Sheriff: Drunk driver threatened officer

A 37-year-old Thibodaux man threatened a Morgan City police officer at the police department after a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy caught him driving with a blood alcohol content over three times the legal limit, Sheriff Mark Hebert said in a news release.

—David Gomez-Morales, 37, of North Canal Boulevard in Thibodaux, was arrested at 9:27 p.m. Friday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driver must be licensed, possession of open alcoholic container in motor vehicles, careless operation of a motor vehicle and public intimidation.

A deputy responded to a single vehicle crash on U.S. 90 in the Amelia area. The deputy observed a vehicle in the tree line near the highway and located the driver who was being attended by firefighting personnel.

The deputy identified the driver as Morales and found that he was operating the vehicle without a driver’s license. The deputy also located an open bottle of beer inside the vehicle. Morales was transported to the Morgan City Police Department where he registered a 0.278 grams-percent blood alcohol concentration on a breath test.

While at the Morgan City Police Department, Morales allegedly made threats against an officer. Morales was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Hebert reported responding to 143 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Dedrick Gant Jr., 32, of Ibert Street in Patterson, was arrested at 8:38 p.m. Friday on charges of resisting an officer, possession of Xanax, obstruction of justice, violation of a controlled dangerous substance law-drug free zone and warrants for failure to appear on the charge of possession of Schedule I drugs, for failure to appear on the charge of domestic abuse batter strangulation-child endangerment law and for failure to appear on the charge of domestic abuse battery.

Narcotics detectives patrolling Morgan City observed a vehicle driving recklessly and conducted a traffic stop on Martin Luther King Boulevard. During the stop, a passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, the passenger was detained. Detectives identified the passenger as Gant and located a Xanax pills that he had discarded as he fled.

The investigation occurred within 2,000 feet of a church. Gant was jailed with no bail set.

—Nadia Verdin, 40, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:03 a.m. Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

A deputy encountered Verdin on Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista and found that she was wanted on the active warrant. Verdin was jailed with no bail set.

—Paris Durkins, 30, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:13 p.m. Sunday on a charge of theft of goods. A deputy responded to a report of shoplifting at a store in Bayou Vista.

The deputy spoke with store security personnel and learned that Durkins took items from the store and then attempted to return them for a refund without having paid for the goods. Durkins was released on a summons to appear in court Aug. 15.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported responding to 92 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Jason J. Ashley, 29, of Campo Lane in Amite, was arrested at 12:19 a.m. Saturday on warrants charging him with theft of goods, resisting an officer and criminal damage to property and on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ashley was located and arrested in the area of Leona Street on active arrest warrants held by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Ashley was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Ashley was jailed.

—Austin J. Stevens, 22, of Fourth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:04 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana second offense and possession of drug paraphernalia and on a warrant for failure to appear to pay a probation fee.

—John P. Williams III, 17, of Felicia Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:04 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Patrol officers located Stevens in the parking lot of a business in the area of La. 70. Stevens had active city court arrest warrants. Officers located Stevens in a vehicle at which time they detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Stevens was arrested and another occupant, Williams, was located in the vehicle. Officers located suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Officers found evidence linking Williams and Stevens to the contraband. Both suspects were jailed.

—Trinity N. Todd, 22, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:29 a.m. Saturday on a warrant charging her with contempt of court.

Todd was located and arrested at the Berwick Police Department on active Morgan City Court arrest warrants. Todd was jailed.

—Karen Strathman, 47, of Shady Grove in Patterson, was arrested at 6:28 p.m. Saturday on charges of disturbing the peace intoxicated and open container.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Cottonwood Street in regard to a suspicious woman. Officers arrived, and Strathman was identified as the woman in question.

Officers located Strathman, who was found to be in an intoxicated state and drinking an alcoholic beverage in public. Strathman was jailed.

—Diana Simmons, 53, of McDermott Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:16 p.m. Saturday with disturbing the peace.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Chestnut Drive in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived and Simmons was identified as one of the suspects. While officers attempted to investigate the complaint, Simmons allegedly continued to cause a disturbance. Simmons was jailed.

—Carlton P. Moncada, 57, of Karen Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:17 p.m. Saturday on charges of DWI first offense, possession of marijuana and careless operation of a motor vehicle.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle traveling in the area of La. 182 swerving in the roadway and strike the curb flattening the tires on the vehicle. Officers stopped the vehicle, and Moncada was identified as the driver.

Moncada was found to be in an intoxicated state. Moncada performed poorly on a field sobriety test. Moncada was arrested and transported to jail for chemical testing.

