Radio Logs for September 21

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, Sept. 15

8:02 a.m. 8400 block of La. 182; Traffic complaint.

9:23 a.m. 1600 block of Front Street; Juvenile matter.

10:13 a.m. 1500 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

11:16 a.m. Marquis Manor; Alarm.

11:48 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

12:16 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Phone harassment.

12:46 p.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Juvenile matter.

1:16 p.m. Memory Lane; Disturbance.

1:43 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

1:49 p.m. Railroad Avenue and Headland Street; Crash.

2 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Theft.

2:02 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic complaint.

2:54 p.m. Poplar and Elm streets; Disturbance.

3:29 p.m. First Street; 911 hang up.

3:43 p.m. Walnut Street; Suspicious vehicle.

4:21 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

4:24 p.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Complaint.

4:34 p.m. Morgan City; Complaint.

4:43 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Alarm.

4:51 p.m. Patterson; Arrest.

6:23 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Complaint.

6:40 p.m. Aucoin Street; Complaint.

6:45 p.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard/U.S. 90 Eastbound; Traffic incident.

7:03 p.m. 1400 block of Bernice Street; Lost/found property.

7:20 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Patrol request.

7:46 p.m. 900 block of Belanger Street; Alarm.

8:28 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Suspicious person.

8:52 p.m. Greenwood Street and La. 70; Suspicious person.

11:52 p.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Medical emergency.

Saturday, Sept. 16

12:11 a.m. North Federal Avenue; Shots fired.

2:15 a.m. 400 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

9:29 a.m. 3100 block of Wytchwood Drive; Welfare check.

9:44 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

10:20 a.m. Mallard Street; Disturbance.

11:07 a.m. Belanger Street; Animal complaint.

1:21 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Theft.

2:03 p.m. 1100 block of Ditch Avenue; Disturbance.

2:13 p.m. 500 block of Sixth Street; Welfare check.

2:15 p.m. 1000 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.

2:57 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

3:23 p.m. 2300 block of Clements Street; Complaint.

5:08 p.m. 900 block of Ditch Avenue; Disturbance.

6:19 p.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Suspicious vehicle.

6:57 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182 East; Patrol request.

7:35 p.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Medical emergency.

10:19 p.m. 500 block of Fifth Street; Drunk.

11:01 p.m. 800 block of Fourth Street; Suspicious vehicle.

Sunday, Sept. 17

12:24 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Suspicious vehicle.

12:41 a.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Disturbance.

1:36 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Complaint.

2:17 a.m. 8300 block of La. 182 East; Suspicious vehicle.

3:24 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

3:26 a.m. 1600 block of Chestnut Drive; Alarm.

3:44 a.m. Martin Lu-ther King Boulevard and Allison Street; Alarm.

4:38 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

5:47 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

8:18 a.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Animal complaint.

10:52 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

11:04 a.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Alarm.

11:06 a.m. La. 182; Fire.

11:43 a.m. 3200 block of Lake Palourde Road; Alarm.

12:07 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Crash.

2:29 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Com-plaint.

2:39 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Crash.

2:56 p.m. 1100 block of General Clark Street; Burglary.

3:31 p.m. Bayou Vista; Assistance.

4:36 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

5:14 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Disturbance.

6:26 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182 East; Alarm.

6:44 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.

7:19 p.m. Eighth Street near Florence Street; Criminal damage to property.

7:40 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182 East; Officer stand by.

7:41 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.

7:55 p.m. La. 70; Reckless driver.

8:48 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182 East; Animal complaint.

9:36 p.m. Fig Street; Complaint.

10:31 p.m. Clements Street; Loud music.

11:02 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.

11:28 p.m. 1000 block of Fifth Street; Domestic disturbance.

Monday, Sept. 18

1:55 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182 East; Theft.

4:34 a.m. Bush Street; Suspicious person.

6:39 a.m. Seventh Street; Welfare concern.

7:08 a.m. 2400 block of Hemlock Street; Suspicious person.

7:32 a.m. Federal Avenue; Reckless driver.

8:35 a.m. 1700 block of Youngs Road; Complaint.

8:44 a.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Civil complaint.

8:46 a.m. 200 block of Louisa Street; Complaint.

10:15 a.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Complaint.

10:49 a.m. 200 block of Belanger Street; Medical.

11 a.m. 500 block of Federal Avenue; Assistance.

11:54 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Assistance.

12:56 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Medical.

1:12 p.m. 1200 block of Clothilde Street; Complaint.

3:17 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.

4:04 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Complaint.

6:13 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driving.

6:31 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Assistance.

7:32 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Juvenile problems.

8:42 p.m. 300 block of South Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.

8:52 p.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Complaint.

10:48 p.m. 3000 block of Lizabeth Street; Suspicious vehicle.

11:26 p.m. 800 block of South Everett Street; Suspicious person.

Tuesday, Sept. 19

12:53 a.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Animal.

1:25 a.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Alarm.

3:42 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

7:27 a.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Animal complaint.

8:09 a.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Assistance.

8:17 a.m. 2100 block of Cedar Street; Animal complaint.

8:28 a.m. 1500 block of Bernice Street; Medical.

9:48 a.m. 1500 block of North Third Street; Complaint.

10:09 a.m. 1500 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

10:23 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Com-plaint.

10:40 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.

10:58 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

1:38 p.m. 1200 block of Greenwood Street; Complaint.

1:49 p.m. 900 block of Poplar Street; Medical.

2:26 p.m. 1200 block of Greenwood Street; Complaint.

4:14 p.m. 1000 block of Birch Street; Medical.

4:44 p.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Medical.

6:13 p.m. Greenwood Street and Federal Avenue; Lost and found.

6:50 p.m. 300 block of Aycock Street; Alarm.

7:21 p.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Juvenile problems.

8:40 p.m. 3100 block of Wytchwood Drive; Animal.

9:27 p.m. 400 block of Second Street; Juvenile problems.

9:59 p.m. Louisiana and Fifth streets; Frequent patrols.

11:40 p.m. 500 block of Fifth Street; Theft.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

12:04 a.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.

7:08 a.m. Jennie and Chestnut drives; Com-plaint.

7:10 a.m. 600 block of Belanger Street; Animal complaint.

7:23 a.m. 300 block of Chestnut Street; Animal complaint.

7:47 a.m. Second and Freret streets; Animal complaint.

7:59 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.

8:19 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Juvenile incident.

9:19 a.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Assistance.

10:16 a.m. 900 block of Spruce Street; Assistance.

10:34 a.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Animal complaint.

11:09 a.m. 300 block of Chennault Street; Complaint.

11:19 a.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Com-plaint.

11:31 a.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; Disturbance.

12:53 p.m. 6800 block of La. 182; Complaint.

1 p.m. 2100 block of Federal Avenue; Disturbance.

1:30 p.m. 200 block of Louisa Street; Frequent patrols.

1:54 p.m. 1300 block of Front Street; Complaint.

2:24 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Assistance.

2:30 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.

3:01 p.m. Federal Avenue and Marshall Street; Investigation.

3:16 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

3:34 p.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Complaint.

4:40 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

5:02 p.m. U.S. 90 Westbound; Debris in roadway.

5:45 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Removal of subject.

5:59 p.m. 1000 block of Ninth Street; Vehicle accident.

6:47 p.m. Apple Street; Complaint.

8:13 p.m. 500 block of Duke Street; Complaint.

8:37 p.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Loud music.

11:16 p.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Removal of subject.

11:26 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Removal of subject.

12:53 a.m. 600 block of General MacArthur Street; Medical emergency.