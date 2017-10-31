Radio Logs for October 31
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, Oct. 26
5:50 a.m. 900 block of Fig Street; Medical.
8:02 a.m. Veterans Boulevard; Accident.
9:40 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Forgery.
9:57 a.m. 1200 block of Greenwood Street; Complaint.
10:02 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
10:13 a.m. 2600 block of Sixth Street; Officer stand by.
11:01 a.m. Brownell Homes; Reckless driving.
2:05 p.m. Federal Avenue and Onstead Street; Reckless driving.
2:36 p.m. 6200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
3:03 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.
3:18 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Theft.
3:37 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical.
3:49 p.m. 300 block of Pecos Street; Welfare concern.
3:49 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Theft.
4:20 p.m. La. 182 bridge; Traffic incident.
4:51 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.
5:21 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.
5:42 p.m. 600 block of Bush Street; Removal of subject.
6:50 p.m. 800 block of Ninth Street; Alarm.
7:17 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Arrest.
7:27 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Crash.
7:46 p.m. 400 block of Duke Street; Telephone harassment.
10:03 p.m. 8400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
10:32 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Arrest.
10:51 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Medical.
11:08 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
Friday, Oct. 27
12:57 a.m. Acorn and Garber streets; Arrest.
1:39 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; Theft.
2:09 a.m. La. 70/U.S. 90 junction; Animal complaint.
7:29 a.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Medical emergency.
8:08 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182 East; Medical emergency.
8:29 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Complaint.
8:51 a.m. Glenwood Avenue; Stand by.
9:34 a.m. 400 block of Sixth Street; Suspicious vehicle.
9:56 a.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Theft.
10:01 a.m. 1200 block of Railroad Avenue; Removal of subject.
10:11 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Juvenile problems.
10:38 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182 East; 911 hang up call.
10:57 a.m. 1600 block of Chestnut Drive; Assistance.
11:07 a.m. Youngs Road and Fourth Street; Vehicle accident.
11:38 a.m. La. 70; Reckless driver.
1:01 p.m. 300 block of Garber Street; Vehicle accident.
1:07 p.m. 500 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.
1:28 p.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Fight.
2 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
2:47 p.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Phone harassment.
4:45 p.m. 600 block of Arenz Street; Fight.
5:01 p.m. 600 block of Arenz Street; Complaint.
6:24 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
7 p.m. Belanger and Second streets; Intoxicated subject.
Saturday, Oct. 28
12:03 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Suspicious subject.
12:19 a.m. Federal Avenue and Levee Road; Warrant.
1:18 a.m. 2400 block of Pecan Street; Theft.
2:16 a.m. 6700 block of La. 182; Complaint.
2:22 a.m. 6700 block of La. 182; Crash.
2:30 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
10:15 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182 East; Vehicle accident.
11:30 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Alarm.
11:40 a.m. 400 block of Myrtle Street; Medical emergency.
12:22 p.m. Youngs Road; Animal complaint.
12:55 p.m. 2300 block of Cypress Street; Alarm.
1:31 p.m. 2600 block of Sixth Street; Theft.
1:48 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182 East; Complaint.
1:53 p.m. 600 block of Marshall Street; Hit and run.
3:01 p.m. 1500 block of Front Street; 911 hang up call.
4:02 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Juvenile problems.
4:19 p.m. 1700 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
4:46 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Complaint.
5:38 p.m. Seventh and Florence streets; Vehicle accident.
7:03 p.m. Front Street and Brashear Avenue; Suspicious subject.
7:05 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
7:46 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.
9:32 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Suspicious subject.
9:39 p.m. 900 block of Hickory Street; Loud music.
10:38 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.
11:58 p.m. Morgan City; Fireworks.
Sunday, Oct. 29
12:52 a.m. 400 block of Bowman Street; Disturbance.
1:59 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Complaint.
2:25 a.m. 100 block of Oak Street; Complaint.
2:38 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
3:12 a.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Loud noise.
6:24 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.
7:18 a.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Fight.
9:08 a.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.
10:55 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182 East; Suspicious person.
11:24 a.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Loud music.
11:36 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.
12:14 p.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Residence burglary.
1:29 p.m. 3000 block of Catherine Street; Disturbance.
2:49 p.m. Justa Street and La. 182; Suspicious person.
5:01 p.m. 600 block of First Street; Suspicious person.
6:06 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Disturbance.
6:13 p.m. Bowman Street; Disturbance.
7:14 p.m. Everett Street; Fire.
7:49 p.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; Assistance.
8:02 p.m. 1100 block of General MacArthur Street; Animal com-plaint.
9:15 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Disturbance.
10:18 p.m. 700 block of Duke Street; Disturbance.
10:39 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.
10:45 p.m. 1400 block of Bernice Street; Complaint.
12:06 a.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Complaint.
12:42 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Suspicious vehicle.
2:13 a.m. 1500 block of North First Street; Disturbance.
Monday, Oct. 30
6:49 a.m. 1500 block of First Street; Complaint.
7:57 a.m. Fourth and Freret streets; Suspicious vehicle.
8:10 a.m. 2400 block of Pecan Street; Stand by.
8:40 a.m. 100 block of Youngswood Road; Animal complaint.
8:57 a.m. 1400 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
9:10 a.m. 1700 block of Federal Avenue; Animal complaint.
9:20 a.m. Seventh Street and Brashear Avenue; Suspicious person.
9:29 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Hit and run.
9:33 a.m. Park Road; Reckless driver.
9:39 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical.
10:29 a.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Disturbance.
10:33 a.m. 1100 block of Eighth Street; Complaint.
10:49 a.m. 500 block of Leona Street; Assistance.
11:01 a.m. 1000 block of Clothilde Street; Complaint.
11:08 a.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Theft.
11:13 a.m. 1600 block of Victor II Boulevard; Animal complaint.
11:25 a.m. 300 block of Chennault Street; Animal complaint.
11:33 a.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.
12:34 p.m. Freret and Fourth streets; Traffic complaint.
12:42 p.m. La. 70 and Victor II Boulevard; Crash.
1:18 p.m. 100 block of First Street; 911 hang up.
1:45 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
1:50 p.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.
2:10 p.m. 900 block of Everett Street; Disturbance.
2:11 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
2:27 p.m. Federal Avenue up ramp; Suspicious person.
2:51 p.m. 2000 block of Keith Street; Animal complaint.
3:02 p.m. Eighth Street and Brashear Avenue; Fire alarm.
3:46 p.m. Glenwood Street; Assistance.
3:47 p.m. 500 block of Levee Road; Assistance.
3:50 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Harassment.
4:40 p.m. Garber Street and Levee Road; Complaint.
5:08 p.m. La. 70 and David Drive; Crash.
5:33 p.m. 800 block of Marguerite Street; Telephone harassment.
5:46 p.m. 500 block of Louisa Street; Complaint.
6:04 p.m. 200 block of Onstead Street; Complaint.
6:42 p.m. 400 block of Bowman Street; Complaint.
6:50 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Theft.
6:57 p.m. 1500 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.
8:08 p.m. 900 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical.
9:06 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Alarm.
9:34 p.m. 1100 block of Front Street; Medical.
10:04 p.m. Fourth Street and Railroad Avenue; Arrest.
10:28 p.m. 1400 block of Ellzey Street; Medical.
11:01 p.m. 200 block of Franklin Street; Arrest.