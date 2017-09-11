Radio Logs for September 11
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, Sept. 8
8:28 a.m. 1300 block of Second Street; Animal complaint.
8:51 a.m. 400 block of Duke Street; Animal complaint.
9:18 a.m. 900 block of Fig Street; Investigation.
9:22 a.m. 200 block of Glenwood Street; Alarm.
9:39 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
9:55 a.m. 700 block of Front Street; Alarm.
10:21 a.m. 600 block of General MacArthur Street; Complaint.
10:23 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
10:37 a.m. 500 block of First Street; Alarm.
10:58 a.m. 2100 block of Cedar Street; Theft.
11:14 a.m. 2100 block of Cedar Street; Complaint.
11:30 a.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.
12:30 p.m. Front Street; Complaint.
12:38 p.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Complaint.
1:35 p.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Welfare check.
2:21 p.m. 100 block of Chennault Street; Animal complaint.
4:13 p.m. 1100 block of Chestnut Drive; Harassment.
4:15 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Disturbance.
4:26 p.m. Chennault Street; Medical.
4:27 p.m. 3200 block of Vine Drive; Suspicious person.
7:40 p.m. 7100 block of Park Road; Removal of subject.
7:48 p.m. 1800 block of Sixth Street; Medical.
9:13 p.m. 800 block of Florence Street; Alarm.
9:54 p.m. 600 block of Leona Street; Medical.
10:46 p.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Assistance.
Saturday, Sept. 9
12:56 a.m. 1800 block of Maple Street; Loud noise.
2:45 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.
7:09 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Animal complaint.
8:44 a.m. Federal and Railroad avenues; Warrant arrest.
9:02 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Remove subject.
10:33 a.m. Patterson; Warrant arrest.
11:22 a.m. 900 block of Franklin Street; Theft.
12:11 p.m. 500 block of Bush Street; Theft.
12:52 p.m. 500 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.
1:43 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Alarm.
2:32 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Theft.
3:18 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Complaint.
3:21 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.
3:31 p.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.
5:57 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Complaint.
6:39 p.m. 3100 block of Roselawn Drive; Loud music.
7:44 p.m. 1300 block of Elm Street; Frequent patrols.
7:55 p.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Theft.
8:06 p.m. 3200 block of Roselawn Drive; Disturbance.
9:58 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical.
11:53 p.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; Complaint.
Sunday, Sept. 10
12:13 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Hit and run.
1:07 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; Frequent patrols.
2:12 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Theft.
2:50 a.m. 1000 block of Front Street; Complaint.
4:08 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
4:27 a.m. 700 block of Marshall Street; Alarm.
8:25 a.m. 1300 block of Elm Street; Complaint.
10:13 a.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Officer stand by.
11:06 a.m. 500 block of Third Street; Medical emergency.
2:23 p.m. 300 block of Chennault Street; Officer stand by.
3:04 p.m. Mount Street; Reckless driver.
3:58 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
4:03 p.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Fight.
4:59 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.
6:22 p.m. 800 block of Walnut Drive; Animal.
7:54 p.m. 100 block of Youngswood Road; 911 hang up.
8:02 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Disturbance.
9:22 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Juvenile problem.
Monday, Sept. 11
12:08 a.m. 1000 block of Front Street; Complaint.
2:48 a.m. 1000 block of Front Street; Suspicious person.
3:36 a.m. 1000 block of Front Street; Complaint.