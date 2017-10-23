Radio Logs for October 23
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, Oct. 20
6:55 a.m. Idaho and Kansas streets; Lost and found.
7:18 a.m. 300 block of Mallard Street; Medical.
7:48 a.m. 100 block of Oak Street; Phone harassment.
7:53 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Officer stand by.
8:43 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Traffic Incident.
9:27 a.m. 800 block of Hilda Street; Theft.
9:44 a.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.
10:09 a.m. 400 block of Freret Street; Theft.
10:21 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driving.
10:42 a.m. 1000 block of Levee Road; Fire.
11:36 a.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Medical.
12:13 p.m. La. 182 and Martin Luther King Boulevard; Accident.
12:36 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.
2:19 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Forgery.
3:43 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Medical.
5:52 p.m. Cottonwood Street and Victor II Boulevard; Crash.
5:53 p.m. 1000 block of Fourth Street; Medical.
6:05 p.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Juvenile problem.
6:27 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; 911 hang up call.
7:11 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Complaint.
8:07 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.
8:23 p.m. 300 block of Terrebonne Street; Assistance.
10:17 p.m. 500 block of Duke Street; Loud music.
11:21 p.m. Maryland Street; Arrest.
Saturday, Oct. 21
1:17 a.m. 300 block of Aucoin Street; Complaint.
2:26 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Removal of subject.
6:30 a.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Welfare concern.
7:39 a.m. 400 block of Eighth Street; Suspicious person.
9:21 a.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Medical.
9:29 a.m. 1500 block of Victor II Boulevard; Animal.
9:56 a.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.
10:42 a.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Frequent patrols.
11:09 a.m. 300 block of Aucoin Street; Officer stand by.
11:16 a.m. 300 block of Union Street; Frequent patrols.
11:44 a.m. 400 block of Bush Street; Harassment.
12:03 p.m. 200 block of First Street; Theft.
12:05 p.m. 1000 block of Palm Street; Loud noise.
2:16 p.m. 900 block of Railroad Avenue; Reckless driving.
2:29 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Medical.
3:37 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Disturbance.
4:29 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
5:20 p.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Theft.
5:38 p.m. 500 block of Barrow Street; Complaint.
5:39 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Alarm.
5:43 p.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Disturbance.
6:06 p.m. 2300 block of Federal Avenue; Disturbance.
6:35 p.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Arrest.
6:41 p.m. 7100 block of South Railroad Avenue; Complaint.
7:03 p.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Complaint.
7:32 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Lost and found.
9:14 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.
9:54 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Disturbance.
10:40 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.
10:41 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
11:36 p.m. 300 block of Mallard Street; Medical.
11:54 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.
Sunday, Oct. 22
12:59 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Arrest.
3:09 a.m. 3100 block of Roselawn Drive; Medical.
6:02 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance..
7:24 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance
11:09 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.
11:11 a.m. 600 block of Onstead Street; Medical.
11:12 a.m. 2900 block of Eastgate; Alarm.
11:30 a.m. 600 block of Bush Street; Animal.
12:07 p.m. Fig and Cy-press streets; Utilities.
12:08 p.m. 1500 block of Sixth Street; Suspicious activity.
12:22 p.m. 1100 block of Ditch Avenue; Removal of subject.
12:23 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Civil matter.
1:07 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Officer stand by.
1:23 p.m. 600 block of General MacArthur Street; Juvenile problems.
1:48 p.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Juvenile problems.
1:56 p.m. 600 block of General Patton Street; Suspicious activity.
2:34 p.m. 500 block of Freret Street; Juvenile problems.
3:28 p.m. Veteran’s Boulevard and Mallard Street; Utilities.
3:45 p.m. 7900 block of La. 182; Theft.
4:25 p.m. 200 block of Halsey Street; Medical.
4:52 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Theft.
5 p.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Medical.
6:07 p.m. 700 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; 911 hang up call.
6:11 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.
6:33 p.m. Brashear Avenue; Warrant.
6:35 p.m. 900 block of Fig Street; Alarm.
6:56 p.m. 700 block of Hilda Street; 911 hang up call.
6:59 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Theft.
7:03 p.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Medical.
7:22 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Arrest.
7:53 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Juvenile problems.
9:08 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.
9:17 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.
10:09 p.m. 2900 block of Railroad Avenue; Arrest.
10:15 p.m. 1400 block of North First Street; Assistance.
10:35 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Complaint.
11:49 p.m. 1100 block of McDermott Drive; Complaint.
Monday, Oct. 23
12:10 a.m. 300 block of Chennault Street; Complaint.
1:54 a.m. 500 block of General McArthur Street; Animal complaint.
2:55 a.m. 500 block of General McArthur Street; Animal complaint.
4:36 a.m. La. 182 East; Assistance.