Radio Logs for September 21
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, Sept. 15
8:02 a.m. 8400 block of La. 182; Traffic complaint.
9:23 a.m. 1600 block of Front Street; Juvenile matter.
10:13 a.m. 1500 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
11:16 a.m. Marquis Manor; Alarm.
11:48 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
12:16 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Phone harassment.
12:46 p.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Juvenile matter.
1:16 p.m. Memory Lane; Disturbance.
1:43 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
1:49 p.m. Railroad Avenue and Headland Street; Crash.
2 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Theft.
2:02 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic complaint.
2:54 p.m. Poplar and Elm streets; Disturbance.
3:29 p.m. First Street; 911 hang up.
3:43 p.m. Walnut Street; Suspicious vehicle.
4:21 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
4:24 p.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Complaint.
4:34 p.m. Morgan City; Complaint.
4:43 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Alarm.
4:51 p.m. Patterson; Arrest.
6:23 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Complaint.
6:40 p.m. Aucoin Street; Complaint.
6:45 p.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard/U.S. 90 Eastbound; Traffic incident.
7:03 p.m. 1400 block of Bernice Street; Lost/found property.
7:20 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Patrol request.
7:46 p.m. 900 block of Belanger Street; Alarm.
8:28 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Suspicious person.
8:52 p.m. Greenwood Street and La. 70; Suspicious person.
11:52 p.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Medical emergency.
Saturday, Sept. 16
12:11 a.m. North Federal Avenue; Shots fired.
2:15 a.m. 400 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.
9:29 a.m. 3100 block of Wytchwood Drive; Welfare check.
9:44 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
10:20 a.m. Mallard Street; Disturbance.
11:07 a.m. Belanger Street; Animal complaint.
1:21 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Theft.
2:03 p.m. 1100 block of Ditch Avenue; Disturbance.
2:13 p.m. 500 block of Sixth Street; Welfare check.
2:15 p.m. 1000 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.
2:57 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.
3:23 p.m. 2300 block of Clements Street; Complaint.
5:08 p.m. 900 block of Ditch Avenue; Disturbance.
6:19 p.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Suspicious vehicle.
6:57 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182 East; Patrol request.
7:35 p.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Medical emergency.
10:19 p.m. 500 block of Fifth Street; Drunk.
11:01 p.m. 800 block of Fourth Street; Suspicious vehicle.
Sunday, Sept. 17
12:24 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Suspicious vehicle.
12:41 a.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Disturbance.
1:36 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Complaint.
2:17 a.m. 8300 block of La. 182 East; Suspicious vehicle.
3:24 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
3:26 a.m. 1600 block of Chestnut Drive; Alarm.
3:44 a.m. Martin Lu-ther King Boulevard and Allison Street; Alarm.
4:38 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
5:47 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
8:18 a.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Animal complaint.
10:52 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
11:04 a.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Alarm.
11:06 a.m. La. 182; Fire.
11:43 a.m. 3200 block of Lake Palourde Road; Alarm.
12:07 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Crash.
2:29 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Com-plaint.
2:39 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Crash.
2:56 p.m. 1100 block of General Clark Street; Burglary.
3:31 p.m. Bayou Vista; Assistance.
4:36 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
5:14 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Disturbance.
6:26 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182 East; Alarm.
6:44 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.
7:19 p.m. Eighth Street near Florence Street; Criminal damage to property.
7:40 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182 East; Officer stand by.
7:41 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.
7:55 p.m. La. 70; Reckless driver.
8:48 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182 East; Animal complaint.
9:36 p.m. Fig Street; Complaint.
10:31 p.m. Clements Street; Loud music.
11:02 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.
11:28 p.m. 1000 block of Fifth Street; Domestic disturbance.
Monday, Sept. 18
1:55 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182 East; Theft.
4:34 a.m. Bush Street; Suspicious person.
6:39 a.m. Seventh Street; Welfare concern.
7:08 a.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Suspicious person.
7:32 a.m. Federal Avenue; Reckless driver.
8:35 a.m. 1700 block of Youngs Road; Complaint.
8:44 a.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Civil complaint.
8:46 a.m. 200 block of Louisa Street; Complaint.
10:15 a.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Complaint.
10:49 a.m. 200 block of Belanger Street; Medical.
11 a.m. 500 block of Federal Avenue; Assistance.
11:54 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Assistance.
12:56 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Medical.
1:12 p.m. 1200 block of Clothilde Street; Complaint.
3:17 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.
4:04 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Complaint.
6:13 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driving.
6:31 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Assistance.
7:32 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Juvenile problems.
8:42 p.m. 300 block of South Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.
8:52 p.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Complaint.
10:48 p.m. 3000 block of Lizabeth Street; Suspicious vehicle.
11:26 p.m. 800 block of South Everett Street; Suspicious person.
Tuesday, Sept. 19
12:53 a.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Animal.
1:25 a.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Alarm.
3:42 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
7:27 a.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Animal complaint.
8:09 a.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Assistance.
8:17 a.m. 2100 block of Cedar Street; Animal complaint.
8:28 a.m. 1500 block of Bernice Street; Medical.
9:48 a.m. 1500 block of North Third Street; Complaint.
10:09 a.m. 1500 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
10:23 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Com-plaint.
10:40 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.
10:58 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
1:38 p.m. 1200 block of Greenwood Street; Complaint.
1:49 p.m. 900 block of Poplar Street; Medical.
2:26 p.m. 1200 block of Greenwood Street; Complaint.
4:14 p.m. 1000 block of Birch Street; Medical.
4:44 p.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Medical.
6:13 p.m. Greenwood Street and Federal Avenue; Lost and found.
6:50 p.m. 300 block of Aycock Street; Alarm.
7:21 p.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Juvenile problems.
8:40 p.m. 3100 block of Wytchwood Drive; Animal.
9:27 p.m. 400 block of Second Street; Juvenile problems.
9:59 p.m. Louisiana and Fifth streets; Frequent patrols.
11:40 p.m. 500 block of Fifth Street; Theft.
Wednesday, Sept. 20
12:04 a.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.
7:08 a.m. Jennie and Chestnut drives; Com-plaint.
7:10 a.m. 600 block of Belanger Street; Animal complaint.
7:23 a.m. 300 block of Chestnut Street; Animal complaint.
7:47 a.m. Second and Freret streets; Animal complaint.
7:59 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.
8:19 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Juvenile incident.
9:19 a.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Assistance.
10:16 a.m. 900 block of Spruce Street; Assistance.
10:34 a.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Animal complaint.
11:09 a.m. 300 block of Chennault Street; Complaint.
11:19 a.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Com-plaint.
11:31 a.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; Disturbance.
12:53 p.m. 6800 block of La. 182; Complaint.
1 p.m. 2100 block of Federal Avenue; Disturbance.
1:30 p.m. 200 block of Louisa Street; Frequent patrols.
1:54 p.m. 1300 block of Front Street; Complaint.
2:24 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Assistance.
2:30 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.
3:01 p.m. Federal Avenue and Marshall Street; Investigation.
3:16 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
3:34 p.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Complaint.
4:40 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
5:02 p.m. U.S. 90 Westbound; Debris in roadway.
5:45 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Removal of subject.
5:59 p.m. 1000 block of Ninth Street; Vehicle accident.
6:47 p.m. Apple Street; Complaint.
8:13 p.m. 500 block of Duke Street; Complaint.
8:37 p.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Loud music.
11:16 p.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Removal of subject.
11:26 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Removal of subject.
12:53 a.m. 600 block of General MacArthur Street; Medical emergency.