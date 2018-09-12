Radio logs for Sept. 12
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, Sept. 11
6:06 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Warrant.
6:39 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
7:49 a.m. 1100 block of Florence Street; Animal complaint.
9:08 a.m. 300 block of Aycock Street; 911 hang up.
9:32 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Assistance.
9:37 a.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Disturbance.
10:26 a.m. Chennault Street; Criminal trespassing.
10:28 a.m. 500 block of Hilda Street; Animal complaint.
10:55 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Crash.
10:58 a.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Burglary.
11:15 a.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Arrest.
11:16 a.m. 800 block of Susan Drive; Alarm.
11:31 a.m. 700 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Complaint.
12:05 p.m. Onstead Street; Suspicious subject.
1:40 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Stalled vehicle.
2:13 p.m. 2400 block of Pecan Street; Stand by.
2:18 p.m. 500 block of Hilda Street; Complaint.
2:41 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Assistance.
3:09 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Crash.
3:19 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Hit and run.
3:33 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
3:53 p.m. 900 block of Everett Street; Crash.
4:28 p.m. Walnut Drive; Reckless driver.
4:29 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
4:44 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Patrol request.
6:07 p.m. 2100 block of Cedar Street; 911 hang up call.
6:14 p.m. 600 block of Seventh Street; Complaint.
6:17 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Disturbance.
6:19 p.m. 300 block of Bowman Street; Complaint.
7:17 p.m. Justa Street; Complaint.
7:28 p.m. Federal Avenue and Freret Street; Assistance.
7:45 p.m. 1400 block of Sandra Street; Alarm.
8:24 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Vehicle burglary.
8:31 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182 East; Building check.
8:49 p.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.
9:58 p.m. General MacArthur and Fourth streets; Suspicious person.
Wednesday, Sept. 12
12:09 a.m. 1500 block of Front Street; Complaint.
2:07 a.m. Fig and Sixth streets; Suspicious person.
2:23 a.m. Federal Avenue and Bush Street; Warrant.
2:36 a.m. Egle and Palm streets; Suspicious person.