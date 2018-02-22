Sheriff: Detectives investigating Bayou Vista vehicle burglaries

Thu, 02/22/2018 - 4:23pm zachary fitzgerald

St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives are currently investigating three vehicle burglaries in Bayou Vista. Two of the complaints came from Sun Road. The third incident occurred on Universe Street.

Sheriff Scott Anslum advises residents to be diligent in removing valuables from vehicles and locking doors. Taking those two steps can help prevent break-ins. Residents can also assist investigators and patrol deputies by reporting suspicious activity.

