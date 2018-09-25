Radio logs for Sept. 25

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Sept. 24

6:45 a.m. Sixth and General MacArthur Street; Assistance.

8:02 a.m. Greenwood Street and Federal Avenue; Vehicle accident.

8:33 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Juvenile problems.

9:24 a.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Building check.

9:31 a.m. Glenwood Avenue; Building check.

9:53 a.m. 100 block of Mount Street; Complaint.

10 a.m. 700 block of Front Street; Alarm.

11:30 a.m. 1500 block of Bernice Street; Disturbance.

1:40 p.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Phone harassment.

3:23 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Medical emergency.

3:33 p.m. 400 block of Idaho Street; Medical emergency.

3:50 p.m. 200 block of Everett Street; Complaint.

3:56 p.m. 3200 block of Karen Drive; Missing juvenile.

4:30 p.m. 800 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

4:45 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Stalled vehicle.

5:15 p.m. 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.

5:38 p.m. 2100 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.

5:41 p.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Animal.

6:28 p.m. 800 block of Fig Street; Suspicious vehicle.

6:33 p.m. Palm and Cedar streets; Traffic incident.

8:05 p.m. 400 block of Garber Street; Disturbance.

8:36 p.m. 8300 block of La. 182; Suspicious activity.

8:55 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.

9:13 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious activity.

11:29 p.m. 400 block of Sixth Street; Frequent patrols.

Tuesday, Sept. 25

2:39 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.

2:53 a.m. 2600 block of Maple Street; Suspicious activity.