Radio Logs for September 11

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, Sept. 8

8:28 a.m. 1300 block of Second Street; Animal complaint.

8:51 a.m. 400 block of Duke Street; Animal complaint.

9:18 a.m. 900 block of Fig Street; Investigation.

9:22 a.m. 200 block of Glenwood Street; Alarm.

9:39 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

9:55 a.m. 700 block of Front Street; Alarm.

10:21 a.m. 600 block of General MacArthur Street; Complaint.

10:23 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

10:37 a.m. 500 block of First Street; Alarm.

10:58 a.m. 2100 block of Cedar Street; Theft.

11:14 a.m. 2100 block of Cedar Street; Complaint.

11:30 a.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.

12:30 p.m. Front Street; Complaint.

12:38 p.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Complaint.

1:35 p.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Welfare check.

2:21 p.m. 100 block of Chennault Street; Animal complaint.

4:13 p.m. 1100 block of Chestnut Drive; Harassment.

4:15 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Disturbance.

4:26 p.m. Chennault Street; Medical.

4:27 p.m. 3200 block of Vine Drive; Suspicious person.

7:40 p.m. 7100 block of Park Road; Removal of subject.

7:48 p.m. 1800 block of Sixth Street; Medical.

9:13 p.m. 800 block of Florence Street; Alarm.

9:54 p.m. 600 block of Leona Street; Medical.

10:46 p.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Assistance.

Saturday, Sept. 9

12:56 a.m. 1800 block of Maple Street; Loud noise.

2:45 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.

7:09 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Animal complaint.

8:44 a.m. Federal and Railroad avenues; Warrant arrest.

9:02 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Remove subject.

10:33 a.m. Patterson; Warrant arrest.

11:22 a.m. 900 block of Franklin Street; Theft.

12:11 p.m. 500 block of Bush Street; Theft.

12:52 p.m. 500 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

1:43 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Alarm.

2:32 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Theft.

3:18 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Complaint.

3:21 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

3:31 p.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.

5:57 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Complaint.

6:39 p.m. 3100 block of Roselawn Drive; Loud music.

7:44 p.m. 1300 block of Elm Street; Frequent patrols.

7:55 p.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Theft.

8:06 p.m. 3200 block of Roselawn Drive; Disturbance.

9:58 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical.

11:53 p.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; Complaint.

Sunday, Sept. 10

12:13 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Hit and run.

1:07 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; Frequent patrols.

2:12 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Theft.

2:50 a.m. 1000 block of Front Street; Complaint.

4:08 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

4:27 a.m. 700 block of Marshall Street; Alarm.

8:25 a.m. 1300 block of Elm Street; Complaint.

10:13 a.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Officer stand by.

11:06 a.m. 500 block of Third Street; Medical emergency.

2:23 p.m. 300 block of Chennault Street; Officer stand by.

3:04 p.m. Mount Street; Reckless driver.

3:58 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

4:03 p.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Fight.

4:59 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

6:22 p.m. 800 block of Walnut Drive; Animal.

7:54 p.m. 100 block of Youngswood Road; 911 hang up.

8:02 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Disturbance.

9:22 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Juvenile problem.

Monday, Sept. 11

12:08 a.m. 1000 block of Front Street; Complaint.

2:48 a.m. 1000 block of Front Street; Suspicious person.

3:36 a.m. 1000 block of Front Street; Complaint.