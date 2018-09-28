Radio logs for Sept. 28

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, Sept. 27

7:11 a.m. 8400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

7:35 a.m. 500 block of General MacArthur Street; Theft.

7:46 a.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Criminal damage to property.

8:26 a.m. 1100 block of Levee Road; Complaint.

10:38 a.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Disturbance.

11:53 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Juvenile problems.

12:01 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Accident.

12:05 p.m. 3100 block of Wytchwood Drive; Complaint.

12:26 p.m. 1300 block of Oil Tank Alley; Officer stand by.

12:47 p.m. Sixth and Onstead streets; Traffic incident.

1:10 p.m. 500 block of Leona Street; Medical.

1:43 p.m. 500 block of Hilda Street; Complaint.

1:56 p.m. 700 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Hit and run.

3:16 p.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard; Traffic incident.

5:37 p.m. 1200 block of Front Street; Stand by.

5:53 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Reckless driver.

9:06 p.m. 1200 block of Front Street; Complaint.

11:02 p.m. 800 block of Fourth Street; Suspicious vehicle.

11:05 p.m. 3000 block of Diane Drive; Medical.

Friday, Sept. 28

2:20 p.m. 800 block of South Everett Street; Noise complaint.

2:44 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Complaint.