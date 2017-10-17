Radio Logs for October 16

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, Oct. 13

5:44 a.m. Federal Avenue; Assistance.

6:22 a.m. 900 block of Fig Street; Alarm.

11:30 a.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Animal complaint.

11:43 a.m. Everett Street; Complaint.

12:26 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

12:34 p.m. Everett Street; Suspicious subject.

1:30 p.m. Front Street; Suspicious subject.

2:31 p.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Utilities.

3:53 p.m. 500 block of Fifth Street; Medical.

4:50 p.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Theft.

4:51 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Theft.

5:15 p.m. Martin Lu-ther King Boulevard; Stalled vehicle.

7:17 p.m. 400 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.

7:29 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182 East; Complaint.

7:35 p.m. Youngs Road; Complaint.

8:17 p.m. 900 block of Short Street; Medical emergency.

8:22 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Disturbance.

8:26 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182 East; Alarm.

8:49 p.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Domestic disturbance.

8:51 p.m. 300 block of Seventh Street; Purse snatching.

8:52 p.m. 900 block of Short Street; Medical emergency.

8:55 p.m. 6200 block of La. 182 East; Complaint.

9:11 p.m. Marguerite Street; Medical emergency.

10:38 p.m. Everett Street and Federal Avenue; Vehicle accident.

10:58 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Disturbance.

Saturday, Oct. 14

3:17 a.m. 1100 block of Fourth Street; Animal complaint.

6:40 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

10:07 a.m. Front Street; Assistance.

10:51 a.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Complaint.

12:45 p.m. Duke Street; Animal complaint.

12:47 p.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Complaint.

1:33 p.m. 1000 block of Idaho Street; Phone harassment.

3:52 p.m. 600 block of Kentucky Street; Disturbance.

4:25 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

4:26 p.m. 1500 block of Ellzey Street; Traffic complaint.

5:43 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.

7:39 p.m. Short Street; Complaint.

7:41 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182 East; Juvenile problems.

8:09 p.m. 2300 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

9:09 p.m. Chennault Street; Vehicle accident.

9:13 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.

9:28 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

9:57 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182 East; Vehicle burglary.

11:03 p.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Complaint.

Sunday, Oct. 15

12:06 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; 911 hang up call.

4:38 a.m. 1400 block of Chestnut Drive; Suspicious person.

7:47 a.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Assistance.

10:20 a.m. 800 block of Hilda Street; Alarm.

12:13 p.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Alarm.

1:01 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.

3:10 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Civil matter.

3:29 p.m. Franklin Street and Federal Avenue; Animal complaint.

3:30 p.m. 300 block of Louisa Street; Theft.

3:51 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Crash.

4 p.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.

4:06 p.m. 2600 block of Sixth Street; Civil matter.

4:41 p.m. Chennault Street; Complaint.

4:57 p.m. 1500 block of Ellzey Street; Traffic complaint.

6:40 p.m. 400 block of Railroad Avenue; Alarm.

8:10 p.m. 800 block of Florence Street; Alarm.

9:35 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

9:50 p.m. Brashear Avenue near Fourth Street; Complaint.

10:14 p.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious person.

10:43 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driver.

Monday, Oct. 16

12:14 a.m. 400 block of Laurel Street; Animal complaint.

12:52 a.m. 1300 block of Oil Tank Alley; Suspicious person.

12:57 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182 East; Complaint.

12:59 a.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; 911 hang up call.

1:54 a.m. 500 block of Railroad Avenue; Removal of subject.

2:25 a.m. Louisa Street; Assistance.

3:14 a.m. 500 block of Railroad Avenue; Removal of subject.

5:06 a.m. 300 block of Federal Avenue; Theft.

5:07 a.m. 1100 block of Fourth Street; Animal complaint.