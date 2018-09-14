Radio logs for Sept. 14
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, Sept. 13
6:35 a.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Juvenile problem.
6:56 a.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Theft.
8:03 a.m. 500 block of Hilda Street; Juvenile problem.
8:37 a.m. 2000 block of Keith Street; Complaint.
8:41 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
10:07 a.m. 900 block of Youngs Road; Medical.
10:14 a.m. 1100 block of Front Street; Burglary.
10:21 a.m. Federal Avenue and Bush Street; Disturbance.
10:30 a.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Burglary.
11 a.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Theft.
11:24 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
11:38 a.m. 500 block of Barrow Street; Medical.
12:04 p.m. 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; 911 hang up.
12:26 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Complaint.
12:48 p.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Assistance.
1:47 a.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Animal complaint.
2:10 p.m. 400 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical.
2:26 p.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; Removal of subject.
3:13 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Complaint.
3:19 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Crash.
3:38 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Juvenile problem.
3:53 p.m. 3200 block of Karen Drive; Medical.
4:34 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Complaint.
4:45 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
5:39 p.m. Front and Terrebonne streets; Traffic incident.
8:44 p.m. 800 block of Duke Street; Disturbance.
Friday, Sept. 14
3:07 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
4:51 a.m. 200 block of Headland Street; Animal complaint.