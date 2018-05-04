Sheriff: Bayou Vista man caught with pills without prescription

A 35-year-old Bayou Vista man was arrested in Baldwin after authorities caught him with over a dozen pills without a prescription, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum said in a news release.

—Jonathan Borne, 35, of Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 12:33 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of clozapine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of benztropine mesylate.

While investigating a report of a disturbance on Deslinger Road in Baldwin, a deputy located Borne. While speaking with him, the deputy received consent to search and located over a dozen pills and drug paraphernalia, Anslum said.

Borne was unable to provide a prescription for the drugs, the sheriff said. He was jailed with no bail set.

Anslum reported that deputies responded to 47 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Charles Duval Jr., 31, of Barrow Street in Morgan City, was additionally charged at 12:31 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for criminal neglect of family and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license and operating vehicle with an expired license plate.

During booking at parish jail, a corrections deputy located the active warrants for Duval’s arrest. No bail was set.

—Nicole Atkinson, 32, of Bucks Lane in Ricohoc, was arrested at 6:20 p.m. Thursday on a City Court of Morgan City warrant for failure to appear on a charge of simple battery.

While investigating an unrelated complaint in Ricohoc, a deputy made contact with Atkinson and located the active warrant for her arrest. Atkinson was transported to parish jail with bail set at $1,202.50.

—Xavian Watson, 25, of Foxglove Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 7:23 p.m. Thursday on a charge of reckless operation of a vehicle.

Narcotics detectives traveling on U.S. 90 in the Calumet area observed a vehicle moving 98 mph in a 55 mph zone, Anslum said. Detectives conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Watson. Following the traffic stop investigation, Watson was released on a summons to appear in court August 15.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported that officers responded to 47 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Jerell A. Jones, 26, of Patterson, was arrested at 8:08 p.m. Thursday on warrants charging him with failure to appear to pay a probation fee and failure to appear for arraignment.

Jones was located and arrested at the Patterson Police Department on Morgan City Court warrants. Jones was jailed.

—Nicole M. Atkinson, 32, of Keith Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:39 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear for arraignment.

Atkinson was located and arrested at the Morgan City Police Department on an active city court warrant. Atkinson was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Alysha Carlton, 29, of Salinas, Texas, was arrested at 5:15 p.m. Thursday on charges of no turn signal and possession of marijuana. Bail was set at $2,250.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.