Radio logs for Oct. 9
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Monday, Oct. 8
6:55 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Lost and found.
7:17 a.m. 600 block of Railroad Avenue; Theft.
8:56 a.m. 6000 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.
10:13 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Theft.
10:19 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
10:23 a.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Complaint.
12:05 p.m. 900 block of Cherry Street; Disturbance.
12:45 p.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Disturbance.
1:39 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Fire.
2:04 p.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Theft.
2:24 p.m. 100 block of Mount Street; Medical.
3:38 p.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; 911 hang up.
3:51 p.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Lost and found.
4:04 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Traffic incident.
4:16 p.m. Wise Street; Animal.
6:11 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; 911 hang up call.
6:45 p.m. Florence Street; Accident.
6:54 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
9:21 p.m. Egle Street; Loud music.
10:57 p.m. 200 block of Onstead Street; Welfare concern.
Tuesday, Oct. 9
1:41 a.m. 300 block of Aucoin Street; Complaint.
5:32 a.m. 1000 block of Onstead Street; Suspicious activity.