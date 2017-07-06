Sheriff: Crash into bar pit leads to arrest

A 63-year-old Franklin woman was arrested Wednesday for hit and run and on drug charges after a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy learned that she crashed a vehicle into a bar pit along the Verdunville Levee, Sheriff Mark Hebert said in a news release.

—Linda Pichoff , 63, of Yellow Road in Franklin, was arrested at 1:48 p.m. Wednesday on charges of hit-and-run driving, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy responded to a report of a disturbance in progress at a home in the Franklin area. The deputy spoke with the subjects involved, including Pichoff , who had cuts on her arm and bruising on her face.

The deputy collected evidence that Pichoff sustained the injuries when she crashed a vehicle into the bar pit along the Verdunville Levee, Hebert said.

The deputy located the vehicle submerged in water west of Lake Road. During the investigation into the crash, the deputy located marijuana and items of drug paraphernalia in the truck inside Pichoff’s purse, Hebert said. Pichoff was released on a summons to appear in court Oct. 11.

Hebert reported responding to 49 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Reese Racine, 51, of Toaquin Drive in Houma, was arrested at 1:11 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of speeding and direct contempt.

A deputy responded to a report of a person walking on U.S. 90 in Ricohoc in the extreme heat. The deputy spoke with the subject as he was being evaluated by Acadian Ambulance personnel and located the active warrant for his arrest. Racine was jailed with bail set at $298.50.

—Virginia Sam, 22, of Anderson Street in Franklin, was arrested at 6:01 p.m. Wednesday on charges of speeding and operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

A deputy observed a vehicle traveling 62 mph in a posted 45 mph zone on U.S. 90 in Bayou Vista. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and found that the driver, Sam, had a suspended license. Sam was released on a summons to appear in court Oct. 11.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported responding to 58 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Jessie C. Davis, 25, of Duke Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:05 a.m. Wednesday on charges of driving under suspension and restraints required.

Bike patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Seventh Street and the operator was not properly restrained. A stop was initiated and Davis was identified as the operator of the vehicle. Davis had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. He was jailed.

— Dequante Wesley, 23, of Orange Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of entry or remaining where forbidden.

Investigators with the Morgan City Police Department Narcotics Division observed Wesley in the Shannon Homes Housing Authority. Wesley was barred from entering on Housing Authority Properties. Wesley was jailed.

—Jerry L. Percle Jr., 49, of Canton Street in Berwick, was arrested at 4:28 p.m. Wednesday on warrants charging him with possession of methamphetamine and improper turn and on a charge of vehicle license required.

Investigators with the Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard without a license plate.

A stop was initiated, and Percle , the driver, had active warrants for his arrest. The warrants stem from an investigation from a June investigation when a patrol officer initiated a stop due to an improper turn in the area of Pine Street, Blair said.

Percle was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine. The investigation continued and warrants were prepared for Percle’s arrest. Percle was jailed.

—Justin Vosburg , 25, of Susan Court in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:57 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana and disregarding traffic controls.

Investigators with the Morgan City Police Department Narcotics Division observed a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign in the area of Ditch Avenue. A stop was initiated, and Vosburg, the driver, possessed suspected marijuana, Blair said. Vosburg was jailed.

—Gage Ford, 26, of Ditch Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:31 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

Morgan City Police Department Narcotics Division investigators with the assistance of investigators from the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division executed a search warrant at a home in the area of Ditch Avenue.

Ford was identified as a suspect in the investigation, and investigators located suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Police found evidence that Ford was involved in the illicit sale of illegal narcotics and the suspected marijuana located was destined to be sold, Blair said. The incident took place in a drug-free zone. Ford was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.