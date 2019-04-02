Sheriff: Driver charged with careless operation

A 33-year-old man was arrested in Bayou Vista after a deputy saw the vehicle he was driving almost strike another vehicle, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Dedrick Jamarcus Gant Sr., 33, of Cross Road #2 in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 7:35 p.m. Monday on charges of careless operation and driving under suspension.

A deputy was patrolling U.S. 90 in Bayou Vista when he observed a vehicle traveling up Universe Street toward U.S. 90 at a high rate of speed. The vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign on Universe Street entering U.S. 90 West.

As the vehicle took the J-turn and entered U.S. 90 East, the deputy observed the vehicle swerving from left to right then attempt to merge from the left lane to right lane, almost hitting another vehicle, Smith said.

A traffic stop was conducted and the deputy identified the driver as Gant. A background check on Gant revealed he had a suspended driver’s license, the sheriff said. Gant was issued a summons to appear in court July 29.

Smith reported that deputies responded to 28 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Albert Lee Bacon, 18, of Canal Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 8:36 p.m. Monday on charges of failure to yield and possession of marijuana.

A deputy was patrolling the area of Canal Road in Bayou Vista when he observed a vehicle fail to yield. A traffic stop was conducted and the deputy identified the driver as Bacon. While speaking with Bacon, he appeared nervous. Bacon admitted to having marijuana inside the vehicle, the sheriff said. Bacon was issued a summons to appear in court July 29.

—Joseph Cornelius Young III, 49, of Tiffany Street in Patterson, was arrested at 12:20 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of careless operation of a motor vehicle.

A deputy was patrolling the area of Siracusa when he observed a male subject identified as Young standing in the middle of James Street. The deputy made contact with Young. A background check revealed the warrant. Young was arrested and transported to parish jail with no bail set.

—Shamus Michael Dardeau, 44, of Clark Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 2:05 a.m. Tuesday on charges of driving on roadway laned for traffic, driving under suspension and possession of marijuana.

—Tereza Marie Foster, 51, of Carol Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 2:05 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear in court.

A deputy was patrolling the area of La. 182 in Berwick when he observed a vehicle swerving and cross the centerline and fog line multiple times. A traffic stop was conducted and the deputy made contact with the driver, identified as Dardeau, and a passenger, identified as Foster.

While speaking to the deputy, both Dardeau and Foster appeared nervous, the sheriff said. The deputy asked for consent to search the vehicle at which Dardeau granted. During the search of the vehicle, no contraband was found, Smith said.

Berwick police assisted with the traffic stop and during a search of Dardeau, marijuana was found, Smith said. A background check on Dardeau revealed his driver’s license was suspended. A background check on Foster revealed warrants for her arrest. Dardeau was issued a summons to appear in court July 29. Foster was jailed with no bail set.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 25 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Lorelyn Marie Gotcher, 33, of Terrebonne Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:10 p.m. Monday on a charge of remaining after forbidden.

Officers responded to a Bowman Street home in reference to a person refusing to leave the property. Upon the officers arriving, they located Gotcher who was identified by the complainant as the person refusing to leave. Officers also learned Gotcher had been previously banned from the property, Blair said. She was jailed.

—Jennifer Bourgeois, 36, of Florida Street in Delhi, was arrested at 5 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging her with two counts of telephone harassment. Bourgeois was located at the police department on a warrant. She was jailed.

—Cassie Rankin, 30, of Faith Street in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 6:48 p.m. Monday on a charge of criminal trespassing.

Officers responded to a suspicious person attempting to enter an abandoned home on Second Street. Officers arrived and located Rankin inside the abandoned home. Upon officers coming into contact with Rankin, they suspected she was impaired and verified she was trespassing on the property, Blair said. She was jailed.

—Monica Lynn Hebert, 30, of Main Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:18 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear to pay a fine.

Officers came into contact with Hebert on Victor II Boulevard. A warrant check revealed city court had a warrant for her arrest. She was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrests:

—A male juvenile, 17, of Berwick, was arrested at 9:14 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of THC oil and drug paraphernalia. The juvenile was released to a guardian.

—Cameron Aucoin, 19, of Monarch Drive in Houma, was arrested at 2:45 a.m. Saturday on a charge of license plate light required and a 16th Judicial District Court warrant charging him with failure to appear for trial. Aucoin posted $1,000 bail.

—Casey Chenevert, 21, of La. 182 in Berwick, was arrested at 4:40 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of Xanax with intent to distribute, entering contraband into a penal institution, violation of controlled dangerous substance law in a drug-free zone and a hold for probation and parole. Bail was set at $10,000.

—Tyrik Singleton, 20, of Jones Street in Berwick, was arrested at 10:05 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice and violation of controlled dangerous substance law in a drug-free zone. No bail was set yet.

—Dontravious Henderson, 20, of Grandwood Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 10:05 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of controlled dangerous substance law in a drug-free zone. No bail was set yet.

—Martine Minor, 37, of Fourth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 11:25 p.m. Sunday on a City Court of Morgan City warrant charging her with failure to appear to pay a fine. Minor was transported to the Morgan City Police Department.

—Samson McKinley, 31, of Fourth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 11:35 p.m. Sunday on a charge of domestic abuse battery. No bail was set yet.

—Corey Dupre, 35, of Smith Willow Road in Houma, was arrested at 1:50 a.m. Monday on a charge of possession of marijuana less than 14 grams. Bail was set at $2,000.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Ashley Renee Jones, 34, of Bowman Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:16 p.m. Monday on charges of introduction of contraband into a penal institution and possession of marijuana. Jones posted $1,500 bail.

—Christopher G. Rood, 38, of Queensberry Drive in Lafayette, was arrested at 3:58 p.m. Saturday on a charge of speeding 20-25 mph over the speed limit. Rood posted $691 bail.

—Lester Thomas Jr., 45, of Hurst Street in Patterson, was arrested at 12:29 p.m. Sunday on a charge of suspension, revocation and cancellation of driver’s license. Bail was set at $854.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the following arrest relating to the area:

—Valerie M. Soto, 35, of Velma Court in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested on charges of entering or remaining after being forbidden, resisting an officer and home invasion.

On Saturday, deputies were dispatched to the home of Soto’s parents and interviewed those people present. Witnesses indicated that Soto was not permitted on the premises under any circumstance, Falcon said.

Soto indicated she had only gone there to visit her children and did have her father’s permission. That claim could not be corroborated, Falcon said.

Based on all information provided to deputies, Soto was arrested and did put up some resistance, Falcon said.

Soto was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center with bail set at $27,000.