Radio Logs for October 26

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Oct. 25

6:21 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Accident.

7:14 a.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Medical.

8:07 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.

8:17 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.

10:03 a.m. 3000 block of Lizabeth Street; Alarm.

10:26 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Theft.

11:05 a.m. 6500 block of La. 182; Alarm.

11:08 a.m. 500 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

11:32 a.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Theft.

12:51 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Suspicious person.

1 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.

1:32 p.m. 1000 block of Ninth Street; Accident.

1:34 p.m. 2400 block of Pecan Street; Officer stand by.

2:08 p.m. 600 block of Marshall Street; Alarm.

2:28 p.m. 500 block of Arenz Street; Complaint.

3:46 p.m. 800 block of Front Street; Suspicious person.

3:52 p.m. Federal Avenue and Onstead Street; Fire.

5:08 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Arrest.

5:27 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Removal of subject.

5:46 p.m. 600 block of Louisiana Street; Animal complaint.

5:55 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Lost and found.

6:45 p.m. Federal Avenue and Franklin Street; Complaint.

6:46 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

8:30 p.m. Marguerite Street; Arrest.

8:39 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical.

8:51 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.

9:30 p.m. Railroad Avenue and Aycock Street; Arrest.

9:42 p.m. 1400 block of Maple Street; Suspicious person.

9:48 p.m. Aycock and Chennault streets; Suspicious vehicle.

Thursday, Oct. 26

1:10 a.m. Martin Luther King Boulevard and La. 182; Arrest.

4:31 a.m. 8400 block of La. 182; Alarm.