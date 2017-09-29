Radio Logs for September 29

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, Sept. 28

7:12 a.m. 1000 block of Sycamore Street; Theft.

8:12 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Medical.

8:53 a.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

9 a.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Assistance.

9:32 a.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Alarm.

9:48 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

10:20 a.m. 7800 block of La. 182; Suspicious vehicle.

10:58 a.m. 200 block of Chennault Street; Assistance.

11:37 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Removal of subject.

11:56 a.m. 1100 block of McDermott Drive; Criminal damage to property.

12:28 p.m. 800 block of Fourth Street; Suspicious person.

2:26 p.m. 200 block of Chennault Street; Theft.

3:04 p.m. 500 block of Duke Street; Frequent patrols.

3:36 p.m. 1200 block of Spruce Street; Complaint.

3:44 p.m. 1000 block of Marguerite Street; Officer stand by.

4:41 p.m. 700 block of Greenwood Street; Alarm.

4:52 p.m. 200 block of Onstead Street; Reckless driving.

5:11 p.m. Mallard and Canary streets; Accident.

6:22 p.m. Sixth and Poplar streets; Suspicious subject.

6:42 p.m. 500 block of Belanger Street; Welfare concern.

6:52 p.m. 400 block of Laurel Street; Complaint.

7:02 p.m. 2400 block of Pecan Street; Telephone harassment.

7:37 p.m. 1500 block of Bernice Street; Warrant.

8:07 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Arrest.

8:26 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Complaint.

8:51 p.m. 1500 block of Chestnut Drive; Juvenile problem.

9:41 p.m. Karen Street and Chestnut Drive; Juvenile problem.

9:50 p.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Juvenile problem.

10:10 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

10:58 p.m. 1200 block of Kenneth Street; Alarm.

11:47 p.m. 1000 block of McDermott Drive; Lost and found.

Friday, Sept. 29

12:54 a.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Complaint.

12:58 a.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.

1:24 a.m. 1500 block of Bernice Street; Arrest.

1:40 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Animal complaint.

1:44 a.m. 2400 block of Pecan Street; Loud music.

1:52 a.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Removal of subject.

4:39 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.