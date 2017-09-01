Radio Logs for September 1

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, Aug. 31

7:27 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

7:34 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Assistance.

8:07 a.m. 3000 block of Keith Street; Alarm.

8:50 a.m. Fifth and Kentucky streets; Disturbance.

8:52 a.m. 1200 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

9:28 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.

10:35 a.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Disturbance.

10:58 a.m. 700 block of Third Street; Suspicious vehicle.

11:24 a.m. La. 182 and David Drive; Accident.

11:50 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Alarm.

11:58 a.m. 500 block of Freret Street; Welfare check.

2:04 p.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Medical.

2:17 p.m. 300 block of Halsey Street; Utilities.

4:18 p.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Theft.

4:27 p.m. 1900 block of Railroad Avenue; Animal.

6:02 p.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Juvenile problem.

6:55 p.m. 100 block of Youngswood Road; Alarm.

7:05 p.m. 700 block of First Street; Complaint.

7:18 p.m. Greenwood and Front streets; Disturbance.

7:25 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

7:34 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Theft.

7:54 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Com-plaint.

7:55 p.m. Greenwood and Front streets; Disturbance.

8:11 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

8:27 p.m. 500 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.

8:28 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Juvenile problem.

9:51 p.m. 1000 block of Levee Road; Disturbance.

10:04 p.m. 300 block of First Street; Complaint.

10:13 p.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Disturbance.

11:30 p.m. 1000 block of Hilda Street; Com-plaint.

11:51 p.m. 1000 block of Hilda Street; 911 hang up call.

Friday, Sept. 1

12:17 a.m. Railroad Avenue and Pecos Street; Complaint.

12:58 a.m. 7100 block of Park Road; Patrol request.

2:42 a.m. 300 block of Everett Street; Theft.

4:08 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.