Sheriff: Drunk driving suspect hit utility pole

A 21-year-old Bayou Vista man was booked into jail after allegedly losing control of his vehicle and striking a utility pole in Bayou Vista while driving drunk, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

—Jessie Sanders, 21, of Missy Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 12:06 a.m. Thursday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, careless operation with a crash, hit and run driving and warrants charging him with simple battery and simple assault and for failure to appear on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Deputies responded to a single vehicle crash on La. 182 near Uranus Road in Bayou Vista. Deputies located the driver, Sanders, walking on Middle Road and detained him.

Deputies determined that Sanders lost control of the vehicle he was driving, traveled off the roadway and struck a utility pole, Anslum said. Sanders showed signs of alcohol impairment and registered 0.168 grams-percent blood alcohol concentration on a breath test, Anslum said.

The warrant for simple battery and simple assault was issued following an investigation into a report of a battery in April 2017. Sanders made verbal threats against a man’s life and struck the victim in the face during a confrontation on Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista, Anslum said. Sanders was jailed with no bail set.

Anslum reported that deputies responded to 37 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrest in east St. Mary Parish:

—Michael Sweetser Sr., 66, of Field Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 1:01 p.m. Wednesday on charges of stop sign violation and operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista observed a vehicle fail to come to a complete stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Middle Road and Southeast Boulevard. The deputy conducted a traffic stop, identified the driver as Sweetser, and found that he was driving with a suspended license, Anslum said. Sweetser was released on a summons to appear in court May 2.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 39 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Mary Grogan, 48, of Florida Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging her with contempt of court. Grogan was located and arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Grogan was jailed.

—Ricardo Herrera, 48, of East 14th Street in Brownsville, Texas, was arrested at 6:47 a.m. Thursday on a charge of DWI first offense.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Marguerite Street in regard to a suspicious person sleeping in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. Officers arrived, and Herrera was identified.

Herrera was in an intoxicated state and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said. Herrera registered 0.15 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test. Herrera was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported the following arrests:

—Derrick Dugar, 28, of Morrison Street in Patterson, was arrested at 7:25 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of remaining where forbidden. No bail was set yet.

—Krystal Tolento, 30, of Mike Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 11:36 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging her with simple battery. No bail was set yet.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrest relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Keenze Howard, 52, of Ninth Street in Franklin, was arrested at 3:48 a.m. Thursday on City Court of Morgan City warrants for failure to appear on a charge of contempt of court probation fees and license plate improper lighting. Howard was jailed on $511 bail.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.