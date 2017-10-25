Radio Logs for October 25
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, Oct. 24
7:24 a.m. 200 block of Fourth Street; Alarm.
7:35 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182 East; Traffic incident.
8:41 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
9:05 a.m. 900 block of First Street; Theft.
9:10 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182 East; Alarm.
10:15 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Complaint.
10:42 a.m. Walnut Drive; Traffic incident.
11:22 a.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Theft.
12:58 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
2:22 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182 East; Complaint.
3:10 p.m. Leona Street; Complaint.
3:41 p.m. 400 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.
3:55 p.m. 300 block of Garber Street; Fire.
4:04 p.m. 300 block of Catherine Street; Medical emergency.
4:08 p.m. 200 block of Onstead Street; Com-plaint.
4:17 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driver.
6:35 p.m. Roderick Street; Reckless driver.
7:36 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
7:58 p.m. La. 182; Assistance.
8:41 p.m. 700 block of Freret Street; Complaint.
9:06 p.m. 300 block of Garber Street; Traffic complaint.