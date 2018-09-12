Radio logs for Sept. 12

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, Sept. 11

6:06 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Warrant.

6:39 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

7:49 a.m. 1100 block of Florence Street; Animal complaint.

9:08 a.m. 300 block of Aycock Street; 911 hang up.

9:32 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Assistance.

9:37 a.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Disturbance.

10:26 a.m. Chennault Street; Criminal trespassing.

10:28 a.m. 500 block of Hilda Street; Animal complaint.

10:55 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Crash.

10:58 a.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Burglary.

11:15 a.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Arrest.

11:16 a.m. 800 block of Susan Drive; Alarm.

11:31 a.m. 700 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Complaint.

12:05 p.m. Onstead Street; Suspicious subject.

1:40 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Stalled vehicle.

2:13 p.m. 2400 block of Pecan Street; Stand by.

2:18 p.m. 500 block of Hilda Street; Complaint.

2:41 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Assistance.

3:09 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Crash.

3:19 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Hit and run.

3:33 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

3:53 p.m. 900 block of Everett Street; Crash.

4:28 p.m. Walnut Drive; Reckless driver.

4:29 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

4:44 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Patrol request.

6:07 p.m. 2100 block of Cedar Street; 911 hang up call.

6:14 p.m. 600 block of Seventh Street; Complaint.

6:17 p.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Disturbance.

6:19 p.m. 300 block of Bowman Street; Complaint.

7:17 p.m. Justa Street; Complaint.

7:28 p.m. Federal Avenue and Freret Street; Assistance.

7:45 p.m. 1400 block of Sandra Street; Alarm.

8:24 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Vehicle burglary.

8:31 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182 East; Building check.

8:49 p.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.

9:58 p.m. General MacArthur and Fourth streets; Suspicious person.

Wednesday, Sept. 12

12:09 a.m. 1500 block of Front Street; Complaint.

2:07 a.m. Fig and Sixth streets; Suspicious person.

2:23 a.m. Federal Avenue and Bush Street; Warrant.

2:36 a.m. Egle and Palm streets; Suspicious person.