Radio logs for Sept. 26
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, Sept. 25
6:29 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
7:23 a.m. Onstead and Sixth streets; Juvenile problem.
8:26 a.m. Federal Avenue and Onstead Street; Animal complaint.
8:41 a.m. 1000 block of David Drive; Telephone harassment.
10:05 a.m. 200 block of Belanger Street; Juvenile problem.
10:55 a.m. 1700 block of McDermott Drive; Telephone harassment.
11:29 a.m. 3000 block of Diane Drive; Theft.
11:47 a.m. 100 block of Terrebonne Street; Disturbance.
12:14 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.
12:25 p.m. Federal and Railroad avenues; Complaint.
1:03 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Complaint.
1:26 p.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Juvenile problem.
2:08 p.m. La. 182 West; Traffic incident.
3:11 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Arrest.
3:34 p.m. La. 182 West; Traffic incident.
3:47 p.m. 1000 block of David Drive; Complaint.
3:57 p.m. 300 block of Mallard Street; Complaint.
4:11 p.m. 3000 block of Lake Palourde Drive; Alarm.
6:09 p.m. 200 block of Franklin Street; Juvenile problems.
7:03 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Disturbance.
10 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
11:08 p.m. 6900 block of La. 182; Alarm.
Wednesday, Sept. 26
1:35 a.m. 500 block of Hilda Street; Assistance.
2:20 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Suspicious vehicle.