Radio Logs for October 26
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, Oct. 25
6:21 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Accident.
7:14 a.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Medical.
8:07 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.
8:17 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.
10:03 a.m. 3000 block of Lizabeth Street; Alarm.
10:26 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Theft.
11:05 a.m. 6500 block of La. 182; Alarm.
11:08 a.m. 500 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.
11:32 a.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Theft.
12:51 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Suspicious person.
1 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.
1:32 p.m. 1000 block of Ninth Street; Accident.
1:34 p.m. 2400 block of Pecan Street; Officer stand by.
2:08 p.m. 600 block of Marshall Street; Alarm.
2:28 p.m. 500 block of Arenz Street; Complaint.
3:46 p.m. 800 block of Front Street; Suspicious person.
3:52 p.m. Federal Avenue and Onstead Street; Fire.
5:08 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Arrest.
5:27 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Removal of subject.
5:46 p.m. 600 block of Louisiana Street; Animal complaint.
5:55 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Lost and found.
6:45 p.m. Federal Avenue and Franklin Street; Complaint.
6:46 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
8:30 p.m. Marguerite Street; Arrest.
8:39 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical.
8:51 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.
9:30 p.m. Railroad Avenue and Aycock Street; Arrest.
9:42 p.m. 1400 block of Maple Street; Suspicious person.
9:48 p.m. Aycock and Chennault streets; Suspicious vehicle.
Thursday, Oct. 26
1:10 a.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard and La. 182; Arrest.
4:31 a.m. 8400 block of La. 182; Alarm.