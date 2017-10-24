Radio Logs for October 24
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Monday, Oct. 23
6:29 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Assistance.
7:10 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Vehicle accident.
7:59 a.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Disturbance.
8:01 a.m. 400 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
8:43 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Suspicious person.
9:23 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Complaint.
10:05 a.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.
10:06 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
10:27 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
10:33 a.m. 1700 block of Youngs Road; Traffic incident.
12:15 p.m. 7900 block of La. 182 East; Officer stand by.
12:19 p.m. 1000 block of Sycamore Street; Suspicious person.
12:23 p.m. La. 182 East; Stalled vehicle.
1:57 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Alarm.
2:12 p.m. 100 block of 11th Street; Removal of subject.
2:35 p.m. 1000 block of Seventh Street; Complaint.
2:56 p.m. Second and Belanger streets; Complaint.
3:06 p.m. 1400 block of Lakewood Drive; Complaint.
3:32 p.m. Federal Avenue and Terrebonne Street; Vehicle accident.
3:51 p.m. 600 block of Onstead Street; Harassment.
4:24 p.m. La. 182 East; Stalled vehicle.
5:09 p.m. 200 block of Utah Street; Complaint.
5:55 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Complaint.
8:07 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Welfare concern.
9:31 p.m. 700 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Complaint.
9:32 p.m. 700 block of David Drive; Alarm.
Tuesday, Oct. 24
12:01 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Traffic complaint.
12:09 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
12:50 a.m. 200 block of Aucoin Street; Battery.
3:34 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; Suspicious subject.