Moncada was also found to be in possession of suspected marijuana. Moncada arrived to the jail and submitted to test and registered 0.141 grams-percent blood alcohol content. Moncada was jailed.

—Milton Garrison, 39, of Poncio Street in Morgan City, was at 10:40 p.m. Saturday on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Freret Street in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived and learned that Garrison was involved in a disturbance and allegedly struck the victim. Garrison was jailed.

—John Christenson, 47, of Edna Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:56 a.m. Sunday on charges of DWI second offense and improper lane usage.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle traveling in the area of La. 70 in an erratic manner. Police stopped the vehicle. Christenson, the driver, was found to be in an intoxicated state.

Christenson performed poorly on a field sobriety test. Christenson was arrested and transported to the Morgan City Jail for Chemical Test. Once at the jail, Christenson submitted to a chemical test and registered 0.180 grams-percent blood alcohol content. Christenson was jailed.

—Carlos E. Thigpin, 25, of Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 2:52 a.m. Sunday on two warrants for failure to appear for arraignment and warrant charging him with simple battery.

Thigpin was located and arrested in the area of La. 182 on warrants for the police department and 16th Judicial District Court. Thigpin was jailed.

—Lantrell Ayers, 26, of Mallard Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:49 a.m. Sunday on charges of no driver’s license, disregard of traffic controls and principal to resisting an officer.

Patrol officers were investigating an incident in the area of Robin Street in which a person fled on foot from officers. A vehicle driven by Ayers was seen picking up the person while officers were in active pursuit and taking him out the area.

A description of the vehicle was provided, and officers located the vehicle. Officers saw the vehicle fail to stop at a red light in the area of La. 182 and initiated a stop.

Ayers was identified as the operator of the vehicle. Ayer was found not to possess a valid driver’s license. Ayers was arrested and jailed. The investigation on the original incident is ongoing.

—Brodney T. Williams, 27, of N Street in Patterson, was arrested at 7:34 p.m. Sunday on warrants charging him with resisting an officer by giving false information, simple battery and failure to appear to pay a fine.

Williams was located and arrested in the area of Brashear Avenue on warrants for Morgan City Court and the Morgan City and Patterson police departments. The Morgan City police warrant stems from an April investigation in which Williams allegedly gave investigators a false name during an investigation. Williams was jailed.

—James Drew, 45, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:52 p.m. Sunday on charges of driving under suspension and following too closely.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Brashear Avenue in regard to a crash. Officers arrived, and Drew was identified as the driver of one of the vehicles involved. During the investigation he was found to be the party at fault in the crash, and his Louisiana driver’s license was currently suspended. Drew was jailed.

—Vonkinion Johnson, 34, of Southwood Drive in Houma, was arrested at 12:16 a.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver’s license and improper lighting.

—Tracy L. Johnson, 32, Southwood Drive in Houma, was arrested at 12:16 a.m. Monday on a charge of possession of mirtazapine.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Brashear Avenue with improper lighting and stopped the vehicle. Vonkinion Johnson and Tracy Johnson were identified as occupants of the vehicle. During the investigation officers located suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a large amount if a prescription drug identified as mirtazapine.

Investigators found evidence linking Vonkinion Johnson to the suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia and evidence linking Tracy Johnson to the prescription medication for which she didn’t hold a valid prescription. Both Vonkinion Johnson and Tracy Johnson were jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported the following arrests:

—William Robinson, 32, of Huberville Road in Jeanerette, was arrested at 2:33 p.m. Sunday on a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant for failure to appear on a charge of criminal neglect and on Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office warrants charging him with two counts of sexual battery, home invasion, simple battery, obscene talk on the phone, stalking and for failure to appear on a charge of gross littering. No bail is set yet.

—Deandre J. Austin, 23, of Mike Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 2:10 p.m. Friday on charges of improper lane usage, driving under suspension and a warrant charging him with possession of stolen property. Austin was released on $781 in city fines.

—Michael Blanchard, 48, of Olive Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on a charge of disturbing the peace by intoxication. Bail is set at $413.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrests:

—Sable Leal, 27, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at midnight Friday on warrants charging her with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and a 16th Judicial District for failure to appear. Leal posted $3,000.

—Trinity Todd, 22, of Park Street in Patterson, was arrested at 11 p.m. Friday on a Morgan City police warrant charging her with contempt of court. Todd was transferred to the Morgan City Police Department.

—Jorge Cordova, 33, of Jones Street in Berwick, was arrested at 12:08 a.m. Sunday on charges of disturbing the peace intoxicated, resisting an officer and battery on an officer. Cordova posted $928 cash bail.