hebert said.

During the chase a deputy’s sunglasses were damaged. Both Faulk and Derouen were jailed with no bail set.

—Felix Oclair, 21, of Usina Road in St. Augustine, Florida, was arrested at 11:48 p.m. Tuesday on charges of reckless operation, no insurance and switched license plate.

A deputy patrolling Amelia responded to a report of a reckless driver on La. 182 near Duhon Boulevard. The deputy observed a vehicle, matching the given description, operating in a reckless manner and traveling at a high rate of speed, Hebert said.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop on Duhon Boulevard. The deputy made contact with Oclair and learned that the license plate displayed on the vehicle did not match its description, and also that Oclair was operating the vehicle without valid insurance, Hebert said. Oclair was jailed with no bail set.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the following arrest relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Cassi Vining Rankin, 28, of Saturn Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested Monday afternoon on a charge of theft of goods valued over $900.

Deputies responded to a complaint at a location in Bayou L’Ourse in reference to a stolen cell phone. A follow-up investigation was conducted which entailed interviewing the victim and the alleged suspect.

As a result, the victim wanted to file criminal charges against Rankin, Falcon said. The theft allegedly occurred Oct. 14, 2016.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported responding to 24 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Andres Zuniga-Varela, 48, of Fielders Court in Houma, was arrested at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday on charges of driving under suspension and improper turning.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle negotiate an improper turn in the area of Pecos Street. A stop was initiated and Zuniga-Varela, the driver, had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. Zuniga-Varela was jailed.

—Peter E. Grogan Jr., 39, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:27 p.m. Tuesday on charges of four counts of entry or remaining after being forbidden.

Grogan was located and arrested at the police department on warrants. The warrants stem from a Sept. 22 investigation during which officers learned that Grogan had entered the property of two homes in the area of Railroad Avenue on multiple occasions, Blair said.

Grogan had already been barred from the property by the landowner. Police found evidence linking Grogan to the crime. Warrants were prepared for Grogan’s arrest. Grogan was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported the following arrest:

—David Douglas, 61, of Taft Street in Patterson, was arrested at 7:33 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of theft by shoplifting. Bail was set at $373.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.