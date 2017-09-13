Radio Logs for September 13

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

6:56 a.m. Lafayette; Warrant arrest.

7:15 a.m. 1100 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.

7:28 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Juvenile complaint.

8:35 a.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

9:13 a.m. 1700 block of Dale Street; Animal complaint.

9:30 a.m. 500 block of Marshall Street; Warrant arrest.

9:40 a.m. 700 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.

10:55 a.m. La. 70; Abandoned property.

11:15 a.m. Third Street; Animal complaint.

11:25 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

11:58 a.m. 3200 block of Lake Palourde Road; Crash.

12:46 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Crash.

12:47 p.m. Terrebonne Parish; Warrant arrest.

1:28 p.m. 600 block of Belanger Street; Phone harassment.

2:35 p.m. 800 block of Marshall Street; Criminal damage to property.

3:09 p.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.

4:41 p.m. 1600 block of Maple Street; Warrant arrest.

5:16 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

5:39 p.m. Garber Street; Disturbance.

5:42 p.m. 1700 block of Filmore Street; Complaint.

6:04 p.m. Mallard Street; Fight.

7:22 p.m. Railroad and Federal avenues; Drunk.

7:29 p.m. 200 block of Onstead Street; Removal of subject.

8:08 p.m. 200 block of Onstead Street; Complaint.

11:17 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Complaint.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

4:32 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182 East; Alarm.