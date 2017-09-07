Radio Logs for September 7

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

8:59 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; Welfare concern.

9:26 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Theft.

10:06 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Theft.

1:57 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Aggravated assault.

2:09 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driver.

2:15 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Juvenile problems.

2:23 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182 East; Juvenile problems.

2:58 p.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Vehicle accident.

3 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182 East; Domestic disturbance.

3:38 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Shoplifter.

3:51 p.m. 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; Vehicle accident.

3:53 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

2:15 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.

6:19 p.m. David Drive; Traffic complaint.

6:20 p.m. 1200 block of Federal Avenue; Animal complaint.

7:08 p.m. 1100 block of Fourth Street; Civil matter.

7:09 p.m. 2900 block of Railroad Avenue; Traffic complaint.

7:20 p.m. Brashear Avenue; Suspicious subject.

7:21 p.m. 600 block of Willow Street; Alarm.

9:32 p.m. 500 block of Fifth Street; Medical.

10:01 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

10:21 p.m. 700 block of Florence Street; Medical.

10:28 p.m. Berwick; Assistance.

11:28 p.m. 1000 block of Shaw Drive; Assistance.